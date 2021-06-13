તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Boyfriend Hid Ring In Panipuri And Proposed To Girlfriend, Girlfriend Said How Can I Refuse Now

પાણીપૂરી પ્રપોઝલ:બોયફ્રેન્ડે પાણીપૂરીમાં રિંગ છૂપાવી ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને પ્રપોઝ કરી, ગર્લફ્રેન્ડે કહ્યું હવે હું કેવી રીતે ના પાડી શકું

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પાણીપૂરી પ્રપોઝલ વાઈરલ થયું
  • વાઈન, કેક કે પછી રોઝ રિંગને બદલે 'ગોલ ગપ્પા રિંગ'એ ગર્લફ્રેન્ડનું દીલ જીતી લીધું

ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને ઈમ્પ્રેસ કરવા માટે તેને પ્રપોઝ કરવા માટેનો આઈડિયા પણ જરાક હટ કે હોય તે જરૂરી છે. અત્યાર સુધી તમે વાઈન ગ્લાસ, ગુલાબ કે પછી કેકની અંદર રિંગ રાખી ગર્લ ફ્રેન્ડને પ્રપોઝ કર્યા હોવાની વાત સાંભળી હશે, પરંતુ શું તમે ક્યારેય સાંભળ્યું કે ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને પ્રપોઝ કરવા માટે પાણીપૂરીનો ઉપયોગ થયો હોય?! જી હા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર હાલ એક પ્રપોઝલ ખુબ ચર્ચામાં છે. ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને ઈમ્પ્રેસ કરવા દેશી બોય બ્રેન્ડે પાણપૂરીમાં રિંગ છૂપાવી તેને પ્રપોઝ કરી છે.

ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને પ્રપોઝ કરવા બોયફ્રેન્ડ તેની આગળ ઘૂંટણે બેસી ગયો પરંતુ ખરો ટ્વિસ્ટ ત્યારે આવ્યો જ્યારે તેણે કેક, વાઈન કે પછી રોઝ રિંગને બદલે 'ગોલ ગપ્પા રિંગ' દર્શાવી. આટલું જ નહિ પાણીપૂરીની ડિશમાંથી ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને તેણે રિંગવાળી પૂરી શોધવા માટે પણ કહ્યું.

આ ઘટના થોડાક દિવસ પહેલાંની છે, પરંતુ પાણીપૂરી પ્રપોઝલ હાલ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં જબરદસ્ત વાઈરસ થઈ રહ્યું છે. આવા હટ કે પ્રપોઝલ સાથે ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ ના કહેતા ખુદને રોકી ન શકી અને ફાઈનલી પાણીપૂરી સાથે તેઓ એકબીજાના થઈ ગયા.

ગર્લફ્રેન્ડને તો પાણીપૂરી પ્રપોઝલ પસંદ આવ્યું પરંતુ આ રીતથી સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સ ચિંતામાં આવી ગયા. મોટા ભાગના યુઝર્સ એ વાતથી ચિંતિત થયા કે જો ભૂલથી રિંગવાળી પાણીપૂરી છોકરીએ ખાઈ લીધી હોત તો? સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આવી ચિંચાતૂર કમેન્ટ્સને ઢગલો થઈ ગયો.

