મુસ્લિમ સંસ્થાનો એક્ઝિટ પોલ:69% મુસ્લિમોએ બાઈડનને મત આપ્યો, 17%એ ટ્રમ્પને; 2016 કરતાં ટ્રમ્પને મુસ્લિમોના 4% મત વધુ મળ્યા

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કાઉન્સિલ ઓન અમેરિકન ઈસ્લામિક રિલેશન (CAIR) દ્વારા થયેલ એક્ઝિટ પોલના રસપ્રદ તારણો
  • ઉઈગર મુસ્લિમો સામે ચીનના ઘાતકી વ્યવહાર અને ચીન પ્રત્યે ટ્રમ્પની કડવાશને લીધે આ વખતે ટ્રમ્પને 4% વધુ મુસ્લિમ મત મળ્યા હોવાનો અંદાજ

અમેરિકન પ્રમુખપદની ચૂંટણીમાં મતગણતરીનું કોકડું ગૂંચવાયેલું છે ત્યારે અમેરિકાના મુસ્લિમ મતદારોનો મિજાજ જણાવતો એક રસપ્રદ એક્ઝિટ પોલ આવ્યો છે. અમેરિકા સ્થિત મુસ્લિમોના હિતો, અધિકારોના રક્ષણ માટે કાર્યરત સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થા કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ અમેરિકન ઈસ્લામિક રિલેશન (CAIR) દ્વારા લેવાયેલ એક્ઝિટ પોલ મુજબ, 69 ટકા મુસ્લિમોએ ડેમોક્રેટ ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડનની તરફેણમાં મત આપ્યો છે. જ્યારે 17 ટકા મુસ્લિમોએ ટ્રમ્પને મત આપ્યો છે.

અમેરિકા સ્થિત સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થા CAIR દ્વારા મુસ્લિમ મતદારોનો એક્ઝિટ પોલ લેવાયો હતો, જેના તારણો સંસ્થાની વેબસાઈટ પર મૂકાયા હતા
ટ્રમ્પને મુસ્લિમોનું સમર્થન વધ્યું

એક્ઝિટ પોલ મુજબ 2016ની સરખામણીએ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પને મુસ્લિમોનું સમર્થન વધ્યું છે. ગત ચૂંટણીમાં ટ્રમ્પને 13 ટકા મુસ્લિમોએ મત આપ્યા હતા, જ્યારે આ વખતે 17 ટકાએ તેમને મત આપ્યો છે. ટ્રમ્પને મત આપવાના કારણ અંગે મોટાભાગના મુસ્લિમોએ ટ્રમ્પની ચીન પ્રત્યેની સખત નીતિની પ્રશંસા કરી હતી અને ચીન ઉઈગર મુસ્લિમો પર દમન ગુજારે છે ત્યારે માત્ર ટ્રમ્પ જ ચીનને પાઠ ભણાવી શકે એવા વિશ્વાસથી પ્રેરાઈને ટ્રમ્પને મત આપ્યો હતો.

અમેરિકામાં મુસ્લિમોની સંખ્યા કેટલી?

સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થા પ્યૂ રિસર્ચ સેન્ટરના અંદાજ મુજબ, અમેરિકામાં પાકિસ્તાન, સાઉદી અરેબિયા સહિત દુનિયાભરમાંથી આવેલા આશરે 35 લાખથી વધુ મુસ્લિમ મતદારો છે. જે પૈકી અમેરિકાનું નાગરિકત્વ અને મતાધિકાર ધરાવતા મુસ્લિમોની સંખ્યા પણ 15 લાખથી વધુ હોવાનો અંદાજ છે. એક્ઝિટ પોલ માટે અલગ અલગ રાજ્યોના કુલ 844 મુસ્લિમ મતદારોને એક્ઝિટ પોલમાં સામેલ કરાયા હતા. જે પૈકી 709 એટલે કે 84 ટકાએ જવાબો આપ્યા હતા. 11 ટકાએ પ્રતિક્રિયા આપવાનું ટાળ્યું હતું, જ્યારે 5 ટકા મુસ્લિમ મતદારોએ પોતે મતદાન ન કર્યું હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

મુસ્લિમ મતદારોને રિઝવવામાં બાઈડન અગ્રેસર

ડેમોક્રેટિક ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડને મુસ્લિમ મતદારો માટે બે વખત અલગ ઈ-ટાઉનહોલ યોજીને સંવાદ કર્યો હતો. આ ઉપરાંત અમેરિકન મુસ્લિમ માટે તેમણે પોતાની સત્તાવાર વેબસાઈટ પોલિસી પેપર્સ પણ જાહેર કર્યા હતા. એથી વિરુદ્ધ વર્તમાન પ્રમુખ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે મુસ્લિમ મતદારોના પ્રતિનિધિ મંડળ સાથે ઔપચારિક મીટિંગ કરવાથી વિશેષ કોઈ પ્રયાસ કર્યો ન હતો.

