US ઇલેક્શન LIVE:કાઉન્ટિંગ યથાવત, બહુમતી કોઈને નહીં; કાઉન્ટિંગ રોકવા માટે ટ્રમ્પ કોર્ટના દ્વારે, મિશિગનમાં કેસ દાખલ કર્યો

વોશિંગ્ટન32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીની પરિણામો આવવામાં થઈ રહેલા વિલંબ વચ્ચે ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ કેમ્પેને કોર્ટના દ્વાર ખખડાવ્યા છે. મતોની ગણતરી અટકાવવા માટે મિશિગનમાં કેસ દાખલ કરાયો છે. ટ્રમ્પ સતત મતોની ગણતરીમાં ગરબડ હોવાનો આરોપ લગાવી રહ્યા છે. કાઉન્ટિંગ દરમિયાન જ તેમણે ટ્વીટ કરીને પેન્સિલ્વેનિયામાં પાંચ લાખ વોટ ગાયબ હોવાનો દાવો કર્યો હતો.

અમેરિકાએ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીમાં મતગણતરી હજુ ચાલી રહી છે. ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ અને જો બાઈડનમાંથી કોઈને પણ સ્પષ્ટ બહુમતી નથી મળી. ફ્લોરિડા અને લોવામાં લીડ મેળવનાર ટ્રમ્પને બાઈડન ત્રણ સ્ટેટ્સ વિસ્કોન્સિન, મિશિગન અને પેનસિલ્વેનિયામાં જોરદાર ટક્કર આપી રહ્યાં છે. આ રાજ્યોના પરિણામ જ ચૂંટણીમાં નિર્ણાયક સાબિત થઈ શકે છે.

ન્યૂયોર્ક ટાઈમ્સે જણાવ્યા મુજબ, અત્યાર સુધીમાં બાઈડનને 227 અને ટ્રમ્પને 213 ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટ મળ્યાં છે. જીત માટે 270 વોટની જરૂર છે. આજે ટ્રમ્પે ફરી એક વખત મતગણતરીને લઈને સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા છે. તેઓએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, ગત રાત્રે મજબૂતીની સાથે હું લીડ કરી રહ્યો હતો અને જેવી જ મેઈલ-ઈન બેલેટ્સની ગણતરી શરૂ થઈ, આશ્ચર્યજનક રીતે એક પછી એક અમે ગાયબ થવા લાગ્યા. મતદાન સર્વેક્ષક ઐતિહાસિક રીતે ભૂલ કરી રહ્યાં છે.

કોઈને બહુમતી ન મળવાને કારણે અમેરિકી રાષ્ટ્રપતિની ચૂંટણીનો મામલો ફસાતો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે, જેના બે કારણ છે.

પહેલું કારણ- 10 કરોડ લોકોએ બેલેટથ પ્રી-વોટિંગ કર્યું હતું. ત્યારે આ બેલેટની મતગણતરી મોટી સંખ્યામાં બાકી છે. બીજું કારણ- ટ્રમ્પ જીતનો એકતરફી અને ખોટો દાવો કરી ચુક્યા છે. તેમના નિવેદનને જોઈએ તો તેઓના દાવા મુજબ, 'આમ તો અમે જીતી ગયા છીએ, તો હાલ પણ જ્યાં જ્યાં વોટિંગ ચાલી રહ્યું છે ત્યાં તમામ જગ્યાએ વોટિંગ અટકાવું જોઈએ. તેના માટે અમે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં જઈશું.' તો હાલ બાઈડેન હજુ શાંત જોવા મળી રહ્યાં છે, પરંતુ તેમની લીગલ ટીમ લાંબી કાયદાકીય લડાઈની તૈયારીઓમાં લાગી ગઈ છે.

સૌથી મહત્વના સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ ફ્લોરિડામાં ટ્રમ્પની જીત

આ વખતે મોટી વાત એ રહી કે ટ્રમ્પ 29 ઈલેક્ટર્સવાળા સૌથી મહત્વના સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ ફ્લોરિડામાં જીત યથાવત રાખવામાં સફળ રહ્યાં. કહેવામાં આવે છે કે આ સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટમાં જે જીતે છે, તેઓ વ્હાઈટ હાઉસ પહોંચે છે. 100 વર્ષનો ઈતિહાસ આવું જ કહે છે. NBCના એક્ઝિટ પોલ જણાવે છે કે ફ્લોરિડામાં રહેતા લેટિન અમેરિકી વોટર્સે ટ્રમ્પને સાથ આપ્યો છે. ક્યૂબ મૂળના 55%, પ્યૂર્ટોરિકોના 30% અને 48% અન્ય લેટિન અમેરિકી મૂળના વોટર્સ ટ્રમ્પની સાથે હતા. આ કારણથી તેઓને અહીં કુલ 51.6% વોટ મળ્યાં છે.

ગુજરાતીઓના ગઢ ન્યૂજર્સીમાં ટ્રમ્પની હાર

વડાપ્રધાન મોદી સાથે મૈત્રીનો દાવો કરનાર ટ્રમ્પે ગુજરાતી અને ભારતીય મતદારોને રિઝવવામાં કોઈ કસર છોડી ન હતી. 9 મહિના પહેલાં ગત ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં અમદાવાદ ખાતે નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ નામે યોજાયેલ મેગા ઈવેન્ટ પણ એ જ હેતુથી થયેલ કવાયત હતી. આમ છતાં અમેરિકાના ન્યૂજર્સીમાં ગુજરાતી મતદારોની સૌથી વધુ સંખ્યામાં વસે છે એ રાજ્યમાં જ ટ્રમ્પનો પરાજય થયો હતો. જોકે ફ્લોરિડામાં પણ ગુજરાતીઓની નોંધપાત્ર વસ્તી છે અને ત્યાં ટ્રમ્પે પોતાના પ્રતિસ્પર્ધી જો બાઈડન પર મહત્વપૂર્ણ સરસાઈ મેળવી હતી.

સૌથી મહત્વનું સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ ફ્લોરિડા ટ્રમ્પને ફળ્યું
ટ્રમ્પ-બાઈડનના દાવા
આ બધાની વચ્ચે બાઈડને લોકોને સંબોધિત કર્યા. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, જ્યાં પણ અમે ઊભા છીએ, તેનાથી ખુશ છું. વિસ્કોન્સિન અને મિશિનગનથી મળી રહેલા સમાચારોથી સારું લાગી રહ્યું છે. જ્યાં સુધી દરેક બેલેટની ગણતરી નહીં થઈ જાય, ત્યાં સુધી ચૂંટણી ખતમ નહીં થાય.

સાથે જ ટ્રમ્પે ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, આપણે ઊંચાઈ પર જઈ રહ્યાં છીએ, પણ તે(ડેમોક્રેટ્સ) જનમતની ચોરી કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યાં છે. અમે આવું કોઈ પણ સ્થિતિમાં નહીં થવા દઈએ. એક વાર જ્યારે મતદાન ખતમ થઈ જાય તો કોઈ મત ન આપી શકે. ટ્રમ્પે એવું પણ કહ્યું કે તે પણ લોકોને સંબોધશે.

બાઈડન પછી ટ્રમ્પે પણ અડધી રાતે લોકોને સંબોધિત કર્યા. કહ્યું- આ પહેલા મેં કોઈ પણ મામલામાં આટલી જલદી પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સ નથી કરી. અમે દરેક કેસમાં જીત નોંધાવી છે.ત્યાર પછી અચાનક બધું બંધ થઈ ગયું(એવું નથી જણાવ્યું કે, તે કઈ વસ્તુંને બંધ કરવાની વાત કરી રહ્યાં છે) ફ્લોરિડા અને નોર્થ કેરોલિનામાં અમને જીત મળી હતી. શાનદાર સમર્થન માટે હું અમેરિકાના લોકોનો આભાર માનું છું

‘અમુક દુખી લોકો પરિણામોને ફગાવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યા છે. અમે તેમનો સાથ ન આપી શકીએ. જે પરિણામ આવ્યા છે, તે સારા છે. રાતે કાઉન્ટિંગ કરાવવાનો શું મતલબ છે. આ અંગે અમે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં જઈશું. મારા હિસાબથી તો અમે ચૂંટણી જીતી ગયા છીએ.’

અગાઉ અમેરિકન રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ વોટિંગ દરમિયાન વર્જિનિયાના પોતાના કેમ્પેન હેડક્વાર્ટર પહોંચ્યા હતા. અહીં તેમણે પોતાના સમર્થકોને કહ્યું હતું કે અમે ફ્લોરિડા અને એરિઝોનામાં સારું કરી રહ્યા છીએ. ટેક્સાસમાં ખૂબ સારું કરી રહ્યા છીએ. મને લાગે છે કે આ રાત ઘણી શાનદાર રહેવાની છે. ટ્રમ્પ અગાઉ પણ પોતાની જીતનો દાવો કરી ચૂક્યા છે. આ સમયે ચૂંટણી માટે ફાઈનલ રાઉન્ડનું વોટિંગ ચાલી રહ્યું છે.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામ આવવામાં વિલંબ થવાના અંદાજ વચ્ચે અમેરિકામાં સ્થિતિ બગડવાનો ડર સતાવી રહ્યો છે. ન્યૂયોર્કમાં અનેક અગ્રણી સ્ટોરના દરવાજાઓ સામે લાકડાંની દીવાલ ઊભી કરવામાં આવી છે, એટલે કે સ્ટોર્સની સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થાને મજબૂત કરવામાં આવી છે. પરિણામો બાદ અમેરિકામાં હિંસા અથવા લૂંટનો ડર સર્જાયો છે. અમેરિકામાં પ્રથમ વખત ચૂંટણી સમયે આ સ્થિતિ જોવા મળી રહી છે. અત્યારે અમેરિકામાં ફાઈનલ રાઉન્ડનું મતદાન થઈ રહ્યું છે.

LIVE UPDATES : અપડેટ્સ

કયા રાજ્યોમાં કોણ જીત્યું?

ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ (213)

જો બાઈડન (224)

નેબ્રાસ્કા (5)

કોલોરાડો (9)

લૂઈસિયાના (8)

કોલંબિયા (3)

નોર્થ ડાકોટા (3)

ન્યૂ મેક્સિકો (5)

સાઉથ ડાકોટા (3)

ન્યૂયોર્ક (29)

વ્યોમિંગ (3)

વર્જિનિયા (13)

ઈન્ડિયાના (11)

ઈલિનોઈસ (20)

કાન્સાસ (6)

ન્યૂ જર્સી (14)

સાઉથ કેરોલિના (9)

વર્મોન્ટ (3)

અલાબામા (9)

કનેક્ટિકટ (7)

ઓક્લાહોમા (9)

મેસેચ્યુસેટ્સ (11)

આર્કાન્સાસ (6)

રહોડ આઈલેન્ડ (4)

મિસિસિપી (6)

ડેલાવર (3)

ટેનેસી (11)

મેરિલેન્ડ (10)

કેન્ટુકી (8)

ન્યૂ હેમ્પશાયર (4)

વેસ્ટ વર્જિનિયા (5)

વોશિંગ્ટન (12)

મિસૌરી (10)

ઓરેગોન (7)

ઈડાહો (4)

કેલિફોર્નિયા (55)

ઉટ્ટાહ (6)

હવાઈ (4)

ઓહાયો (18)

મિનેસોટા (10)

મોન્ટાના (3)

ઈઓવા (6)

ફ્લોરિડા (29)

ટેક્સાસ (38)

પરિણામ આવવાના શરૂ થયા અને જેમ જેમ આ સિલસિલો આગળ વધ્યો તો આ સાથે બાઈડનના સમર્થકોનો જોશ પણ વધતો ગયો. આ તસવીર ડેલાવેયરમાં ડેમોક્રેટ ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડનના કેમ્પેઈન હાઉસ ચેસ સેન્ટરની છે. અહીંયા તેમના સમર્થકોએ રેલી કાઢી હતી.
  • 72 વર્ષ પછી એરિજોના ડેમોક્રેટ્સનુંઃCNNના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ વખતે રિપબ્લિકન્સના ગઢ કહેવાતા એરિજોનામાં ડેમોક્રેટ્સે બાજી મારી છે. અહીંયા બાઈડન ખાસ્સા આગળ છે. એરિજોનામાં આ પરિવર્તનનું મોટું કારણ લેટિન લોકો હોવાનું કહેવાઈ રહ્યું છે. ટ્રમ્પ આ લોકોને ઘુસણખોરો કહે છે. તો આ તરફ બાઈડને તેમનું સમર્થન કર્યું. પરિણામ સામે છે. 2016માં ટ્રમ્પને અહીંયા 3% વધુ વોટ મળ્યા હતા. આ વખતે તેઓ આટલા જ વોટથી પાછળ છે.
  • પહેલી ટ્રાન્સજેન્ડર સ્ટેટ સેનેટરઃ જો બાઇડનના હોમ સ્ટેટ ડેલાવેયરથી સારા મેક્બ્રિડ સ્ટેટ સેનેટરની ચૂંટણી જીતી ચૂક્યા છે. તે અમેરિકન ઈતિહાસમાં પહેલા ટ્રાન્સજેન્ડર છે જે સ્ટેટ સેનેટ માટે પસંદ થયા છે.
સારા મેક્બ્રિડ, અમેરિકાની પહેલી ટ્રાંસજેન્ડર સેનેટ
