US ઇલેક્શન LIVE:પ્રમુખપદની ચૂંટણીનું કોકડું ગૂંચવાયું, ટ્રમ્પ અને બાઈડન બંને પોતાની જીતનો દાવો કરી રહ્યા છે અને બંને એકબીજાને સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં જવા લલકારી રહ્યા છે

વોશિંગ્ટન10 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ ચૂંટણી માટે કાઉન્ટિંગ શરૂ થઈ ચૂક્યું છે, જેમાં કેલિફોર્નિયામાં બાઈડનની બમ્પર જીત થઈ છે. જોકે રસપ્રદ વાત એ છે કે 9 મહિના પહેલાં જ ગુજરાત આવેલા ટ્રમ્પ ગુજરાતીઓના જ ગઢ ન્યૂજર્સીમાં હાર્યા છે, જ્યારે ફલોરિડામાં જીત્યા છે. સામે ટ્રમ્પ ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટમાં પછડાયા છે. ચાલુ ગણતરી દરમિયાન રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે પ્રેસ-કોન્ફરન્સ કરીને જીતનો દાવો કર્યો છે. ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું હતું કે ઘણી જગ્યાએ ગણતરીમાં ફ્રોડ થઈ રહ્યું છે. જોકે અમે ચૂંટણી જીતીશું. તેમણે વોટરોનો પણ આભાર માન્યો હતો.

શરૂઆતના ગાળામાં રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ બે રાજ્ય ઈન્ડિયાના અને ન્યૂ હેમ્પશાયરમાં આગળ ચાલી રહ્યા હતા. ડેમોક્રેટ પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર જો બાઇડન કેન્ટુકીમાં આગળ હોવાનું જણાવાયું છે. ન્યૂયોર્ક ટાઈમ્સના અનુસાર, અત્યારસુધીની ગણતરીના હિસાબે બાઇડનને 238 વોટ, જ્યારે ટ્રમ્પને 213 વોટ મળી ચૂક્યા છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે ફ્લોરિડામાં ટ્રમ્પ આગળ ચાલી રહ્યા છે. 100 વર્ષનો ઈતિહાસ કહે છે કે આ સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટમાં જે જીતે છે એ જ વ્હાઈટ હાઉસ સુધી પહોંચે છે. આયોવામાં બાઇડન આગળ છે.

નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ કાર્યક્રમમાં હાજરી આપવા માટે યુએસ પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ અમદાવાદ આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા.
ગુજરાત મુલાકાત દરમિયાન યુએસ પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ અને વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી.

અગાઉ અમેરિકન રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ વોટિંગ દરમિયાન વર્જિનિયાના પોતાના કેમ્પેન હેડક્વાર્ટર પહોંચ્યા હતા. અહીં તેમણે પોતાના સમર્થકોને કહ્યું હતું કે અમે ફ્લોરિડા અને એરિઝોનામાં સારું કરી રહ્યા છીએ. ટેક્સાસમાં ખૂબ સારું કરી રહ્યા છીએ. મને લાગે છે કે આ રાત ઘણી શાનદાર રહેવાની છે. ટ્રમ્પ અગાઉ પણ પોતાની જીતનો દાવો કરી ચૂક્યા છે. આ સમયે ચૂંટણી માટે ફાઈનલ રાઉન્ડનું વોટિંગ ચાલી રહ્યું છે.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામ આવવામાં વિલંબ થવાના અંદાજ વચ્ચે અમેરિકામાં સ્થિતિ બગડવાનો ડર સતાવી રહ્યો છે. ન્યૂયોર્કમાં અનેક અગ્રણી સ્ટોરના દરવાજાઓ સામે લાકડાંની દીવાલ ઊભી કરવામાં આવી છે, એટલે કે સ્ટોર્સની સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થાને મજબૂત કરવામાં આવી છે. પરિણામો બાદ અમેરિકામાં હિંસા અથવા લૂંટનો ડર સર્જાયો છે. અમેરિકામાં પ્રથમ વખત ચૂંટણી સમયે આ સ્થિતિ જોવા મળી રહી છે. અત્યારે અમેરિકામાં ફાઈનલ રાઉન્ડનું મતદાન થઈ રહ્યું છે.

LIVE UPDATES : અપડેટ્સ

NYTના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, કેલિફોર્નિયા ઉપરાંત ઓરેગન, ઈદાહો અને વોશિંગ્ટન સ્ટેટમાં કાંટાની ટક્કર છે. ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું હતું કે, તે આ વખત ઈદાહો અને ઓરેગનમાં સીધી જીત નોંધાવશે.

પરિણામ આવવાના શરૂ થયા અને જેમ જેમ આ સિલસિલો આગળ વધ્યો તો આ સાથે બાઈડનના સમર્થકોનો જોશ પણ વધતો ગયો. આ તસવીર ડેલાવેયરમાં ડેમોક્રેટ ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડનના કેમ્પેઈન હાઉસ ચેસ સેન્ટરની છે. અહીંયા તેમના સમર્થકોએ રેલી કાઢી હતી.
  • 72 વર્ષ પછી એરિજોના ડેમોક્રેટ્સનુંઃCNNના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ વખતે રિપબ્લિકન્સના ગઢ કહેવાતા એરિજોનામાં ડેમોક્રેટ્સે બાજી મારી છે. અહીંયા બાઈડન ખાસ્સા આગળ છે. એરિજોનામાં આ પરિવર્તનનું મોટું કારણ લેટિન લોકો હોવાનું કહેવાઈ રહ્યું છે. ટ્રમ્પ આ લોકોને ઘુસણખોરો કહે છે. તો આ તરફ બાઈડને તેમનું સમર્થન કર્યું. પરિણામ સામે છે. 2016માં ટ્રમ્પને અહીંયા 3% વધુ વોટ મળ્યા હતા. આ વખતે તેઓ આટલા જ વોટથી પાછળ છે.
  • પહેલી ટ્રાન્સજેન્ડર સ્ટેટ સેનેટરઃ જો બાઇડનના હોમ સ્ટેટ ડેલાવેયરથી સારા મેક્બ્રિડ સ્ટેટ સેનેટરની ચૂંટણી જીતી ચૂક્યા છે. તે અમેરિકન ઈતિહાસમાં પહેલા ટ્રાન્સજેન્ડર છે જે સ્ટેટ સેનેટ માટે પસંદ થયા છે.
  • CNNની પોલિટિકલ એનાલિસ્ટ ડાના બેશના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ફ્લોરિડા અને પેન્સિલવેનિયામાં મુકાબલો કાંટાની ટક્કરનો છે. આનાથી એ પણ અનુમાન લગાવી શકાય છે કે હાલ આખાય દેશની પણ આ તસવીર થવા જઈ રહી છે. ડેમોક્રેટ્સને લેન્ડસ્લાઈડ વિક્ટ્રીની આશા હતી. હાલ ટ્રમ્પે તેની પર પાણી ફેરવી દીધું છે.
  • સેનેટની વાત કરી લઈએ. અત્યારસુધી 43 સીટ પર ડેમોક્રેટ, જ્યારે 38 પર રિપબ્લિકન આગળ છે. હાઉસ ઓફ રિપ્રેઝેન્ટેટિવ્સમાં ડેમોક્રેટ 53 અને રિપબ્લિકન 79 સીટ પર આગળ છે.
  • ન્યૂયોર્ક ટાઈમ્સ અનુસાર, એક રોચક આંકડો સામે આવી રહ્યો છે. 2016માં જે લોકોએ વોટ નહોતા આપ્યા કે જેમણે ગત ચૂંટણીમાં થર્ડ પાર્ટીને વોટ આપ્યા હતા. આ બંનેએ આ વખતે બાઇડનને વોટ આપ્યા છે.
  • ડેમોક્રેટિક પાર્ટીના સેનેટર મિચ મેકડોનેલે પાર્ટી નેતાઓને કહ્યું- જો અમે જીતીએ છીએ તો એને વિશાળ હૃદય અને વિનમ્રતાથી સ્વીકારો. જો આપ ખોટી વાતો કહો છો, વંશવાદી વાતો કરો છો તો દેશમાં હિંસા ભડકી શકે છે.
  • વ્હાઈટ હાઉસની પાસે ડ્રાઈવ પર પ્રતિબંધ. યુએસ ટુડે પ્રમાણે, વ્હાઈટ હાઉસની નજીક નેશનલ ગાર્ડ્સ તહેનાત કરાયા.
  • ન્યૂયોર્ક ટાઈમ્સ પ્રમાણે, છેલ્લા અડધા કલાકમાં ટ્રમ્પે 6 ઈલેક્ટોરલ સીટ્સ પર કબજો કર્યો છે.

US ચૂંટણી હાઇલાઇટ્સ

  • જ્યારે ટ્રમ્પને પૂછવામાં આવ્યું કે સૌથી વધારે કયા દેશ સાથે કામ કરવું મુશ્કેલ છે, રશિયા, ચીન અથવા ઉત્તર કોરિયા. આ અંગે ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું સૌથી મુશ્કેલ અમેરિકાને ડીલ કરવું એ છે. આ દેશો તો તેની નજીકમાં ક્યાંય નથી. અમેરિકાની અંદરનું વર્કિંગ ઘણું મુશ્કેલ છે.
  • રિપબ્લિકન પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ અને ડેમોક્રેટ જો બાઈડન બન્ને જીત માટેનો દાવો કરી રહ્યા છે. એમાં ટ્રમ્પ વધારે આશ્વસ્ત દેખાઈ રહ્યા છે. જોકે એક મીડિયા ચેનલને આપેલા ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં તેમણે અમેરિકામાં કામ કરવું વધારે મુશ્કેલ હોવાનું ગણાવ્યું હતું.
  • ચૂંટણીના દિવસે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું કે જીતની સંભાવના અંગે વિચારી તેમને ખૂબ જ સારો અહેસાસ થઈ રહ્યો છે. તેમણે ફ્લોરિડા અને એરિજોના જેવાં મહત્ત્વનાં રાજ્યોમાં મોટી જીતનો દાવો પણ કર્યો છે.
  • મતદાનની શરૂઆત થવાના થોડા સમય બાદ રિપબ્લિકન પાર્ટીએ પેન્સિલવેનિયામાં નવો કેસ દાખલ કર્યો. ફેડરલ કોર્ટમાં દાખલ આ કેસમાં મોન્ટગોમરી કાઉન્ટી પ્રશાસના એબસેન્ટી બેલટ્સની સંભાળવાની પ્રક્રિયાને પડકારી છે.
  • ઈરાનના સુપ્રીમ લીડર અયાતુલ્લા અલી ખામનેઈએ કહ્યું છે કે અમેરિકામાં ટ્રમ્પ જીતે કે બાઈડન, ઈરાનને કોઈ જ ફર્ક પડતો નથી. તેમણે ટ્રમ્પ દ્વારા મતોની ગણતરીમાં ગેરરીતિની જે શક્યતા વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવી એને ટાંકી ચૂંટણીપ્રક્રિયાની પણ મજાક ઉડાવી હતી.
  • જો ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ આ ચૂંટણી હારી જશે તો તેઓ કોઈ ભૂતપૂર્વ ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ સામે હારનારા પ્રથમ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ હશે.
  • ન્યૂયોર્ક, ન્યૂજર્સી અને વર્જિનિયામાં મતદાન શરૂ થયું છે. થોડા સમય બાદ પોલિંગ બૂથની બહાર લાંબી લાઈનો દેખાતી હતી. ન્યૂ હેમ્પશાયરના એક નાના ટાઉનશિપ ડિક્સવિલે નોચમાં અગાઉથી જ મતદાન થઈ ચૂક્યું છે. આ ટાઉનશિપ અમેરિકા-કેનેડા બોર્ડર પર વસેલું છે. અહીં ફક્ત 5 મતદાતા છે. આ તમામે ડેમોક્રેટિક ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડનને મત આપ્યા છે.

ટ્રમ્પ અને બાઇડને મતદાન કરવા અપીલ કરી

મતદાનના કેટલાક સમય અગાઉ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે એક વિડિયો ટ્વીટ કરી લોકોને મતદાન કરવાની અપીલ કરી છે, જ્યારે જો બાઇડને કહ્યું છે કે જો તેઓ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બનશે તો તેમની શું યોજના હશે એ અંગે માહિતી આપી હતી. તેમણે અન્ય એક ટ્વીટ કરી મતદાન કરવા અપીલ કરી છે.

કમલા હેરિસ માટે તામિલનાડુમાં પોસ્ટર લાગ્યાં

ડેમોક્રેટિક પાર્ટી તરફથી ઉપ-રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદનાં ઉમેદવાર કમલા હેરિસના સમર્થનમાં તેમના પૈતૃક ગામ તામિલનાડુના થુલેન્દ્રપુરમમાં પોસ્ટર લગાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે. ગામના લોકો કમલાની જીત માટે પૂજા કરી રહ્યા છે. અહીં મંદિરની દીવાલો પર કમલા હેરિસનું નામ લખવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ સાથે એવી પણ માહિતી આપવામાં આવી રહી છે કે આ મંદિર તેમના પરિવારનું છે.

