તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના વિશ્વમાં:અમેરિકામાં બે સપ્તાહમાં લગભગ 40 હજાર મોત, સ્વીડન અને ડેનમાર્ક ડિજિટલ વેક્સિન પાસપોર્ટ આપશે

ન્યૂયોર્ક14 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિશ્વમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 10.53 કરોડથી વધારે લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા, 22.92 લાખનાં મોત થયાં, 7.70 કરોડ લોકો સાજા થયા
  • અમેરિકામાં સંક્રમિતોનો આંકડો 2.72 કરોડથી વધારે, અત્યારસુધીમાં 4.66 લાખ લોકોનાં મોત

વિશ્વમાં કોરોના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 10.53 કરોડથી વધારે થઈ ગયો છે. 7 કરોડ 70 લાખ લોકોને સારવાર પછી રજા અપાઈ છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 22 લાખ 92 હજાર લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. આ આંકડા https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus પરથી લેવાયા છે. સ્વીડન અને ડેનમાર્કે દેશમાં સંક્રમણ રોકવા માટે ઘણાં કડક પગલા ભર્યાં છે. હવે બન્ને દેશ વેક્સિનેશન પર ભાર આપી રહ્યા છે. બન્ને દેશ થોડા મહિના પછી ડિજિટલ વેક્સિન પાસપોર્ટ બહાર પાડશે.

સ્વીડન અને ડેનમાર્કનો નિર્ણય
સ્વીડન અને ડેનમાર્ક ડિજિટલ વેક્સિન પાસપોર્ટ બહાર પાડવાનું વિચારી રહ્યા છે. એ મુજબ યાત્રા પહેલાં બન્ને દેશ ડિજિટલ પ્લેટફોર્મ દ્વારા મુસાફર વિશે એ જાણકારી આપશે કે તેનું વેક્સિનેશન થયું છે કે નહીં. જો થયું છે તો ક્યારે અને કેટલા ડોઝ અપાયા છે. આ જાણકારી સ્વીડનના કેબિનેટ મંત્રી આંદ્રે યેમેને આપી હતી.

સ્વીડનમાં લગભગ 6 લાખ સંક્રમિત નોંધાઈ ચૂક્યા છે. 12 હજાર લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. બે લાખ લોકોને વેક્સિન અપાઈ છે.

સ્વીડન એરપોર્ટ પર મહિલા મુસાફર નજરે પડે છે.
સ્વીડન એરપોર્ટ પર મહિલા મુસાફર નજરે પડે છે.

અમેરિકામાં મુશ્કેલી યથાવત્
અમેરિકામાં બે સપ્તાહમાં અંદાજે 40 હજાર લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. આ દિવસો દરમિયાન દરરોજ સરેરાશ ત્રણ હજાર લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. 'ધ ગાર્ડિયન'ના રિપોર્ટ મુજબ, એનું એક કારણ લોકોની લાપરવાહી અને એક જગ્યાએ એકઠા થવું છે. વેક્સિનેશનની ઝડપ પણ આ સપ્તાહથી વધારાઈ છે. જોહન્સન એન્ડ જોહન્સને પોતાની સિંગલ ડોઝ વેક્સિન માટે મંજૂરી માગી છે.

સૌથી વધારે સંક્રમિત ટોપ 10 દેશ

દેશ

સંક્રમિતમોતસાજા થયા
અમેરિકા27,273,890466,98817,031,629
ભારત10,803,533154,86210,495,401
બ્રાઝિલ9,397,769228,8838,291,763
રશિયા3,917,91875,2053,389,913
UK3,892,459110,2501,828,510
ફ્રાન્સ3,251,16077,595228,472
સ્પેન2,881,79359,805માહિતી નથી
ઈટાલી2,570,60889,3442,043,499
તુર્કી2,492,97726,2372,379,070
જર્મની2,239,94359,3861,954,000

(આ આંકડાં www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ મુજબ છે)

ઈન્ડોનેશિયામાં આરોગ્યની ટીમ વેક્સિન આપતા પહેલા વેરિફિકેશન કરી રહી છે. ઈન્ડોનેશિયામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 11 લાખ 23 હજારથી વધારે કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જેમાં 31 હજાર લોકોના મોત થયા છે.
ઈન્ડોનેશિયામાં આરોગ્યની ટીમ વેક્સિન આપતા પહેલા વેરિફિકેશન કરી રહી છે. ઈન્ડોનેશિયામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 11 લાખ 23 હજારથી વધારે કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જેમાં 31 હજાર લોકોના મોત થયા છે.
અમેરિકામાં વેક્સિનેશન અભિયાનની ઝડપ વધારી દેવાઈ છે.
અમેરિકામાં વેક્સિનેશન અભિયાનની ઝડપ વધારી દેવાઈ છે.
એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ178-2 (70.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો