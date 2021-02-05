તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખુશ રહેવાનું સરળ ટૂલ:ડ્રોઈંગ અને પેન્ટિંગથી સ્ટ્રેસ અને ડિપ્રેશન ઓછું થાય છે, જાણો શું છે આર્ટ થેરપી અને તેના ફાયદા

શું આર્ટ થેરપી અર્થાત ડ્રોઈંગ અને પેન્ટિંગ એન્ઝાયટી અને ડિપ્રેશન ઓછું કરી શકે છે? 19મી સદી દરમિયાન આ થેરપીનો આવિષ્કાર થયો હતો. તેનાથી લોકોની માનસિક બીમારીની ગંભીરતાનો અંદોજો લગાવી શકાય છે અર્થાત આ ટેસ્ટિંગ ટૂલ તરીકે કામ કરતું હતું, પરંતુ ટેસ્ટિંગ દરમિયાન જોવા મળ્યું કે કેટલાક પીડિત લોકો તેને કરવાથી સારો અનુભવ કરી રહ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદ તેનો ઉપયોગ મેન્ટલ ડિસઓર્ડરની સારવાર તરીકે થવા લાગ્યો. દુનિયાભરમાં કોરોનાકાળમાં મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ ડિસઓર્ડરના કેસ 40% સુધી વધ્યા હતા. લોકો તેનાથી છૂટકારો મેળવવા માટે અલગ અલગ રીત અપનાવી રહ્યા હતા. તેમાંથી એક આર્ટ થેરપી છે.

દેશમાં 7માંથી 1 ભારતીય મેન્ટલ ડિસઓર્ડરનો શિકાર
એક સ્ટડીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે 7માંથી 1 ભારતીય મેન્ટલ ડિસઓર્ડરનો શિકાર છે. તેમાં સૌથી વધારે કેસ એન્ઝાયટી અને ડિપ્રેશનના છે. દેશમાં મેન્ટલ ડિસઓર્ડરથી પીડિત લોકોની સંખ્યા આશરે 20 કરોડ છે, તે દેશની આબાદીના 14.3% છે. તેમાંથી 4.6 કરોડ લોકો ડિપ્રેશન અને 4.5 કરોડ લોકોને એન્ઝાયટી છે. દેશમાં માનસિક બીમારી કેટલી મોટી સમસ્યા છે તે વાતનો અંદાજો એ વાત પરથી લગાવી શકાય કે 1990માં દેશની કુલ બીમારીમાં માનસિક બીમારીનો શેર 2.5% છે, જે આશરે 5% થઈ ગયો છે.

આર્ટ થેરપી શું છે?
અમેરિકન મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ કાઉન્સેલર ડૉક્ટર કેલી લિન્ચે કહ્યું, પોતાની લિમિટની બહાર જઈને કંઈક ક્રિએટિવ કરવુંમેન્ટલ હેલ્થ માટે ફાયદાકારક છે. જે લોકોને ઈમોશનલ ટચની અછત લાગે અને જેમને સેન્સ ઓફ સેલ્ફ કે પોતાનો અનુભવ ના થાય તેમણે આ થેરપીની મદદ લેવી જોઈએ. આવા લોકોમાં ડિપ્રેશનની સંભાવનાઓ અન્ય લોકોની સરખામણીમાં 30% વધારે હોય છે. તે આર્ટ થેરપીથી ઓછું થઇ શકે છે.

અમેરિકન મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ કાઉન્સેલર ડૉ. કેલી પાસેથી ડ્રોઈંગ અને પેન્ટિંગના 4 ફાયદા જાણો

1. સ્ટ્રેસ ઘટે છે
સતત એન્ઝાયટી તમને માનસિક રીતે બીમાર કરી શકે છે. જો તમને પણ આવો અનુભવ થતો હોય તો એક પેન્સિલ અને પેપર લઈને ડ્રોઈંગ કરવા બેસી જાઓ. પોતાને ક્રિએટિવ કામમાં એન્ગેજ કરી લો. આમ કરવાથી તમને એન્ઝાયટીમાંથી એક લાંબો બ્રેક મળી જશે. 2007, 2016 અને 2018માં કરવામાં આવેલી સ્ટડીમાં ખબર પડી કે માનસિક તકલીફનો સામનો કરી રહેલા લોકોને માત્ર થેરપીથી આરામ જ નહિ પણ 22% દર્દી એકદમ સ્વસ્થ થઇ ગયા.

2. ડ્રોઈંગથી માઈન્ડફુલનેસ વધે છે
માઈન્ડફુલનેસનો અર્થ માનસિક સક્ષમતા, વિચાર અને ઈમોશન છે. આર્ટ થેરપી તેને વધારે છે, તેનાથી લોકો ખુશ રહે છે. પ્રોડક્ટિવિટી વધે છે અને માનસિક તકલીફોનું રિસ્ક 50% ઓછું થઇ જાય છે.

3. અણગમતી વસ્તુઓ દૂર રહે છે
ડ્રોઈંગ અને કલરિંગથી લોકો એન્ઝાયટીથી દૂર રહે છે. એન્ઝાયટી સામાન્ય રીતે અફવા અને તમારી આજુબાજુ નેગેટિવિટી વધી શકે છે. જ્યારે તમે આર્ટ જેવી વસ્તુમાં ઇન્વોલ્વ થાઓ છો, ત્યારે તમે માનસિક રીતે આ બધી વસ્તુઓનો સામનો કરવા તૈયાર થઇ જાઓ છો. 2016માં અમેરિકામાં થયેલી એક સ્ટડી પ્રમાણે, ડ્રોઈંગ હંમેશાં શાંતિ ઓફર કરે છે. એન્ઝાયટી દરમિયાન મગજને શાંત રાખીને તેનાથી બચી શકીએ છીએ.

4. આર્ટથી પોઝિટિવ ફ્લો આવે છે
ફ્લોનો મતલબ ફોકસ છે. આર્ટ એવી થેરપી છે જે લોકોને ફોકસ્ડ રાખે છે. તમે કામ પર જેટલો વધારે ફોકસ કરશો તેટલા નેગેટિવિટી અને એન્ઝાયટીથી દૂર રહેશો.

