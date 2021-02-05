તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • Health
  • Scientists Have Developed A Vaccine For Urinary Tract Infections, With 50 Percent Of Women Worldwide Suffering From A Urinary Tract Infection Once In A Lifetime.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આ રીતે કામ કરશે વેક્સિન:વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટના ઈન્ફેક્શનની વેક્સિન તૈયાર કરી, વિશ્વમાં 50 ટકા મહિલાઓ જીવનમાં એક વખત યુરિન સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બને છે

25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમેરિકાની ડ્યુક યુનિવર્સિટીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ વેક્સિન તૈયાર કરી, ઉંદરો પર ટ્રાયલ સફળ રહ્યું
  • દુનિયાભરમાં 50 ટકા મહિલાઓ તેમના જીવનમાં એક વખત યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટના સંક્રમણથી પીડાય છે

અમેરિકાની ડ્યુક યુનિવર્સિટીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટના ઈન્ફેક્શનની વેક્સિન તૈયાર કરી છે. ટૂંક સમયમાં બેક્ટેરિયાથી થતી બીમારીને કંટ્રોલ કરી શકાશે. દુનિયાભરમાં 50 ટકા મહિલાઓ તેમના જીવનમાં એક વખત યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટના સંક્રમણથી પીડાય છે. ભારતમાં 10માંથી 5 મહિલાઓ અને 3 પુરુષ યુરિન ઈન્ફેક્શનનો ભોગ બને છે.

જાણો શું છે યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટ ઈન્ફેક્શન, કયા લક્ષણ દેખાય તો અલર્ટ થઈ જવું, તેનાથી કેવી રીતે બચવું અને તેની વેક્સિન કેવી રીતે કામ કરશે...

આ રીતે કામ કરશે વેક્સિન
ડ્યુક યુનિવર્સિટીના પ્રો. સોમરન અબ્રાહમના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, અમે જે વેક્સિન તૈયાર કરી છે તેને જીવનમાં એક વખત લગાવવાની જરૂર પડશે. ત્યારબાદ બેક્ટેરિયા શરીરમાંથી બહાર નીકળી જશે અને ફરીથી સંક્રમણ નહીં ફેલાય.

પ્રો. અબ્રાહમના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, વેક્સિન લગાવ્યા બાદ બ્લેડર આવા બેક્ટેરિયા પર અટેક કરવા માટે હંમેશાં એક્ટિવ રહેશે. ઉંદરો પર કરવામાં આવેલા રિસર્ચમાં આ સાબિત થઈ ચૂકી છે.

શું છે યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટ ઈન્ફેક્શન
કિડની દ્વારા યુરિન જે માર્ગમાંથી આવે છે ત્યાં બેક્ટેરિયાનું સંક્રમણ થાય છે તેને યુરિનરી ટ્રેક્ટ ઈન્ફેક્શન કહેવામાં આવે છે. કેટલાક કિસ્સામાં ફંગસ અને વાઈરસના સંક્રમણના કારણે પણ આવું થઈ શકે છે, પરંતુ આવા કેસ ભાગ્યે જ જોવા મળે છે. મોટેભાગે આવુંબેક્ટેરિયાને કારણે થાય છે. તેને UTI પણ કહેવામાં આવે છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત96-4 (43.0)
ભારત 109 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદના હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરાઈ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો