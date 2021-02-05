તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાર્ટ અને કોફીનું કનેક્શન:દરરોજ એક કપ કોફી હાર્ટ ફેલ થવાનું જોખમ 12% સુધી ઘટાડે છે, તેમાં રહેલા એન્ટિ-ઓક્સિડન્ટ્સ બળતરા ઘટાડે છે

32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમેરિકન હાર્ટ અસોસિએશન જર્નલમાં પબ્લિશ થયેલા રિસર્ચમાં આ દાવો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે
  • અમેરિકન વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ 10 વર્ષ સુધી 12 હજાર લોકો પર આ રિસર્ચ કર્યું

દરરોજ એક કપ બ્લેક કોફી હાર્ટ ફેલ થવાનું જોખમ 12% સુધી ઘટાડે છે. 21 હજાર લોકો પર થયેલાં રિસર્ચ પછી આ આંકડો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. રિસર્ચમાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ, કોફીમાં રહેલા એન્ટિ-ઓક્સિડન્ટ્સ શરીરમાં થતી બળતરા ઘટાડે છે. તેથી, ભવિષ્યમાં હાર્ટ ફેલ થવાનું જોખમ ઘટી જાય છે.

સ્મોકિંગ કરવાનું ટાળો
અમેરિકન હાર્ટ અસોસિએશન જર્નલમાં પબ્લિશ રિપોર્ટમાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર, રિસર્ચમાં સામેલ કોલોરાડો સ્કૂલ ઓફ મેડિસિનના પ્રો. ડેવિડ કાઓનું કહેવું છે કે મોટાભાગના લોકો માને છે કે કોફી અને કેફીન હાર્ટ માટે નુકસાનકારક છે કારણ કે, તે બ્લડ પ્રેશર વધારે છે. પરંતુ નવાં રિસર્ચમાં જાણવા મળ્યું છે કે કોફી હાર્ટ ફેલ થવાનું જોખમ ઘટાડે છે. આ જોખમ ઘટાડવા માટે વ્યક્તિએ સ્મોકિંગ કરવાનું પણ ટાળવું જોઇએ.

અમેરિકન વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ આ રિસર્ચ માટે 21 હજાર લોકોને ભેગા કર્યા. દરરોજ 0, 1, 2 અને 3 કપ કોફી પછી શું અસર થઈ એ અંગે જાણ્યું. અમેરિકન કોલેજ ઓફ કાર્ડિયોલોજીના એક રિસર્ચમાં જાણવા મળ્યું કે, દરરોજ 3 કપ કોફી પીતા હો તો હાર્ટ પલ્પિટેશનનું જોખમ 13% સુધી ઘટી જાય છે.

કોફી કેન્સર થવાનું જોખમ પણ ઘટાડે છે
ચાઇના મેડિકલ યુનિવર્સિટીએ તેના તાજેતરના રિસર્ચમાં દાવો કર્યો છે કે, જો તમે પ્રોસ્ટેટ કેન્સરનું જોખમ 10% ઘટાડવા માગતા હો તો કોફી પીવો. ચીનના રિસર્ચર્સનું કહેવું છે કે, કેન્સર સામે લડતી વખતે જો કોફીનું સેવન કરવામાં આવે તો રિકવરી 16% ઝડપી થાય છે. અગાઉના રિસર્ચમાં સાબિત થયું છે કે કોફી લિવર, સ્તન અને આંતરડાના કેન્સરનું જોખમ ઘટાડે છે.

બ્રિટિશ મેડિકલ જર્નલમાં પબ્લિશ થયેલા રિસર્ચમાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ, રિસર્ચર્સે કોફીનો ઓછો અને વધુ ઉપયોગ કરનારા લોકો પર પ્રોસ્ટેટ કેન્સરનું જોખમ સમજ્યું. તેમાં એવા લોકો સામેલ હતા જે દરરોજ એક કે બે કપ અથવા વધુ કોફી પીતા હતા. રિસર્ચમાં પ્રોસ્ટેટ કેન્સરના 57,732 દર્દીઓના ડેટાને પણ સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

