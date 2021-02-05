તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • 13 year old Tanishka Will Do BA In Psychology In Indore, Working Hard To Fulfill The Dream Of A Father Who Died In Corona

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ટેલેન્ટેડ ગર્લ:ઈન્દોરમાં 13 વર્ષની તનિષ્કા સાઈકોલોજીમાં BA કરશે, કોરોનામાં મૃત્યુ પામેલા પિતાનું સપનું પૂરું કરવા આકરી મહેનત કરે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા

દેવી અહિલ્યા વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયમાં પ્રથમવાર 13 વર્ષની છોકરીને BAમાં એડમિશન આપ્યું છે.એરોડ્રમ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી તનિષ્કા સાઈકોલોજીમાં BA કરશે. જો કે, કોરોનાને લીધે થોડા સમય પહેલાં મૃત્યુ પામેલા પિતાનું સપનું પૂરું કરવા LLBમાં એડમિશન માગ્યું હતું પણ તેને પરમિશન ના મળી. આની પહેલાં તે 12 વર્ષની ઉંમરે 12મું ધોરણ પાસ કરી એશિયા બુક ઓફ વર્લ્ડ રેકોર્ડ અને 11 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ધોરણ 10 પાસ કરીને ઇન્ડિયા બુક ઓફ વર્લ્ડ રેકોર્ડમાં પોતાનું નામ નોંધાવી ચૂકી છે. તનિષ્કા આંખો પર પટ્ટી બાંધીને પણ લખી અને વાંચી શકે છે.

કોલેજમાં પૂછ્યું, શું 1 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ભણવાનું શરુ કર્યું હતું?
અઢી વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં નર્સરી શરુ કરી સાડા આઠ વર્ષની ઉંમર સુધી તનિષ્કાએ પાંચમા ધોરણ સુધી અભ્યાસ કર્યો. એ પછી સ્કૂલિંગ શરુ કર્યું. 11 વર્ષની ઉંમરે વિશેષ પરવાનગી લઇને માલવા કન્યા સ્કૂલમાંથી ધોરણ 10ની પરીક્ષા આપી. તેમાં ફર્સ્ટ ક્લાસ પાસ થઈ. બીજા વર્ષે તેણે ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષા પાસ કરી. કોલેજમાં એડમિશન વખતે તેનો રેકોર્ડ જોઇને પૂછ્યું, શું તમે 1 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ભણવાનું શરુ કર્યું હતું? ત્યારબાદ પરમિશન મળી જતા તેને એડમિશન મળ્યું.

કોરોનાને લીધે મૃત્યુ પામેલા પિતાનું સપનું પૂરું કરવું છે
કોરોના વાઈરસને લીધે તનિષ્કાના પિતા સુજીતનું નિધન થયું. હવે તે પિતાનું સપનું પૂરું કરવા જજ બનવા માગે છે. નાની ઉંમરે કોલેજ અભ્યાસ શરુ કરવો તે મારું સપનું નથી, પિતાએ મને વિશેષ અનુમતિ અપાવવા ઘણી મહેનત કરી. જો મને BA LLBમાં એડમિશન મળે છે તો હું 10 ગણી વધારે મહેનત કરીશ. માતા અનુભાએ કહ્યું કે, હવે હું તનિષ્કાને LLBમાં એડમિશન અપાવવા શક્ય એટલા તમામ પ્રયત્નો કરીશ.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ127-2 (52.3)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓતાઇકવૉન્ડોમાં 6 નેશનલ અને 7 સ્ટેટ લેવલે અવૉર્ડ જીતનાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર હવે ચૂંટણી લડશે, ભાજપે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો