US ઇલેક્શન:ફ્લોરિડા નક્કી કરે છે વ્હાઇટ હાઉસ; આપણા UP-રાજસ્થાન જેવું, અહીં ટ્રમ્પ આગળ; એરિજોના બંગાળ જેવું, અહીં બાઇડન આગળ

વોશિંગ્ટનએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
ફ્લોરિડામાં બાઇડન અને ટ્રમ્પ બન્નેએ પરસેવો પાડ્યો. માનવામાં આવે છે કે ફ્લોરિડામાં જીત વ્હાઇટ હાઉસનો રસ્તો સાફ કરી દે છે (ફાઈલ).
  • ફ્લોરિડા સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ કહેવાય છે, અહીં 29 ઇલેક્ટર્સ છે

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણી કોણ જીતશે એ વિશે હાલ ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ નથી. જોકે ત્યાં કહેવામાં આવે છે કે જે સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ્સ જીતશે તે વ્હાઈટ હાઉસ પહોંચશે. સરળ ભાષામાં સમજીએ તો સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ્સ, એટલે કે એવા રાજ્ય જ્યાંના વોટર્સ બન્ને પાર્ટીઓ એટલે કે ડેમોક્રેટ અને રિપબ્લિકનમાંથી કોઈપણ પાર્ટીને જિતાડી શકે છે, એટલે કે આ રાજ્ય કોઈ પાર્ટીના ગઢ નથી હોતાં, ફ્લોરિડા આવું જ એક રાજ્ય છે, એટલે કે સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ છે.

ફ્લોરિડા આપણા યુપી કે રાજસ્થાન જેવું શા માટે?
એ પહેલાં આપણા દેશની રાજકીય વિચારસરણી પ્રમાણે જોઈએ, બે રાજ્યોનાં ઉદાહરણ સામે રાખીએ છીએ. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાન. આપણે એવું જ માનતા આવ્યા છીએ કે જેને પણ ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ જીતી લીધું, દિલ્હીની ગાદી તેની થઈ જશે. બીજી વાત રાજસ્થાનના મતદાતા દરેક વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં સરકાર બદલી દે છે.

ફ્લોરિડામાં ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાન જેવી બન્ને વાતો છે, એટલે કે અહીંના વોટરને દર વખતે સરકાર બદલવા માટે પણ ઓળખવામાં આવે છે અને અહીં 29 ઈલેક્ટર્સ (જે ઈલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ દ્વારા રાષ્ટ્રપતિની પસંદગી કરે છે) છે. આમ તો સ્વિંગ વોટર્સનો કેસ છે તો લગભગ એક સદીથી એવું માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે ફ્લોરિડા જીતશે તો વ્હાઈટ હાઉસ નક્કી. પણ આ વખત આ માન્યતા બદલાઈ શકે છે. અમુક હદ સુધી આ વાત 20 ઈલેક્ટર્સવાળા પેન્સિલવેનિયા વિશે પણ કહેવામાં આવે છે, પણ તેને સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ્સમાં ગણવામાં નથી આવતા.

અમેરિકામાં 50 રાજ્ય છે. મોટા ભાગનાં રાજ્ય બ્લુ એન્ડ રેડમાં વહેંચાયેલાં છે. બ્લુ એટલે કે ડેમોક્રેટ્સના ગઢ અને રેડ એટલે કે રિપબ્લિકનના ગઢ. જે બન્નેમાંથી કોઈના ગઢ નથી એ સ્વિંગ સ્ટેટ્સ કહેવાય છે. આ વખતે આવાં ત્રણ રાજ્ય છે- ફ્લોરિડા, ઈદાહો અને આયોવા. ફ્લોરિડા આમાંથી સૌથી મોટું છે. ઈદાહોમાં 4 અને આયોવામાં 6 ઈલેક્ટર્સ છે.

એરિજોનાનું રાજકારણ પશ્વિમ બંગાળ જેવું
પશ્વિમ બંગાળ અને અમુક નોર્થ ઈસ્ટનાં રાજ્યોમાં બાંગ્લાદેશ અને મ્યાંમારના ઘૂસણખોરોનો મુદ્દો લગભગ દરેક ચૂંટણીમાં ઊઠે છે. ઘૂસણખોર કહેવાય કે ગેરકાયદે ઈમિગ્રેશન. ટ્રમ્પે આ અંગે ઘણું કડક વલણ અપનાવ્યું છે. એટલી હદે કે બાઈડને તેમને માણસાઈમાં વિશ્વાસ ન ધરાવતી વ્યક્તિ પણ કહી દીધા હતા.

ટ્રમ્પે મેક્સિકોનાં 545 બાળકોને ચાઈલ્ડ કેર હોમમાં રાખ્યાં, જેનાં માતા-પિતા કાં તો મેક્સિકોમાં છે અથવા અમેરિકાની કોઈ જેલ અથવા શહેરમાં. ભારતમાં ઘૂસણખોરી અંગે ભાજપ જેવી રીતે કડક વલણની માગ કરે છે એવી રીતે અમેરિકામાં પણ રિપબ્લિકન્સ પણ આવું કરે છે.

78 વર્ષમાં માત્ર બીજી વખત એરિજોનામાં રિપબ્લિકન્સ પાછળ અથવા તો હારી ગયા એવું કહી શકાય. એટલે કે ટ્રમ્પ હારી ગયા છે. CNNના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, તેનું એક જ કારણ છે લેટિન અમેરિકન વોટર. આ એવા લોકો છે જે ગરીબ છે અને તેમને ડેમોક્રેટ્સને સપોર્ટ કર્યો છે. અમુક રાજ્યોની મુસ્લિમ વસતિ પણ ટ્રમ્પની સાથે ન હતી. આ જ કારણે ઈઝરાયેલ અને મિડલ ઈસ્ટના દેશો પર અમેરિકાનું દબાણ છે. અમેરિકન મુસ્લિમ માને છે કે ઈઝરાયેલની દખલથી મુસ્લિમોને ડરાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

