તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ડેટિંગ એપનો ફંડા સમજો:ડેટિંગની શરૂઆતની 3 મિનિટ નક્કી કરે છે કે તમારો પાર્ટનર કેટલો ઈમ્પ્રેસ થયો અને તેણે તમારી શું ઇમેજ બનાવી

16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

વેલેંટાઈન વીક દરમિયાન કેનેડાનાં વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ ડેટિંગ પર રિસર્ચ કર્યું છે. વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ કહ્યું, પાર્ટનરની સાથે ડેટ પર જાઓ છો તો શરૂઆતની 3 મિનિટ જ તમારી પર્સનાલિટી નક્કી કરે છે. આ ત્રણ મિનિટ નક્કી કરે છે કે સામેવાળા પર શું ઇમ્પ્રેશન પડશે.

આ સમજવા માટે વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ 372 યુવાનો પર રિસર્ચ કર્યું. તેમને ડેટ પર મોકલવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ડેટિંગ દરમિયાન 3 મિનિટમાં પાર્ટનરે શું રેટિંગ આપ્યું તેનું એનાલિસિસ કરવામાં આવ્યું.

વૈજ્ઞાનિકોનું કહેવું છે કે, 2017 અને 2018માં મોન્ટ્રિયલમાં યુવાનો વચ્ચે ડેટિંગ સેશન કરવામાં આવ્યા. આ દરમિયાન તેનાથી પાર્ટનરની પર્સનાલિટી અને હેલ્થ વિશે જાણવામાં આવ્યું. આ જ વાત તેના મિત્રો અને ફેમિલીને પણ પૂછવામાં આવી.

રિસર્ચમાં ખબર પડી કે મોટાભાગના લોકો 3 મિનિટમાં ડેટિંગ દરમિયાન પાર્ટનરની પર્સનાલિટી જણાવવામાં સમર્થ હતા. સ્ટડી કરનારા મેકગિલ યુનિવર્સીટીના સાઇકોલોજિસ્ટ જોરેન ગેઝાર્ડે કહ્યું, ઘણા લોકો બુકની જેમ હોય છે અને અમુક મિનિટની વાતચીતમાં તેમની પર્સનાલિટી સમજી લે છે. પરંતુ ઘણા લોકો એવા પણ હોય છે જેમને સમજવા મુશ્કેલ હોય છે.

ડેટિંગ પહેલાં પ્રોફાઈલ સુધારો
લંડનની ક્વીનમેરી યુનિવર્સીટીના રિસર્ચ પ્રમાણે, ઓનલાઇન ડેટિંગ કરતા હોવ તો ધ્યાન રાખો કે તમારા પ્રોફાઈલમાં એવો ફોટો હોવો જોઈએ જે હ્યુમર લાવે. જેમકે છોકરીઓને એવો ફોટો ગમે છે જેમાં બીજી છોકરીઓ છોકરાઓને જોઈને હસતી હોય. તમારી સેલ્ફીમાં સારી સ્માઈલ હશે તો છોકરીઓ તમારા પ્રત્યે આકર્ષિત થઇ શકે છે.

પ્રોફાઈલ બનાવવામાં 70:30નો નિયમ યાદ રાખો
ક્વીનમેરી યુનિવર્સીટીનું વધુ એક રિસર્ચ કહે છે, ઓનલાઇન પ્રોફાઈલ બનાવતી વખતે 70:30નો નિયમ યાદ રાખો. પ્રોફાઈલમાં 70 ટકા સુધી વાસ્તવિકતા હોવી જોઈએ. તમે જેવા છો, તેવા જ જણાવો. આ ઉપરાંત પ્રોફાઈલના 30 ભાગમાં તે બધી વાતો લખો જે તમે તમારા પાર્ટનરમાં શોધી રહ્યા છો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો