વાહન ચલાવતી સમયે ગતિનું ધ્યાન રાખો અને સાવધાન રહો. એક્સીડેન્ટના કારણે આર્થિક નુકસાન થવાની સંભાવના છે. પરિવાર સાથે જોડાયેલો વિવાદ વધી શકે છે. એટલે ગુસ્સામાં આવીને તમારી પ્રતિક્રિયા આપવું તમારા માટે યોગ્ય રહેશે નહીં.\r\n\r\n
કરિયરઃ- નોકરી કરતાં લોકોના રૂપિયામાં ઘટાડો થઇ શકે છે.\r\n\r\n
લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીમાં વિવાદ વધશે.\r\n\r\n
