દ્રાક્ષ પર નવું રિસર્ચ:દ્રાક્ષ ત્વચાને સૂર્યપ્રકાશથી થતા નુકસાનથી બચાવશે, તે કેન્સરનું જોખમ પણ ઘટાડે છે અને માઈગ્રેનથી પણ રાહત આપે છે

35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અમેરિકાની અલ્બામા યુનિવર્સિટીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ રિસર્ચમાં દાવો કર્યો
  • કહ્યું, દ્રાક્ષમાં રહેલા પોલિફેનોલ સ્કિનને ડેમેજ થવાથી બચાવે છે

દ્રાક્ષ સ્કિનને ડેમેજ થવાથી બચાવી શકે છે. નવા રિસર્ચના અનુસાર, સૂર્યપ્રકાશના જોખમી અલ્ટ્રા વાયોલેટ કિરણોથી સ્કિનને થતા નુકસાન અને સનબર્નથી બચવા માગો છો તો દ્રાક્ષ ખાવી. તેમાં રહેલા પોલિફેનોલ સ્કિનને ડેમેજ થવાથી બચાવે છે.

દ્રાક્ષ સનસ્ક્રીનની જેવું કામ કરે છે
રિસર્ચ કરનાર અમેરિકાની અલ્બામા યુનિવર્સિટીના સંશોધક ક્રેગ એલિમેટ્સના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, દ્રાક્ષને ડાયટમાં સામેલ કરવી જોઈએ તેની અસર સનસ્ક્રીન જેવી હોય છે. તે સ્કિનને ડેમેજ થવાથી બચાવી શકે છે. સ્કીનને અલ્ટ્રા-વાયોલેટ કિરણોથી બચાવવાની ક્ષમતામાં વધારો કરે છે જેથી કોષોને નુકસાન ન થાય.

આ રીતે રિસર્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યું
દ્રાક્ષ સ્કિન માટે કેટલી અસરકારક છે, તેને સમજવા માટે વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ 14 દિવસ સુધી તેની અસર જોઈ. રિસર્ચમાં સામેલ લોકોને બે ભાગમાં વહેંચવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પહેલા ગ્રુપમાં તે લોકો હતા, જેમને દ્રાક્ષ નહોતી ખાધી. બીજા ગ્રુપમાં તે લોકો હતા જેમને દ્રાક્ષ ખાધી હતી. બંને ગ્રુપના લોકો પર 14 દિવસ સુધી અલ્ટ્રા વાયોલેટ કિરણોની અસરને સમજવામાં આવી.

પરિણામને સમજવા માટે વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ સ્કિનનો ભાગ લઈને તેની તપાસ કરી. તપાસમાં સામે આવ્યું કે, દ્રાક્ષ ખાતા લોકોના DNA અને સ્કિન કોષો ઓછા ડેમેજ થયા. તે ઉપરાંત ઈન્ફ્લેમેટરી માર્કર પણ ઓછા થયા જે કેન્સરનું જોખમ વધારે છે.

કેન્સરનું જોખમ પણ ઘટાડે છે
સ્કિન કેન્સર સંબંધિત 80 ટકા કેસોમાં તેનું કારણ સૂર્યના અલ્ટ્રા વાયોલેટ કિરણો જણાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. દ્રાક્ષ આ કિરણોથી અસરને અમુક હદ સુધી બેઅસર કરે છે. તેથી તેને ડાયટમાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવે તો સ્કિન કેન્સરનું જોખમ પણ ઘટી શકે છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

