ફ્લાઈટમાં હોબાળો:એર ફ્રાન્સની ફ્લાઈટમાં થયેલી ધમાલનો વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો, મોદીનું નામ લઈને યુવકે બૂમબરાડા કર્યા

43 મિનિટ પહેલા

એક ભારતીય યાત્રીના ગેરવર્તનને લીધે પેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવી રહેલી ફ્લાઇટને ઇમરજન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરવું પડ્યું હતું. ટેકઓફના થોડીવાર પછી ભારતીય પેસેન્જર અન્ય પેસેન્જર સાથે ઝઘડવા લાગ્યો હતો. ફ્લાઇટ એટેન્ડન્ટે સમજાવતા યુવક તેની સાથે મારામારી કરવા લાગ્યો હતો. મામલો વધુ બિચકતાં પાઈલટે બુલ્ગારિયાની રાજધાની સોફિયામાં ફ્લાઇટનું ઇમરજન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાવી યુવક ઉતારી દીધો હતો. મહત્ત્વનું છે કે, શુક્રવારે રાત્રે બનેલી આ ઘટનાનો વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે. ધમાલ કરનાર યુવક પંજાબીમાં બોલે છે અને ગાળાગાળી પણ કરે છે. આ યુવક વડા પ્રધાન મોદીનું નામ લે છે અને બૂમબરાડા કરે છે. બુલ્ગારિયાની નેશનલ ઈન્વેસ્ટિગેટિવ એજન્સીએ આ યુવકનો કબજો લઈ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. જો કે, NIAએ યુવકની ઓળખ જાહેર કરી નથી. ભારતીય યુવક પર ફ્લાઇટની સુરક્ષાને નુકસાન પહોંચાડવાનો આરોપ છે. દોષી સાબિત થાય તો આ યુવકને 10 વર્ષ જેલની સજા થઈ શકે છે. જો કે, ઇમરજન્સી લેન્ડિંગ પછી ફ્લાઇટે ફરી દિલ્હીની ઉડાન ભરી હતી.

