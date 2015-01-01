તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Lifestyle
  • Health
  • The 18 Year Old Girl Had A Habit Of Eating Hair, Had A Stomachache For A Month; Bunch Of Hair Found In Stomach Surgery

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિચિત્ર બીમારી:18 વર્ષની યુવતીના પેટમાંથી વાળનો ગુચ્છો કાઢવામાં આવ્યો, વાળ ખાવાની આદતને કારણે પેટમાં દુખાવો થતો હતો

3 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ડૉક્ટર્સના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ બીમારીને રિપુંજલ સિંડ્રોમ કહેવામાં આવે છે
  • 10 લાખમાંથી એક વ્યક્તિને આવી બીમારી થાય છે

બિહારના સારણ જિલ્લાની ગરખાની રહેવાસી 18 વર્ષની યુવતીને પેટમાં અસહ્ય દુખાવો થતો હતો. એક મહિનાથી તેના પેટમાં દુખાવો થઈ રહ્યો હતો. દવા આપવા છતાં પણ દુખાવો ઓછો ન થયો, ત્યાર બાદ તેના પિતા તેને ઈન્દિરા ગાંધી ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ મેડિકલ સાયન્સમાં લઈને આવ્યાં. ગેસ્ટ્રો સર્જરી વિભાગના OPDમાં તેની તપાસ કરવામાં આવી.

ડૉ. રાકેશ કુમાર સિંહે તેની તપાસ કરાવી. એન્ડોસ્કોપી અને સીટી સ્કેનથી તપાસ કરવામાં આવી. તપાસમાં જાણવા મળ્યું કે યુવતીના પેટમાં તથા આંતરડાંમાં વાળ જમા થયેલા હતા.

સર્જરી કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું
ડૉક્ટરોએ નક્કી કર્યું કે વાળના ગુચ્છાને કાઢવા માટે ઓપરેશન કરવું પડશે. જાણવા મળ્યું કે યુવતીને લાંબા સમયથી વાળ અને કોથળાની દોરી ખાવાની આદત છે. ડૉ. મનીષ મંડલની ટીમે સર્જરી કરી.

ઓપરેશન કરીને જ્યારે વાળનો ગુચ્છો કાઢવામાં આવ્યો તો ડૉક્ટરો પણ ચોંકી ગયા હતા. ડૉ. મંડલના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, 10 લાખમાંથી એક દર્દીમાં આ બીમારી જોવા મળે છે. ડૉક્ટરની ટીમમાં ડૉ. રાકેશ કુમાર સિંહ, ડૉ. મનીષ કુમાર, ડૉ. ઓમ પ્રકાશ ભારતી, ડૉ. સંજીવ કુમાર, ડૉ. તુલિકા, ડૉ. સન્ની વગેરે સામેલ હતાં.

માનસિક દર્દીઓમાં આ આદત જોવા મળે છે
આ બીમારીને રિપુંજલ સિંડ્રોમ તરીકે ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. મેડિકલ ભાષામાં તેને ટ્રાયકોબોઝર (પેટમાં વાળનો ગુચ્છો) તરીકે ઓળખાય છે. ડૉ. આશિષ કુમાર ઝાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ પહેલાં પણ એક છોકરીમાં આવી બીમારી જોવા મળી હતી.

આ વિચિત્ર બીમારી છે. જાણતા કે અજાણતા લોકો તેમના માથાના વાળ ખાતા રહે છે. ધીમે ધીમે વાળ પેટમાં જમા થવા લાગે છે અને ગુચ્છો બનવા લાગે છે. મોટે ભાગે તે માનસિક રોગ (ડ્રાઈકોફેજિયા)થી પીડિત છોકરીઓમાં હોય છે. સામાન્ય રીતે તરુણ અવસ્થાની છોકરીઓમાં આ બીમારી જોવા મળે છે.

કબજિયાત, વજન ઘટી જવું અને ભૂખ ન લાગવી જેવાં લક્ષણ
આ બીમારીથી પીડિત છોકરીઓમાં કબજિયાત, વજન ઘટી જવું, ભૂખ ન લાગવી, ઘણી વખત આંતરડાંમાં સમસ્યા થવાને કારણે પરિસ્થિતિ જીવલેણ સાબિત થઈ શકે છે. જો ઘરના બાળકમાં આ લક્ષણો જોવા મળે તો તરત ડૉક્ટરનો સંપર્ક કરો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમોદીએ રાજસ્થાનન જૈતપુરામાં 151 ઈંચ ઊંચી સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ પીસનું આનવરણ કર્યું - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો