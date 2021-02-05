તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નાની ઉંમરમાં મોટું કામ:17 વર્ષની સાઈનાએ ટિકટોક જેવી વીડિયો શેરિંગ એપ ‘ઠીક-ઠાક’ લોન્ચ કરી, ગુજરાતી અને તમિળ સહિત 8 ભાષા સપોર્ટ કરે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ગયા વર્ષે ભારતમાં ટિકટોક પર પ્રતિબંધ આવી ગયા પછી ઘણા બધા લોકો તેને મિસ કરી રહ્યા છે. ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્તરે તેનો યુઝ જોઈને ઇન્ડિયન યુઝર્સ માટે 17 વર્ષીય સાઈના સોઢીએ ‘ઠીક-ઠાક’ એપ લોન્ચ કરી છે. સાઈના બ્રિટનમાં રહે છે. તેણે કહ્યું, ટિકટોક એક બેસ્ટ સોશિયલ નેટવર્કિંગ સાઈટ છે, પરંતુ હું હંમેશાં આ એપનું ઇન્ડિયન વર્ઝન હોય તેવું ઇચ્છતી હતી. આથી મેં આ એપ ડેવલપ કરી. એપ ડેવલપ કરવા સાઈનાએ બમ્બલ જેવી વેબસાઈટનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો. પરંતુ ટૂંક સમયમાં તેને ખબર પડી કે ટિકટોકની જેમ ફીચર્સ નહિ મળી શકે.

સાઈનાએ પોતાની કંપની ‘ધ સાઈન કોર્પોરેશન’ની શરૂઆત કરી. પોતાની એપને ઠીક-ઠાક નામ આપ્યું. આ સ્વતંત્ર પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે જ્યારે તેને કોઈ કોર્પોરેટ વકીલનો સાથ ના મળ્યો ત્યારે તેને અન્ય કંપનીઓને જોઈ પ્રાઇવેટ પોલિસી એન્ડ ટર્મ કન્ડિશનનો ડ્રાફ્ટ તૈયાર કર્યો. નવેમ્બર,2020માં એપ ડેવલપ કરી. ઠીક-ઠાક એપમાં વીડિયો અપલોડિંગ. વીડિયો એડિટિંગ ટૂલ્સ, સોશિયલ શેરિંગ અને સાઉન્ડની સુવિધા મળશે.

આ ઉપરાંત આ એપ ઠીક-ઠાક સ્કેનર અને જિયોલોકેશન રિએક્શન સર્વિસ પણ આપે છે. તેનું લેટેસ્ટ વર્ઝન આ વર્ષે માર્ચ મહિનામાં લોન્ચ થશે. તેણે એપનું નામ પણ ટિકટોકને મેચ થતું હોય તેવું રાખ્યું છે. આ એપ હાલ 8 ભાષામાં અવેલેબલ છે. તેમાં ગુજરાતી અને તમિળ ભાષા સામેલ છે. યુઝર્સ પ્લે સ્ટોર પરથી એપ ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકે છે.

