ભારત વિન-વિન પોઝિશનમાં:ચૂંટણીમાં ટ્રમ્પ જીતે અથવા બાઇડન, ચીન સાથે મુકાબલો કરવા માટે બન્નેને મોદીના સાથની જરૂર

40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામોની તસવીર આજે સ્પષ્ટ થઈ શકે છે. એ નક્કી થઈ શકે છે કે ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પને ચાર વર્ષ વધુ મળશે કે પછી જો બાઈડન વ્હાઈટ હાઉસ પહોંચશે. ભારત માટે પણ આ ચૂંટણી મહત્ત્વની છે. કોરોના વાઈરસ, ટ્રેડવોર, સાઇબર સિક્યોરિટી અને સાઉથ ચાઈના સી. આ અમુક એવા મામલા છે, જેને લીધે ચીન અને અમેરિકા વચ્ચે તણાવની સ્થિતિ છે.

બીજી બાજુ, ભારત અને ચીન વચ્ચે પણ સરહદ વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. USA ટુડેના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ટ્રમ્પ અને બાઈડનના કેમ્પેન પર નજર નાખો તો એ સ્પષ્ટ થઈ જાય છે કે બન્નેમાંથી ભલે કોઈપણ જીતે, ચીન પ્રત્યે તેમનું વલણ કડક જ રહેશે. ભલે ટ્રમ્પે વાયુપ્રદૂષણ મુદ્દે ભારતને ગંદું ગણાવ્યું હોય. અહીં આ ચૂંટણી અને ભારત એની અસર વિશે સમજીએ.

કોમન ચેલેન્જ
રિપોર્ટના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ભારત હોય કે અમેરિકા, બન્ને માટે હાલ ચીન જ સૌથી મોટો પડકાર છે. અમેરિકાના સુપરપાવરના દરજ્જાને શી જિનપિંગ પડકારી રહ્યા છે. બીજી બાજુ, ભારતની જમીન પર બીજિંગની લાલચી નજર ટકેલી છે. બન્ને ચીનના કાવતરાને નિષ્ફળ કરવામાં સાથે આવી રહ્યા છે. બજાર, આકાર અને વિશ્વાસને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતાં એશિયામાં ચીનને ટક્કર આપવાની શક્તિ માત્ર ભારતમાં છે, જેના માટે અમેરિકા દરેક સ્થિતિમાં ભારતનો સાથ ઈચ્છશે.

એક ઉદાહરણથી સમજો
આવા વખતે જ્યારે અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણી ચાલી રહી હતી. ટ્રમ્પના નંબર 2 અને નંબર 3 મંત્રી ભારત સહિત એશિયન દેશોની મુલાકાતે હતા. વિદેશમંત્રી માઈક પોમ્પિયો અને રક્ષામંત્રી માર્ક એસ્પર બે દિવસ ભારતમાં રોકાયા હતા. પછી શ્રીલંકા અને માલદીવ્સ પણ ગયા. દરેક યાત્રામાં ચીનની હિંદ મહાસાગરમાં વધી રહેલી દખલગીરી અને પ્રભાવ પર થોડીક જાહેરમાં તો થોડીક ગુપ્ત વાતચીત થઈ. આનાથી ઝલક તો મળી જ જાય છે કે ટ્રમ્પ અથવા બાઈડન ભલે ગમે તે જીતે, ડિફેન્સ અને ફોરેન પોલિસી વધુ નહીં બદલાય. અમેરિકામાં પહેલાં પણ આ ટ્રેન્ડ રહ્યો છે. જોકે પ્રેસિડેન્શિયલ ડિબેટમાં માત્ર બે વખત ભારતનું નામ લેવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

હાલ નહીં તો ક્યારેય નહીં
USA ટુડેના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ચીન હવે અમેરિકન સુરક્ષા, આર્થિક હિતો અને સંસ્કૃતિ માટે સૌથી મોટું જોખમ અને પડકાર બની ચૂક્યો છે. તેની પર શકંજો ઘણા સમય પહેલાં જ લાવવાનો હતો, પણ હાલ પણ મોડું નથી થયું. અમેરિકાને ફરી તેના મિત્રા દેશ, નાટો અને અન્ય ગઠબંધનો સાથે લાવવા પડશે. જો આવું થશે તો મુકાબલો મુશ્કેલ નહીં હોય. અમેરિકન અધિકારી આની પર ઝડપથી કામ કરી રહ્યા છે. રાજકારણ આમાં અડચણ નહીં બને.

ટ્રમ્પના ચીન પર 5 મુખ્ય આરોપ

  • ચીને કોરોના વાઈરસ ફેલાવ્યો. અમેરિકા પાસે એના પુરાવા છે. બીજિંગને આની કિંમત ચૂકવવી પડશે.
  • સાઉથ ચાઈના સી પર કબજો કરીને દુનિયાના 30 ટકા વેપાર પર કબજો કરવા માગે છે.
  • ભારત સહિત પાડોશી દેશોની જમીન પર કબજો કરવા માગે છે ચીન, પાડોશીઓને ધમકાવી રહ્યું છે બીજિંગ.
  • ચીન દુનિયાના દરેક લોકતાંત્રિક દેશ માટે જોખમ. તેને ત્યાં માનવાધિકાર જેવી કોઈ વસ્તુ નથી.
  • સાઇબર સિક્યોરિટી અને ટ્રેડના મામલામાં અમેરિકા હવે ચીનને કોઈ રાહત નહીં આપે.

બાઈડનનું ચીન અંગેનું વલણ

  • ચીને અમેરિકન ચૂંટણીમાં દખલ કરવાનું કાવતરું ઘડ્યું, છોડીશું નહીં.
  • અમેરિકન કંપનીઓને ચીનમાં હેરાનગતિ થઈ રહી છે. જીતીશું તો વળતો જવાબ આપીશું.
  • માનવાધિકારોના મુદ્દે ચીનનો રેકોર્ડ દુનિયામાં સૌથી ખરાબ.
  • હોન્ગકોન્ગ, તિબેટ અને વિયેતનામમાં ચીનની મનમાની નહીં ચાલે. સાઉથ ચાઈના સીમાં અમેરિકન કાફલો સ્થાયી કરીશું.
