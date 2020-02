Divyabhaskar.com Feb 15, 2020, 02:27 PM IST

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on 68 female students in Bhuj asked to remove inner-wear to prove they were not menstruating: Government has taken the incident very seriously and issued orders to home department & education department to take strict action. FIR was lodged yesterday. pic.twitter.com/S89FEgB8l4