અમેરિકામાં કોની સરકાર?:ટ્રમ્પ અને બાઈડન બંનેને 269 ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટ મળે અને ટાઈ પડે તો શું થઈ શકે? આ રહી રસપ્રદ શક્યતાઓ...

વોશિંગ્ટન25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણી માટે મતોની ગણતરી ચાલી રહી છે
  • ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ અને જો બાઇડન વચ્ચે જોરદાર મુકાબલો
  • ચૂંટણી પરિણામને લઈને અનેક શક્યતાઓ જોવામાં આવી રહી છે

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણી અંતર્ગત મતની ગણતરી ચાલી રહી છે. પ્રાથમિક વલણમાં બંને ઉમેદવાર વચ્ચે કાંટાની ટક્કર જોવા મળી રહી છે. પહેલા ડેમોક્રેટ્સના ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડને સરસાઈ મેળવી હતી તો હવે મુકાબલામાં ટ્રમ્પ આગળ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટની જંગમાં બહુમતીની હોડ યથાવત્ છે અને બહુમતી માટે કુલ 270નો આંકડો મેળવવો જરૂરી છે. આ વચ્ચે જે રીતે બંને હરીફો વચ્ચે જોરદાર હરીફાઈ જોવા મળી રહી છે એ જોતાં અનેક શક્યતાઓ જોવામાં આવી રહી છે. આશંકા છે કે અંતમાં ચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામમાં ટાઈની સિચ્યુએશન પણ ઊભી થઈ શકે છે.

ચૂંટણીમાં ટાઇ કઈ રીતે થઈ શકે છે?

અમેરિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં પરિણામની રાહ જોવાઈ રહી છે, પરંતુ અંતે નિર્ણય તો ઈલેક્ટર જ કરશે. અમેરિકામાં કુલ ઈલેક્ટરની સંખ્યા 538 છે અને એવામાં અડધી સંખ્યા 269 થાય છે, એટલે બહુમતી માટે 270નો આંકડો જરૂરી છે. જો બંને જ ઉમેદવાર 269 ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટ જીતે છે તો પછી પરિણામ જાહેર થવામાં મોડું થઈ શકે છે.

કુલ ઇલેક્ટર: 538
100 સેનેટર + 435 રિપ્રેઝન્ટેટિવ + 3 ઈલેક્ટર વોશિંગ્ટન = 538
બહુમતી માટે: 270

પરિણામમાં ટાઇ જોવા મળે તો શું થઈ શકે છે?

હવે પરિણામમાં જો ટાઈ થઈ જાય તો પછી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટવાની સંપૂર્ણ પ્રક્રિયા અમેરિકાના સેનેટના હાથમાં હશે. એ માટે પહેલાં નીચલું ગૃહ એટલે કે હાઉસ ઓફ રિપ્રેઝન્ટેટિવમાં વોટિંગ થશે, જ્યાં કુલ રિપ્રેઝન્ટેટિવની સંખ્યા 435 છે, પરંતુ અહીં કુલ સભ્યો નહીં પણ રાજ્યોની દૃષ્ટિએ વોટની પસંદગી થાય છે, એટલે કે કોઈ રાજ્યમાં 6 રિપબ્લિકનના રિપ્રેઝન્ટેટિવ છે અને બે ડેમોક્રેટ્સના છે તો એ રાજ્યના વોટ રિપબ્લિકનના ખાતામાં જશે.

હાઉસના સ્પીકર કાર્યકારી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બની શકે છે

ઈલેક્ટરની પસંદગી ટાઈમાં પરિણમે તો અહીંથી ઉપ-રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદ માટેની નિમણૂક કરવામાં આવશે. ઉપ-રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદની પસંદગી થયા બાદ નવી સેનેટ રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદ માટે વોટ કરશે, પરંતુ જો ત્યાં પણ સહમતી ન બને તો પછી હાઉસના સ્પીકરને કાર્યકારી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બનાવવામાં આવી શકે છે, એટલે કે હાલના સ્પીકર નેન્સી પેલોસી કાર્યકારી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બની શકે છે, જેમનો ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પની સાથે 36નો આંકડો છે. જોકે એમાં પણ એક અડચણ છે કે આ ચૂંટણી માટે વોટ નવા હાઉસ ઓફ રિપ્રેઝન્ટેટિવ જ કરશે, જે બાદ નિયમ મુજબ તમામ સેનેટર બીજી વખત 14 ડિસેમ્બરે રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદની પસંદગી કરશે.

