વિન્ટર ડાયટ:શિયાળામાં શરીરમાં ગરમાવો રાખવા અને ઈમ્યુનિટી વધારવા માટે આખું અનાજ, આદુ-લસણ અને ગોળનું સેવન કરો, એક્સપર્ટ પાસેથી જાણો તેના ફાયદાઓ

28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • શિયાળામાં મકાઈ, જુવાર, બાજરી અને રાગીનું સેવન કરવું ફાયદાકારક છે
  • તલ, શિંગદાણા અને ગોળ ત્વચા સુકાતી બચાવે છે

શિયાળાની શરૂઆત થઈ ચૂકી છે. આ સમયે ડાયટમાં ફેરફાર લાવવાની જરૂર છે. એક્સપર્ટના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, શિયાળામાં એવી વસ્તુઓ ડાયટમાં સામેલ કરવી જે શરીરને ગરમ રાખે અને રોગ પ્રતિકારક શક્તિ વધારે.

અમે તમને ડાયટ સંબંધિત એવી વસ્તુઓ જણાવી રહ્યા છીએ જે સસ્તી છે અને સરળતાથી ઉપલબ્ધ છે. તે હેલ્ધી સાથે ગરમ પ્રકૃતિ ધરાવે છે. ડાયટિશિયન અને આયુર્વેદ એક્સપર્ટ ડૉ. કિરન ગુપ્તા પાસેથી જાણો શિયાળામાં કેવી ડાયટ લેવી જોઈએ...

આ 5 વસ્તુઓ ડાયટમાં જરૂર સામેલ કરો
આખું અનાજ: તે વજન કન્ટ્રોલ કરવાની સાથે શરીર ગરમ રાખે છે
શિયાળામાં મકાઈ, જુવાર, બાજરી અને રાગીનું સેવન કરો. તેને થુલી, રોટલી જેવાં સ્વરૂપમાં લઈ શકાય છે. તેથી ઘઉંના ઉપયોગમાં ઘટાડો આવશે જેથી વજન નિયંત્રણમાં રહેશે. જોકે એ વાતનું ખાસ ધ્યાન રાખવું કે આ અનાજ સાથે વધારે માત્રામાં ઘીનું સેવન ન કરવું.

કાચું લસણ, હળદર અને આદુ: તે રોગ પ્રતિકારક શક્તિ વધારે છે
શિયાળામાં આ 3 વસ્તુઓનું સેવન જરૂર કરવું જોઈએ. આ સિવાય લીલું લસણ અને કાચી હળદર પણ ફાયદાકારક છે. તેમાં ઔષધીય ગુણ રહેલા હોય છે. તે મેટાબોલિઝ્મ વધારે છે, જેથી વજન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રહે છે. લસણને ચટણી અને હળદરને અથાણાં તરીકે ઉપયોગમાં લઈ શકાય છે.

તલ, શિંગદાણા અને ગોળ: તે ત્વચા ચમકાવે છે
આ ત્રણેય વસ્તુને એક સાથે અથવા અલગ અલગ પણ ખાઈ શકાય છે. તેની પ્રકૃતિ ગરમ હોય છે બલકે તેમાં આયર્ન પણ સારી માત્રામાં હોય છે, જે શિયાળામાં જરૂરી હોય છે. શિયાળામાં મોટી સમસ્યા ડ્રાય સ્કિનની હોય છે. તલ અને મગફળીનું નિયમિત સેવન કરવાથી ત્વચા ચમકદાર અને મુલાયમ બની રહે છે. શિયાળામાં ચા અને ગાજરના હલવામાં ખાંડને બદલે ગોળનો પ્રયોગ પણ કરી શકાય છે.

લીલાં પાંદડાંવાળાં શાકભાજી: તે કફથી બચાવે છે
આ ઋતુમાં મેથી, પાલક, સરસિયા, ચિલની ભાજી સહિતની લીલા પાંદડાવાળી શાકભાજી વધારે મળે છે. તેમાં વિટામિન A, E, K, ફોલિક એસિડ, આયન, પોટેશિયમ અને કેલ્શિયમ જેવાં પોષકતત્ત્વ વધારે માત્રામાં હોય છે. લન્ચ અથવા ડિનરમાં આ તમામ વસ્તુઓને કોઈ પણ સ્વરુપે સેવન કરવું જોઈએ. તે વજન નિયંત્રણ રાખે છે સાથે જ તે કફનાશક પણ છે.

ગ્રીન સલાડ: પાચન સુધારે છે અને વજન વધવા દેતું નથી
શિયાળામાં ગાજર, મૂળા, ટામેટાં, કાકડી, બીટ, લીલી ડુંગળી વધારે માત્રામાં ઉપલબ્ધ હોય છે. તેને લન્ચ અને ડિનર બંને મીલ્સમાં સામેલ કરવું જોઈએ. ગ્રીન સલાડથી શરીરને ન માત્ર વિટામિન્સ અને મિનરલ્સ મળે છે બલકે પાચન પણ સુધરે છે. મેટાબોલિઝ્મ સારું થવાથી વજન નિયંત્રણ કરવામાં મદદ મળે છે.

