તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • International
  • US President Election 2020: For The First Time In 116 Years, The President Will Not Be Found On Election Day

અમેરિકી પ્રમુખની ચૂંટણી:116 વર્ષમાં પહેલીવાર ચૂંટણીના દિવસે જ રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ નહીં મળે

ન્યૂયોર્ક23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદની 59મી ચૂંટણી માટે સ્થાનિક સમયાનુસાર મંગળવારે સવારે 6 વાગ્યે (ભારતીય સમયાનુસાર સાંજે 4:30 વાગ્યે) મતદાન શરૂ થયું. મતદાન કેન્દ્રો પર મતદારોની લાંબી લાઇનો જોવા મળી. ભારતીય સમયાનુસાર બુધવારની બપોર સુધી જુદા-જુદા રાજ્યોમાં લોકો મતદાન કરી શકશે. અમેરિકામાં 1904થી ઇલેક્શન ડેની રાત્રે નવા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ નક્કી થઇ જતા હોય છે પણ આ વખતે ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતાં સમય લાગી શકે છે. ફ્લોરિડાના પરિણામથી આખા દેશનો મૂડ જાણવા મળે છે. આ સ્ટેટ ક્યારેય કોઇ એક પક્ષનું નથી રહ્યું. એકમાત્ર 1992ના અપવાદને બાદ કરતા 1964થી 2016 સુધી ફ્લોરિડા જીતનારા પક્ષના જ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા છે. 2016માં ટ્રમ્પે આ સ્ટેટ 1% માર્જિનથી જીત્યું હતું.

...તો ટ્રમ્પ પોતાને વિજેતા જાહેર કરી શકે છે
મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સમાં અટકળો થઇ રહી છે કે મંગળવારે પડેલા મતોના આધારે આજે બપોર સુધીમાં ટ્રેન્ડ્સમાં ટ્રમ્પ આગળ હશે અને ઇલેક્ટોરલ વોટ 270ને પાર દેખાશે તો ટ્રમ્પ પોતાને વિજેતા જાહેર કરી શકે છે, કેમ કે તેઓ પોસ્ટલ બેલેટને ગેરરીતિ ગણાવી રહ્યા છે. આ સ્થિતિમાં મામલો કોર્ટમાં પણ જઇ શકે. મતગણતરી પ્રક્રિયા કાનૂની દાવપેચમાં ફસાય તો 570 ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજનું રિઝલ્ટ 14 ડિસે. સુધીમાં ન આવે તેવું પણ બને. ગૃહમાં ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટવા 14 ડિસેમ્બરે વોટ આપે છે. પછી 6 જાન્યુ.એ કોંગ્રેસની બેઠકમાં તેની ગણતરી થાય છે. 270 કે તેથી વધુ ઇલેક્ટોરલ વોટ મેળવનાર વ્યક્તિ 20 જાન્યુ.એ રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદે શપથ લે છે.

પહેલો મત બાઇડેનને મળ્યો
પરંપરા મુજબ પહેલો મત ન્યૂ હેમ્પશાયરના ડિક્સવિલે નૉચમાં પડ્યો, જ્યાં 5 મતદાર છે. ત્યાંના પ્રથમ મતદાર લેસ ઓટને પોતાને રિપબ્લિકન ગણાવ્યા પણ મત ડેમોક્રેટિક પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર બાઇડેનને આપ્યો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓટ્રમ્પને ચૂંટણી જીતવાનો વિશ્વાસ, સમર્થકોને કહ્યું-આજની રાત શાનદાર રહેશે, અમેરિકામાં પરિણામો બાદ હિંસાનો ભય; ન્યૂયોર્કમાં અગ્રણી સ્ટોર્સની સુરક્ષા મજબૂત કરાઈ - US ઇલેક્શન - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો