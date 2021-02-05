તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અમેરિકા:ઑવરબ્રિજ પર સંતુલન ગુમાવી ટ્રક 70 ફૂટની ઊંચાઈએથી નીચે ખાબકી, ટ્રકચાલકનો ચમત્કારિક બચાવ

એક કલાક પહેલા

અમેરિકાના વિસ્કોન્સિનના મિલવૌકીમાં ઑવરબ્રિજ પર ડ્રાઇવરે સંતુલન ગુમાવતા અકસ્માત સર્જ્યો હતો. આ ઘટના CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. ટ્રક 70 ફૂટની ઊંચાઈએથી નીચે ખાબકી હોવા છતાં ટ્રકચાલકનો ચમત્કારિક બચાવ થયો અને સામાન્ય ઇજા થતાં તેને તાત્કાલિક હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયો હતો.

