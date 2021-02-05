તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • This Ice Volcano Is 45 Feet High, It Turns To Ice As Soon As The Boiling Water Comes Out, It Becomes A Center Of Attraction For People

જ્વાળા નહીં બરફ મુખી:45 ફૂટ ઉંચો છે આ બરફનો જ્વાળામુખી,અહીં ઉકળતું પાણી બહાર આવતા જ બરફ બની જાય છે,લોકો માટે સેન્ટર ઓફ અટ્રેક્શન બન્યો

15 મિનિટ પહેલા
કઝાકિસ્તાનના અલ્માટી પ્રાંતમાં એક 45 ફૂટ ઉંચો બરફનો જ્વાળામુખી જોવા મળ્યો. આ જ્વાળામુખીને આઇસ વોલ્કેનો પણ કહેવામાં આવે છે.કેગન અને શરગાનકના ગામડાઓ વચ્ચે બરફથી ઢંકાયેલા મેદાનોમાં સતત ઉકળતુ પાણી નીકળી રહ્યુ છે જે બહાર આવતા જ બરફ બની જાય છે જેના કારણે તેની ઉંચાઈ વધી રહી છે. અને હાલ તે 45 ફૂટ ઉંચો બરફનો જ્વાળામુખી બની ગયો છે.

નૂર સુલ્તાનાથી 4 કિલોમીટરની દૂરી પર જામેલા આ ઢેરને જોવા કડકડતી ઠંડીમાં પણ લોકો આવી રહ્યા છે. ગયા વર્ષે અમેરિકાના મિશિગનમાં આવી આકૃતિ બની હતી. પરંતુ તે એક માણસ જેટલી ઉંચાઈની હતી. ધરતીમાં હલનચલનના કારણે તેનું ગરમ પાણી ફુવારાની જેમ બહાર નીકળે છે. પરંતુ અહીં ઠંડીના કારણે આ પાણી બહાર આવતા જ બરફ બની રહ્યુ છે. જેમ જેમ ઠંડી વધી રહી છે તેમ તેમ તેમાથી વધુ પાણી નીકળી રહ્યુ છે. અને લોકો માટે તે આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બની રહ્યો છે.

