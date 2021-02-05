તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઈન્ટરનેશનલ વુમન્સ હેલ્થ ડે:આ 6 પ્રકારના કેન્સર પુરુષો કરતાં મહિલાઓમાં વધારે થાય છે, તેમનામાં સ્ટ્રોકના કેસ બમણા; આ રીતે તેનું જોખમ ઓછું કરો

આમ તો બીમારી મહિલા કે પુરુષનું અંતર નથી સમજતી, પરંતુ કેટલાક રોગ એવા છે જે પુરુષો કરતાં મહિલાઓને વધારે પીડા આપે છે. તેમાં એન્ઝાયટી, બ્રેસ્ટ કેન્સર, સ્ટ્રોક અને ઓસ્ટિયોપોરોસિસ સામેલ છે.

એક રિસર્ચ પ્રમાણે, 6 પ્રકારના કેન્સર પુરુષો કરતાં મહિલાઓમાં વધારે થાય છે. તે સિવાય સ્ટ્રોકના કેસ પણ મહિલાઓમાં બમણા જોવા મળે છે. એક રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, 2020માં દેશમાં આશરે 7.12 લાખ મહિલાઓનાં મૃત્યું કેન્સરથી થયાં છે. જ્યારે કેન્સરના લીધે મૃત્યુ પામનાર પુરુષોની સંખ્યા 7 લાખથી ઓછી છે.

આ બીમારીઓ મહિલાઓને વધારે પીડા આપે છે તેનું કારણ તેમનાં શરીરની બનાવટ છે. આજે ઈન્ટરનેશનલ વુમન્સ હેલ્થ ડે પર અપોલો ક્રેડલ હોસ્પિટલ અને સ્પિંગ મિડોલ હોસ્પિટલ, નવી દિલ્હીના મહિલા રોગ નિષ્ણાત ડૉ. અલ્કા મલ્હોત્રા પાસેથી જાણો એવી બીમારીઓ વિશે જેનાથી મહિલાઓ વધારે પીડાય છે અને તેનાથી કેવી રીતે બચી શકાય છે...

મહિલાઓને પુરુષો કરતાં આ 4 બીમારીઓ વધારે થાય છે

1. સ્ટ્રોક: પુરુષો કરતાં 52% વધારે કેસ

  • કેસ: ઈન્ડિયન જર્નલ ઓફ મેડિકલ રિસર્ચના રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, 1 લાખ પુરુષોમાં 117 જ્યારે પ્રતિ 1 લાખ મહિલાઓમાં 178ને સ્ટ્રોકની સમસ્યા થઈ. અર્થાત પુરુષોની સરખામણીએ 52% કેસ વધારે સામે આવ્યા.
  • કારણ: ગર્ભાવસ્થા દરમિયાન બ્લડ પ્રેશર વધી જાય છે, જેનાથી સ્ટ્રોકનું જોખમ રહે છે. ગર્ભ નિરોધક ગોળી પણ બ્લડ પ્રેશર વધારે છે. માઈગ્રેનને કારણે તેની આંશકા વધી જાય છે.
  • કેવી રીતે બચવું: બ્લડ પ્રેશર અને સુગર લેવલનું નિયમિત ધ્યાન રાખો. દવાઓ નિયમિત લો.

2. કેન્સર: બ્રેસ્ટફીડ ન કરાવવું, હાઈ ફેટ ડાયટ તેનાં મોટાં કારણ

  • કેસ: અમેરિકન કેન્સર સોસાયટીના રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, બ્રેસ્ટ કેન્સર, કોલેસ્ટેરોલ, ઈન્ડોમેટ્રિઅલ, ફેફસાંનું કેન્સર, સર્વાઈકલ,સ્કિન અને ઓવેરિયન કેન્સર પુરુષોની સરખામણીએ મહિલાઓને વધારે થાય છે.
  • કારણ: ઈન્ડિયન કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ મેડિકલ રિસર્ચ અને નેશનલ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યુટ ઓફ કેન્સર પ્રિવેન્શન એન્ડ રિસર્ચ પ્રમાણે, હાઈ ફેટ ડાયટ, સ્થૂળતા, મોટી ઊંમરે લગ્ન, બાળકો ન થવા અને બ્રેસ્ટ ફીડિંગ ન કરાવવું સહિતના કારણો મહિલાઓમાં કેન્સરનાં મોટાં કારણો હોઈ શકે છે.
  • કેવી રીતે બચવું:10થી 40 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં ગર્ભાશયનું કેન્સર થતું અટકાવવા વેક્સિનેશન ચોક્કસપણે કરાવવું જોઇએ. જેના પરિવારમાં કોઇને અગાઉ બ્રેસ્ટ કેન્સર થઈ ચૂક્યું હોય તેમણે ડૉક્ટરની સલાહ લઇને 45 વર્ષની ઉંમર પછી મેમોગ્રામ કરાવવો જોઇએ.

3. ઓસ્ટિયોપોરોસિસઃ પુરુષો કરતાં 18% સુધી વધુ કેસો

  • કેસ: ઇન્ડિયન જર્નલ ઓફ એન્ડોક્રાઇનોલોજી એન્ડ મેટાબોલિઝમમાં પબ્લિશ થયેલાં રિસર્ચમાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર, 50 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના 24.6% પુરુષોમાં અને 42.5% સ્ત્રીઓમાં ઓસ્ટિયોપોરોસિસ જોવા મળ્યું હતું.
  • કારણ: સ્ત્રીઓના હાડકાં પુરુષો કરતાં નબળા હોય છે. હાડકાંને સુરક્ષિત કરતું હોર્મોન એસ્ટ્રોજન મેનોપોઝ પછી ઝડપથી ઘટે છે.
  • કેવી રીતે બચવું: દરરોજ દૂધથી બનેલો ખોરાક ખાઓ. કેલ્શિયમયુક્ત ફળ અને વિટામિન-D લો. વિટામિન-D માટે સવારે 10 વાગ્યા પહેલાં 30 મિનિટ તડકામાં સમય પસાર કરો.

4. એન્ઝાયટીઃ દર 7માંથી એક વ્યક્તિ તેનાથી પીડિત

  • કેસ: ધ લેન્સેટ સાઇકિયાટ્રીના રિપોર્ટમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે, દેશમાં સાતમાંથી એક વ્યક્તિ માનસિક અવ્યવસ્થાના કેટલાક પ્રકારથી પીડાય છે. દેશમાં 3.9% સ્ત્રીઓ અને 3.3% પુરુષ એન્ઝાયટીથી પીડાય છે.
  • કારણ: હોર્મોન્સમાં થનારા ફેરફાર, વારસાગત, માંદગી, જાતીય સતામણી અને ઘરેલું હિંસા.
  • કેવી રીતે બચવું: સંતુલિત આહાર લો. જો ન લઈ શકતા હો તો મલ્ટિ-વિટામિન લો. દારૂ, કેફીન અને ખાંડનું સેવન ઓછું કરો. દરરોજ 20 મિનિટ ચાલો અથવા એવું કંઈક કામ કરો જે તમને આનંદ આપતા હોય.
