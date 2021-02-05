તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મેગન અને પ્રિન્સ હેરીએ ખોલ્યા રહસ્ય:મર્કેલે કહ્યું- મારા પુત્રના ઘેરા રંગને લઈને રાજવી પરિવારને સમસ્યા હતી, એક સમયે હું જીવવા પણ માંગતી ન હતી

વોશિંગ્ટન31 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ દરમિયાન પ્રિન્સ હેરી કહ્યું કે તેમને પોતાના પર અને પોતાની પત્ની પર ગર્વ છે, કારણ કે જ્યારે તે પ્રેગ્નેન્ટ હતી, ત્યારે તે સમયે ખરાબ સમયમાંથી પસાર થઈ હતી.
ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ દરમિયાન પ્રિન્સ હેરી કહ્યું કે તેમને પોતાના પર અને પોતાની પત્ની પર ગર્વ છે, કારણ કે જ્યારે તે પ્રેગ્નેન્ટ હતી, ત્યારે તે સમયે ખરાબ સમયમાંથી પસાર થઈ હતી.
  • રાજવી પરિવારને લઈને અનેક મોટા ખુલાસા
  • મેગને ખુલાસો કરતાં જણાવ્યુ કે આત્મહત્યા કરવાના પણ વિચાર આવતા હતા

બ્રિટનના પ્રિન્સ હેરી અને તેમની પત્ની મેગન મર્કેલે એક ટીવી ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં મોટો ખુલાસો કર્યો છે. પ્રખ્યાત ટીવી પર્સનાલિટી ઓપરા વિનફ્રેને આપેલ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં મેગને કહ્યું હતું કે રાજવી પરિવાર તેના પુત્ર આર્ચીને પ્રિન્સ બનાવવા માંગતો ન હતો, કારણ કે તેના જન્મ પહેલાં તેને ડર હતો કે તેનો રંગ શ્યામ ન હોય. આર્ચીના જન્મ પહેલાં, રાજવી પરિવારે પ્રિન્સ હેરી સાથે આ અંગે ચર્ચા કરી હતી, જે તેમના માટે તે ખૂબ પીડાદાયક હતું. જો કે, મેગને ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં જે વ્યક્તિને આ ડર હતો તેનું નામ જાહેર કર્યું નથી.

રોયલ પરિવારમાં જીવન એકદમ એકલું હતુ : મેગન
મેગને ખુલાસો કર્યો કે રાજવી પરિવારમાં જોડાયા પછી તેની સ્વતંત્રતા ઘણી ઓછી થઈ ગઈ. રોયલ પરિવારમાં જીવન એકદમ એકલું હતું. તેમને મિત્રો સાથે લંચ પર પણ જવાની મંજૂરી ન હતી, કારણ કે તેઓ મીડિયામાં ભારે છવાયેલા હતા. તેણે કહ્યું કે એક સમય એવો હતો જ્યારે હું સંપૂર્ણ રીતે તૂટી ગઇ હતી. હું જીવવા માંગતી ન હતી અને મને આત્મહત્યા કરવાના વિચાર પણ આવતા હતા.

કેટ મિડલટનનો પણ ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો
તેમણે વધુમાં જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે પ્રિન્સ હેરી સાથે લગ્ન પહેલા કેટ મિડલટને તેમને રડાવી દીધી હતી. કેટ પ્રિન્સ વિલિયમ્સની પત્ની છે. મેગન મુજબ, હેરી અમે તેમના લગ્ન પહેલા કેટ કોઈ ચીજને લઈને નારાજ હતી, જેનો લગ્નમાં ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવનાર હતો. તે સમયે સ્થિતિ ખૂબ જ ખરાબ થઈ ગઈ હતી.

બ્રિટનના પ્રિન્સ હેરી અને તેમની પત્ની મેગન મર્કેલે પ્રખ્યાત ટીવી પર્સનાલિટી ઓપરા વિનફ્રેને આપેલ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં રાજવી પરિવારને લઈને અનેક મોટા ખુલાસા કર્યા હતા.
બ્રિટનના પ્રિન્સ હેરી અને તેમની પત્ની મેગન મર્કેલે પ્રખ્યાત ટીવી પર્સનાલિટી ઓપરા વિનફ્રેને આપેલ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં રાજવી પરિવારને લઈને અનેક મોટા ખુલાસા કર્યા હતા.

પ્રિન્સ હેરી કહ્યુ- મને મેગન પર ગર્વ
ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ દરમિયાન પ્રિન્સ હેરી પણ કહ્યું કે તેમને પોતાના પર અને પોતાની પત્ની પર ગર્વ છે, કારણ કે જ્યારે તે પ્રેગ્નેન્ટ હતી, તે સમયે તે ખૂબ જ ખરાબ સમયમાંથી પસાર થઈ. ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં મેગને કહ્યું કે તેમની સૌથી મોટી ભૂલ તે હતી કે તેમણે રાજવી પરિવાર પર વિષવાક કર્યો. રાજવી પરિવારે વચન આપ્યું હતુ કે તેમણે હંમેશા સલામત રાખવામા આવશે, પરંતુ આવું ક્યારેય થઈ શક્યું નહીં, હેરી કહ્યું કે જો પ્રિંસેસ ડાયના આજે હોત, તો રાજવી પરિવારમાં જે થયું તેનાથી ઘણા નારાજ થયા હોત.

પુત્રીને જન્મ આપશે મેગન
મેગન અને હેરીએ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં તેમના બાળક વિશે એક નવો ખુલાસો પણ કર્યો હતો. બંનેએ કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ ઉનાળા દરમિયાન એક પુત્રીના માતા-પિતા બનશે. તેમણે ગયા મહિને 14 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ આર્ચીને મોટો ભાઈ બનવાણી જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

શાહી લગ્નના 3 દિવસ પહેલા લગ્ન કર્યા : મર્કેલ
મર્કેલે જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે તેમણે શાહી લગ્નના ત્રણ દિવસ પહેલા જ લગ્ન કરી લીધા હતા. 19મે ના રોજ તે બંનેના લગ્ન ફક્ત સત્તાવારના હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું કે શાહી લગ્ન પહેલા હું અને પ્રિન્સ હેરીએ અમારા મુખ્ય ધર્મગુરુને ફોન કર્યો હતો અને કહ્યું હતુ કે શું તેઓ તેમના સત્તાવાર લગ્ન પહેલા ખાનગી લગ્ન કરાવી શકે છે. ત્યાર બાદ અમે કોઈ મહેમાન અને દર્શકો વિના જ લગ્ન કર્યા હતા.

ગયા વર્ષે જ છોડી હતી શાહી પદવી
મહારાણી એલિઝાબેથ દ્રિતીયના પૌત્ર હેરી અને મેગને ગયા વર્ષે માર્ચમાં ફ્રન્ટલાઇન રોયલ ડ્યૂટી છોડી દીધી હતી અને હવે કેલોફોર્નિયામાં રહે છે. ગયા વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરીમાં જ બંનેએ ડ્યુક ઓફ સસેક્સ અને ડચેસ ઓફ સસેક્સની શાહી પદવી છોડવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

