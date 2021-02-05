તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બીપી અને ઘટડી યાદશક્તિ વચ્ચે કનેક્શન:રાત્રે બ્લડ પ્રેશર વધવાથી મેમરી લોસ થવાનું જોખમ 1.6 ગણું વધી જાય છે, આ 5 રીતે યાદશક્તિને સુધારી શકાય છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સ્વિડનની ઉપસાલા યુનિવર્સિટીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ રિસર્ચમાં દાવો કર્યો
  • કહ્યું, રાતમાં વધેલું હાઈ બ્લડ પ્રેશર મગજની એક્ટિવિટીને અટકાવી શકે છે

વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ બ્લડ પ્રેશર અને ઘટતી યાદશક્તિની વચ્ચે કનેક્શન હોવાનું જણાવ્યું છે. રિસર્ચ રિપોર્ટના અનુસાર, જે પુરુષોમાં દિવસની તુલનામાં રાત્રે બ્લડ પ્રેશર વધારે રહે છે તેમને ડિમેન્શિયા થવાનું જોખમ 1.6 ગણું વધારે રહે છે. ડિમેન્શિયા એટલે યાદશક્તિમાં સતત ઘટાડો અને નિર્ણય ન લેવામાં મુશ્કેલી.

70 વર્ષની ઉંમરના લોકો પર રિસર્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યું
ઉપસાલા યુનિવર્સિટીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ સ્વિડનના 70 વર્ષના લોકોને સ્ટડીમાં સામેલ કર્યા. દિવસ અને રાતમાં તેમનું બ્લડ પ્રેશર માપવામાં આવ્યું. રિસર્ચમાં સામે આવ્યું કે, જેમનું બ્લડ પ્રેશર રાતે વધેલું હતું, તેમનામાં ડિમેન્શિયાની અસર જોવા મળી રહી હતી.

તેનું કારણ જાણી શકાયું નથી, પરંતુ વૈજ્ઞાનિકોનું માનવું છે કે, રાત્રે વધતું બ્લડ પ્રેશર બ્રેનની એક્ટિવિટીને અટકાવી શકે છે. હાઈ બ્લડ પ્રેશરના કેસ મોટાભાગે 50 વર્ષની ઉંમરથી લોકોમાં દેખાવાનું શરૂ થઈ જાય છે, જે ડિમેન્શિયાનું એક મોટું રિસ્ક ફેક્ટર છે.

દુનિયામાં લગભગ 5 કરોડ અલ્ઝાઈમર્સના દર્દી છે, તેમાંથી 50થી 70 ટકા ડિમેન્શિયાથી પીડિત છે

અલ્ઝાઈમર અને ડિમેન્શિયાની વચ્ચેનો તફાવત સમજો
હંમેશાં લોકો અલ્ઝાઈમર અને ડિમેન્શિયાની વચ્ચેનો ફરક નથી સમજી શકતા. ડિમેન્શિયાનો અર્થ છે મેમરી લૉસ. અલ્ઝાઈમર ડિમેન્શિયાનો એક પ્રકાર છે. ડિમેન્શિયા બે પ્રકારના હોય છે. પ્રથમ, જેની સારવાર શક્ય છે. બીજી, જેની સારવાર નથી એટલે કે ડીજનરેટિવ ડિમેન્શિયા, અલ્ઝાઈમર પણ આ કેટેગરીની બીમારી છે.

બ્રેનના એવા કોષો જે મેમરીને કંટ્રોલ કરે છે, તે સૂકાવા લાગે છે. જેની અસર ઘટતી યાદશક્તિ તરીકે જોવામાં આવે છે અને તેની રિકવરી અશક્ય હોય છે.

આ રોગ કેવી રીતે થાય છે?
આ રોગ મગજમાં વિશેષ પ્રકારના ટાઉ ટેન્ગલ્સ પ્રોટિનના બનવાથી થાય છે. તે ચેતા કોષોને એકબીજા સાથે જોડીને અને તેમની વચ્ચે થતી ક્રિયાઓ અટકાવે છે, જેનાથી વ્યક્તિ યોગ્ય રીતે સંતુલન જાળવી શકતી નથી. કેટલાક લોકોમાં તે આનુવાંશિક પણ હોય છે. શારીરિક રીતે એક્ટિવ ન રહેવાથી, મેદસ્વિતા, ડાયાબિટીસ, માથામાં ઈજા થવાથી, સાંભળાની ક્ષમતા કમજોર થવી, આ રોગના કેટલાક કારણો છે.

