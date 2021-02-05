તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઇજિપ્ત:કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન સ્કૂલો બંધ હતી ત્યારે 12 વર્ષની છોકરી 30 બાળકોની ટીચર બની

એક કલાક પહેલા
ઇજિપ્તના દકાહલિઆમાં એક નાનકડા ગામમાં રોજ 30 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ભેગા થઈને ભણે છે. તેમની ટીચર 12 વર્ષની છે. રિમ-એલ-કાઉલીએ કોરોના મહામારીમાં આજુબાજુના બાળકોને ભણાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યું. થોડા જ સમયમાં ભણવા આવતા બાળકોની સંખ્યા પણ વધી ગઈ.

રિમે કહ્યું, મને અચાનક ગલીમાં તે બધાની સાથે રમવા કરતાં તેમને ભણાવવાનો વિચાર આવ્યો. હું સવારે વહેલા ઊઠી જાઉં છું. પ્રાર્થના કર્યા પછી તેમને ક્લાસ માટે બોલાવું છું. હું તેમને અરેબિક, મેથ્સ, રિલિજિયન અને અંગ્રેજી ભણાવું છું.

રિમે એક બુક સાથે બાળકોને ભણાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું પરંતુ લોકલ કંપનીએ વ્હાઇટ બોર્ડ અને માર્કર પેન ડોનેટ કરતા તે તેની મદદથી ભણાવે છે. રિમ સાથે રોજ ભણવા આવતા તેમના પાડોશીના દીકરાએ કહ્યું, મને મિસ રિમ ઘણા ગમે છે. તેમણે ભણાવેલું અરેબિક, મેથ્સ અને અંગ્રેજી આ બધું સમજાય જાય છે.

રિમે કહ્યું, મેં આ કામ શરૂ કર્યું ત્યારે શરૂઆતમાં મને માતાએ કોઈ સપોર્ટ કર્યો નહોતો પણ તેમણે જોયું કે બાળકોને મારી સાથે ભણવામાં મજા આવે છે ત્યારે તેઓ પણ મારા કામથી ખુશ થઇ ગયા. મારી ઈચ્છા હોય ત્યાં સુધી મને ભણાવવાની છૂટ પણ આપી.

કોરોના મહામારીમાં રિમને ખબર પડી કે તેને બાળકોને ભણાવવામાં વધારે મજા આવે છે અને તે મોટી થઈનેને મેથ્સ ટીચર બનવા માગે છે.

