US ઇલેક્શન:અટપટી લાગતી અમેરિકાની ચૂંટણી-પરિણામ પ્રક્રિયા આ 5 શબ્દોનો અર્થ સમજવાથી આસાન બની જશે

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિની ચૂંટણી નવેમ્બરના પહેલા સોમવારે શરૂ થઈ છે. આ ચૂંટણી ભારતની ચૂંટણી કરતાં એકદમ અલગ છે. આવો જાણીએ, શું થાય છે ઇલેકટર, અમે તમને અમેરિકાની ચૂંટણી શબ્દકોષના આ પાંચ શબ્દનો અર્થ જણાવી રહ્યા છીએ.

શું હોય છે ઇલેક્ટર અને ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ
અમેરિકન નાગરિકો ઇલેક્ટરથી ચૂંટણી કરે છે, જે અમેરિકામાં ઊભા રહેલા રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદના ઉમેદવારને સમર્થન આપે છે. તેને ત્યાં ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ કહે છે. પ્રખ્યાત મત દ્વારા 50 રાજ્યમાં 538 ઇલેક્ટર્સ ચૂંટાય છે, જેનાથી ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ રચાય છે. પ્રમુખ બનવા માટે 270 ઈલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજના મતો જરૂરી છે. જે રાજ્યની જેટલી વધુ વસતિ, એટલા વધુ ઈલેક્ટોરલ મત. દરેક રાજ્યમાંથી બંને ગૃહો માટે જેટલા સાંસદ ચૂંટાય છે એટલા જ તેના ઇલેક્ટર્સ હશે. કેટલાક લોકો એને ખોટી પ્રક્રિયા પણ કહે છે, કારણ કે કેલિફોર્નિયામાં 55 વ્યોમિંગમાં ફક્ત 3 ઇલેક્ટર્સ છે. 2016માં ટ્રમ્પને 306 ઇલેક્ટર્સનું સમર્થન હતું, પરંતુ હિલેરીનો આંકડો 232 રહ્યો હતો, માટે તે ચૂંટણીમાં હારી ગઈ હતી.

લોકપ્રિય મત
તમે જાણો છો કે અમેરિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં પહેલાં ત્યાંના મતદારો સૌથી પહેલા ઈલેકટર્સ ચૂંટે છે કે જેમાંથી ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ રચાય છે. હવે આ ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ રાષ્ટ્રપતિની પસંદગી કરે છે, પરંતુ લોકપ્રિય મતોને સમજવા માટે જનતા જેને ઇલેક્ટર ચૂંટે છે તે પસંદગીના ઉમેદવાર એટલે કે રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદના ઉમેદવારને મત આપશે કે નહીં.

પ્રાથમિક અને કોકસ
પક્ષના ઉમેદવારને નક્કી કરવા માટે બે પ્રકારની ચૂંટણીઓ થાય છે, પ્રથમ પ્રાથમિક અને બીજી કોકસ. આમાં પાર્ટીના કોઈપણ કાર્યકર રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદની ચૂંટણી માટે ઊભો રહી શકે છે. તેને ફક્ત તેના સમર્થકોની જરૂર હોય છે. પ્રાથમિક ચૂંટણીઓ રાજ્ય સરકારો હેઠળ યોજાય છે, જે ખુલ્લેઆમ અને બંધ રીતે પણ થઈ શકે છે, એટલે કે જો રાજ્ય સરકાર ખુલ્લેઆમ ચૂંટણી યોજવાનું પસંદ કરે છે તો પાર્ટીના સમર્થકોની સાથે સાથે સામાન્ય લોકો પણ મતદાન કરી શકે છે. જો માત્ર જ્યારે મતદાન થાય છે ત્યારે પાર્ટી સાથે જોડાયેલા સમર્થકો પણ ઉમેદવારને મત આપે છે.

કોકસ સિસ્ટમ
હવે જો આપણે કોકસ સિસ્ટમની વાત કરીએ તો, આ ચૂંટણીઓ પાર્ટી દ્વારા જ હાથ ધરવામાં આવે છે, જેમાં પક્ષના સમર્થકો એક જગ્યાએ ભેગા થાય છે અને વિવિધ મુદ્દાઓ પર ચર્ચા કરે છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઉમેદવાર માટે ઊભા રહેલી વ્યક્તિની વાત સાંભળે છે, ત્યાર બાદ એ જ બેઠકમાં હાથ ઊંચો કરીને ઉમેદવારને સમર્થન આપવામાં આવે છે છતાં પણ બહુ ઓછાં રાજ્યોમાં આમ થાય છે. અમેરિકન ચૂંટણીપ્રણાલીમાં એક મતદારને ચૂંટણી પહેલાં કેટલાક સમય માટે એક પક્ષ માટે નોંધણી કરાવવી પડે છે. ત્યારે જ તે આ પ્રકારના પ્રાથમિક કે કોકસની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાગ લઈ શકે છે.

રાષ્ટ્રીય અધિવેશન અને ઉપ-રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદના ઉમેદવાર
એકવાર પ્રાથમિક ચૂંટણી પૂરી થયા બાદ બંને પક્ષના રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદના ઉમેદવાર કોણ હશે એ અંગેનું ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થઈ જાય છે, પરંતુ રાષ્ટ્રીય અધિવેશનમાં તેની સત્તાવાર જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. ડેમોક્રેટ્સનું રાષ્ટ્રીય અધિવેશન હંમેશાં જુલાઈમાં યોજાય છે અને ઓગસ્ટ મહિનામાં રિપબ્લિકન પાર્ટી. અહીં પાર્ટીની સર્વોચ્ચ ટીમ ઉમેદવારને જાહેર કરે છે, એ પછી રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદના ઉમેદવાર તેમના સમર્થકોની સામે ભાષણ આપે છે, ઉમેદવારી સ્વીકારે છે અને તેની સાથે, ચૂંટાયેલા ઉપ-રાષ્ટ્રપતિના ઉમેદવારની પસંદગીની જાહેરાત કરે છે અને અહીંથી અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિની ચૂંટણીની વાસ્તવિક પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થાય છે, જ્યારે પાર્ટી દ્વારા ચૂંટાયેલા રાષ્ટ્રપતિપદના ઉમેદવાર આખા દેશમાં પ્રચાર કરવા માટે નીકળે છે.

