દાવોઃ પુડુચેરી યુનિવર્સિટીના રામુ નામના ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થીએ કોવિડ 19 માટે ઘરેલુ ઉપચાર શોધી લીધો છે અને WHOએ આ ઉપચારનો સ્વીકાર પણ કર્યો છે.

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Jul 15, 2020, 07:50 AM IST

ફેસબુક તથા ટ્વિટર પર એક વાઈરલ પોસ્ટમાં દાવો કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે કે પુડુચેરી યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ભણતા એક ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થીએ કોવિડ 19ની ઘરેલુ સારવાર શોધી છે. વિશ્વ સ્વાસ્થ્ય સંગઠન (WHO)એ પણ આ દવાને અસરકારક માની લીધી છે.

વાઈરલ મેસેજ

Finally a INDIAN student from PONDICHERRY university, named RAMU found a home remedy cure for Covid-19 which is for the very first time accepted by WHO.

He proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 table spoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive 5 days would suppress the effects of corona. And eventually go away 100%

Entire world is starting to accept this remedy. Finally a good news In 2020!!

PLEASE CIRCULATE THIS INFORMATION TO ALL YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS.

વાઈરલ મેસેજ ગુજરાતીમાં

અંતે, પુડુચેરી યુનિવર્સિટીના રામુ નામના ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થીએ કોવિડ 19 માટે એક ઘરેલુ સારવાર શોધી છે. WHOએ પણ આ દવા સ્વીકારી લીધી છે. રામુએ સાબિત કર્યું કે સતત પાંચ દિવસ સુધી બે ચમચી મધ તથા થોડાં આદુના રસમાં એક મોટી ચમચી મરી પાઉડર મિક્સ કરીને લેવાથી કોરોનાની અસર ઓછી કરી શકાય છે. વિશ્વે આ સારવારને સ્વીકાર કરી છે. અંતે 2020માં એક સારા સમાચાર!! મહેરબાની કરીને આ માહિતી તમારા તમામ મિત્રો સાથે શૅર કરો.

સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં આ દાવા સાથે જોડાયેલા મેસેજ શૅર કરવામાં આવે છે

ફેક્ટ ચેક તપાસ

પુડુચેરી યુનિવર્સિટીના કોઈ વિદ્યાર્થીએ દવા શોધી હોય તે સમાચાર અમે અલગ-અલગ કીવર્ડ્સથી સર્ચ કર્યા પરંતુ અમને આ અંગેના કોઈ સમાચાર મળ્યા નહીં. WHOની વેબસાઈટ પર પણ આને લઈ કોઈ અપડેટ નથી.

WHOની વેબસાઈટ પર MYTH ‌BUSTERS નામનું એક સેક્શન છે. અહીંયા WHOની ટીમ અફવાઓનું ખંડન કરતી હોય છે.

MYTH ‌BUSTERS સેક્શનમાં WHOએ પહેલાં જ મરીથી કોવિડ 19ની સારવારની વાત નકારી છે.

નિષ્કર્ષઃ મરી તથા મધથી કોવિડ 19ની સારવારવાળી વાત ખોટી છે. WHOએ આ વાતને ફૅક કહી છે.