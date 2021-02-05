તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • 12 year old Boy Swallows 54 Magnet Balls To Experiment, Doctor Saves Life After 6 Hours Of Surgery

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઇંગ્લેન્ડ:12 વર્ષનો છોકરો પ્રયોગ કરવા 54 મેગ્નેટ બોલ્સ ગળી ગયો, ડૉક્ટરે 6 કલાકની સર્જરી કરી જીવ બચાવ્યો

33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઇંગ્લેન્ડમાં આવેલા ગ્રેટર માન્ચેસ્ટરમાં રહેતો 12 વર્ષનો છોકરો 54 મેગ્નેટ બોલ્સને લીધે મોતનાં મુખમાંથી માંડ-માંડ બચ્યો છે. સ્કૂલમાં ભણતા રાઈલીએ પોતાની સાથે અખતરો કરવા માટે 54 મેગ્નેટ બોલ એકીસાથે ગળી ગયો હતો. થોડા દિવસ પછી રાઇલીએ આ વાત તેની માતાને જણાવી અને તાત્કાલિક તેને હોસ્પિટલ લઇ ગયા. 10થી વધારે એક્સ-રે કરી ડૉક્ટરે તેનો જીવ બચાવી લીધો.

ચાર દિવસ સુધી આ મેગ્નેટ બોલ્સ ક્યાંય દેખાયા નહિ
રાઇલી આ તમામ મેગ્નેટ બોલ્સને પેટમાં એકસાથે નાખીને જોવા માગતો હતો કે તે પેટમાં ચોંટી જાય છે કે બીજું કઈ થાય છે. ચાર દિવસ સુધી કોઈ આ મેગ્નેટ બોલ્સ ક્યાંય દેખાયા નહિ. રાઇલીને ચિંતા થતા તેણે તેની માતા પેઈજ વોર્ડને કહ્યું કે, તે ભૂલથી આટલા બધા બોલ્સ ગળી ગયો છે.

30 વર્ષીય પેઈજ તાત્કાલિક તેને હોસ્પિટલ લઇ ગઈ. હોસ્પિટલમાં તેના એક્સ-રે જોઈને ડૉક્ટર પણ ચકિત થઇ ગયા હતા. પાવરફુલ મેગ્નેટ શરીરમાં ઇન્ટરનલ ડેમેજ કરે તે પહેલાં તેને કાઢવા જરૂરી હતા.

કુલ 54 બોલ્સ હતા
6 કલાકની સર્જરી પછી આ તમામ મેગ્નેટ રાઇલીના પેટમાંથી કાઢવામાં ડૉક્તની ટીમ સફળ રહી. 16 દિવસ હોસ્પિટલમાં દેખરેખ હેઠળ રાખ્યા પછી હાલ રાઇલી ઘરે આરામ કરી રહ્યો છે.એક્સ-રે પછી ડૉક્ટરને લાગ્યું કે પેટમાં 25-30 મેગ્નેટ બોલ્સ છે પણ કુલ 54 બોલ્સ હતા.

વિજ્ઞાનનાં પ્રયોગ કરતો રહે છે
રાઈલીની માતા પેઈજે કહ્યું, મેં સપનામાં પણ નહોતું વિચાર્યું કે મારો દીકરો આવું પરાક્રમ કરશે. રાઇલીને વિજ્ઞાન બહુ ગમે છે અને તે અવાર-નવાર પ્રયોગો કરતો રહે છે. રાઇલીએ કહ્યું, હું મેગ્નેસ્ટ મારા શરીર સાથે ચોંટાડવા માગતો હતો. આ બધા માતા પેટમાં ચોંટી જાય છે કે નહિ તે જોવું હતું. રાઇલીને એવું લાગ્યું કે આ મેગ્નેટ્સ મળમાર્ગે બહાર નીકળી જશે પણ તેની ધારણા ખોટી પડી અને માંડ-માંડ જીવ બચ્યો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો