ઠંડીમાં માંદા પડવાથી કેવી રીતે બચવું:અસ્થમા અને માઇગ્રેનથી પીડાતા લોકોએ વધારે સાવચેતી રાખવી, શિયાળામાં સ્વસ્થ રહેવાના ઉપાયો જાણો

3 કલાક પહેલા
  • દૂધમાં ઉકાળો, તુલસી અને હળદર મિક્સ કરીને પીઓ, કોરોનાની માર્ગદર્શિકાને યોગ્ય રીતે અનુસરો
  • અજમા સાથે નાની પીપર અને ખસખસનો ઉકાળો બનાવીને પીવાથી અસ્થમાના દર્દીઓ સુરક્ષિત રહેશે

શિયાળાની ઋતુ આવી ગઈ છે. હવે આપણે સવાર અને રાત દરમિયાન ઠંડી અનુભવીએ છીએ. આ સિઝન ખાવા-પીવાની મજા માણવા અને રજાઓ માટે જાણીતી છે. પરંતુ આ સિઝનમાં બીમાર પડવાનું જોખમ પણ એટલું જ રહેતું હોય છે. એઈમ્સ ભોપાલ ખાતેના ડૉ. વિનીત દ્વિવેદીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, આ ઋતુમાં સાવચેતી રાખીને માંદા પડતા બચી શકાય છે.

શિયાળાની ઋતુમાં અસ્થમા અને સાંધાના દુખાવાની તકલીફોમાં વધારો થાય છે. સિનિયર સિટીઝન અને બાળકો પર વિશેષ ધ્યાન આપવામાં આવે છે. આ સિઝનમાં, ઉકાળો, તુલસીનો છોડ અને હળદરનું દૂધ ખૂબ જ અસરકારક ઉપાય છે, જે તમને માંદા પડતા બચાવી શકે છે.

શરદી ન થાય એ માટે સાવચેતી રાખવાના ઉપાય

  • મરી અને લવિંગ લો
  • તુલસીનો ઉપયોગ કરો
  • આદુનો ઉપયોગ કરો
  • જાયફળનો ઉપયોગ કરો
  • હળદરવાળું ગરમ દૂધ પીઓ
  • મધ ખાઓ

ઠંડીમાં આ 8 સમસ્યાઓ પેદા થઈ શકે છે, તેનાથી બચવાના ઉપાય જાણો
1. ડાયેરિયા

  • શિયાળાની ઋતુમાં કબજિયાત એટલે કે ડાયેરિયાની સમસ્યા વધે છે. તાપમાન ઠંડું હોવાને કારણે આપણું પાચનતંત્ર થોડી ધીમી ગતિએ કામ કરે છે. તેનાથી બચવા માટે આ સિઝનમાં પુષ્કળ પાણી પીઓ. ખાધા પછી જીરાનો પાવડર ખાઓ. તે તમારા શરીરને ગરમ રાખશે. જેથી, તમારી પાચન શક્તિ સારી રહેશે.
  • શિયાળાની ઋતુમાં વધુ ઠંડું ખાવાનું ટાળવું જોઇએ અને ખાધા પછી ચોક્કસપણે ચાલવું જોઇએ. શરીરને ગરમ રાખવા માટે કાળા મરી અને લવિંગ પણ લેતા રહો.

2. માઇગ્રેન

  • ઠંડી હવા અને ઠંડીને લીધે ઘણા લોકોને માથાનો દુખાવો થાય છે, જે સરળતાથી મટતો નથી. જ્યારે આવું થાય ત્યારે જાયફળને દૂધમાં પીસીને કપાળ પર લગાવો. તેનાથી માથાના દુખાવામાંથી ખૂબ જ ઝડપથી છુટકારો મળશે.
  • શિયાળામાં શરદી ખૂબ જ સામાન્ય હોય છે. તેથી, આ સિઝનમાં માઇગ્રેનથી પીડાતા લોકોની સમસ્યાઓ વધી જાય છે. આને અવગણવા માટે ઉકાળો અને ડોક્ટરની સલાહ પર એન્ટિ-એલર્જિક દવાઓ લેવાનું ચાલુ રાખો.

3. ડ્રાય સ્કિન

  • શિયાળામાં ત્વચા માટે હોઠ ફાટવા એ સામાન્ય વાત છે. ફાટેલા હોઠ પર કોકમનું તેલ લગાવવાથી ઘણો ફાયદો થાય છે. આ હોઠની ત્વચાને નરમ બનાવે છે.
  • શિયાળાની ઋતુમાં પગની એડીઓ ફાટવાની સમસ્યા પણ પેદા થાય છે. જો આવું થાય તો પગની એડીઓ પર ડુંગળીની પેસ્ટ અથવા મીણ લગાવવાથી રાહત મળશે.

4. ઉધરસ અને કફ
શિયાળા દરમિયાન સામાન્ય રીતે છાતીમાં કફ જમા થઈ જાય છે અને તેનાથી ઘણી મુશ્કેલી થાય છે. આ માટે અંજીર ખાઓ. આ કફ કાઢશે અને કફથી રાહત આપશે. શરીરને ગરમ રાખીને પણ આવી સમસ્યાઓથી બચી શકાય છે. આ માટે તમે હળદરવાળું ગરમ દૂધ પણ પી શકો છો.

5. તાવ
તાવ વધારે ઠંડી લાગે તો તાવ આવે તે સામાન્ય વાત છે. તેનાથી બચવા માટે દિવસમાં 3 વાર અજમાનું ચૂર્ણ લેવાથી ફાયદો રહે છે. તુલસીનો ઉકાળો પણ ફાયદાકારક છે.

6. વાઈરલ
વાઈરલ ફીવર એટલે કે ઉધરસ, શરદી અને તાવ એક સાથે થાય તો ફુદીનાનાં પાંદડાંની ચા બનાવી પીવાથી આરામ મળે છે. તેનાથી બચવા માટે પોતાની જાતને સુરક્ષિત રાખવી જરૂરી છે.

આ રીતે વાઈરલથી બચો

  • ગરમ કપડાં પહેરો.ભોજનમાં ગરમ ખોરાક લો.
  • બાઈક ચલાવતી વખતે ગ્લવ્ઝ અને શૂ પહેરો.
  • માસ્ક પહેરો.
  • ગરમ પાણી પીઓ.

7. અસ્થમાના દર્દીઓ વધારે સાવચેતી રાખે
વધારે કફ જમા થઈ જાય તો અસ્થમાના દર્દીઓની મુશ્કેલી વધી શકે છે. અજમા સાથે નાની પીપર અને ખસખસનો ઉકાળો પીવાથી તરત જ આરામ મળે છે. આદુ અને સૂકાયેલું આદું અસ્થમા પીડિતો માટે ઘણું કારગત છે. ભોજન અને ચામાં આદુનો પ્રયોગ કરો. સૂકા આદુને મધ સાથે લો.

8. સાંધાનો દુખાવો
શિયાળામાં સાંધાના દુખાવાની સમસ્યા રહે છે. સરસિયાના તેલમાં 3-4 લસણની કળી ઉમેરી તેને થોડું ગરમ કરી ઠંડું પડી ગયા બાદ માલિશ કરો. તેનાથી સાંધાના દુખાવામાં આરામ મળે છે અને તાપમાન જળવાઈ રહે છે.

