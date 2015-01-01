તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પરિવર્તનની દિશામાં અમેરિકા:બાઈડન સમક્ષ અનેક પડકારો, આગામી 100 દિવસ અમેરિકાની દિશા અને દશા નક્કી કરશે

વોશિંગ્ટનએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમેરિકાના નવ નિયુક્ત રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઈડને સંકેત આપ્યા છે કે દેશની ખરાબ થઈ ચુકેલી ઈમેજને સુધારવા માટે તેઓ ઝડપભેર કામ કરશે. અમેરિકાના રાજદ્વારી, ઈંટેલિજેન્સ તથા લશ્કરી સેવા સાથે જોડાયેલા લોકોને સન્માન અપાવવું એ તેમની પ્રાથમિકતામાં અગ્રસ્થાને છે.

અન્ય દેશો સાથે અમેરિકાના સંબંધોને વિશેષ પ્રાધાન્યતા આપવામાં આવે તેમ જ સહાનુભૂતિપૂર્ણ વલણ અપનાવવામાં આવે. અમેરિકામાં પરિવર્તનનો આ સંદેશ વિશ્વના દેશોની રાજધાનીમાં સંભળાઈ શકે છે. આ સંદેશ બાઇડને મતદાતાને આપ્યો હતો, જેણે તેમને ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ સામે નિર્ણાયક જીત અપાવી હતી. તે વિશ્વમાં અમેરિકાના અસરકારક પુનરાગમનના સ્પષ્ટ સંકેત છે.

બાઈડન બે મુદ્દા પર ટ્રમ્પથી અલગ અભિપ્રાય ધરાવે છે

  • જો બાઈડન તેમના શાસન હેઠળ પહેલા 100 દિવસમાં ઘણી બધી બાબતો કરી શકે છે. તેઓ જલવાયુ પરિવર્તન અંગે કરવામાં આવેલી પેરિસ સમજૂતીમાં ફરી સામેલ થવાનો વિચાર અગાઉથી જ રજૂ કરી ચુક્યા છે. તેમણે સ્પષ્ટ કરી દીધુ છે કે ક્લાઈમેટ ચેંજનો મુદ્દો તેમના એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન માટે સૌથી મહત્વનો હશે.
  • તેમણે વર્લ્ડ હેલ્થ ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશન સાથે અમેરિકાના સંબંધો પુનઃસ્થાપિત કરવાની અગાઉથી જ જાહેરાત કરી ચુક્યા છે. આ બાબત દર્શાવે છે કે અમેરિકા પણ કોરોના વાઈરસથી જે વિનાશ થઈ રહ્યો છે તેને અટકાવવા વિશ્વના અન્ય દેશોના પ્રયાસોમાં સામેલ થઈ જશે.

બાઈડન પાસે આશા
બાઈડન પાસે એવી પણ આશા રાખવામાં આવે છે કે તે લોકશાહી દેશોનું એક શિખર સમ્મેલન બોલાવે. તેમા ચીન, રશિયા, સાઉદી અરેબિયા અથવા તુર્કી કે જ્યાં માનવ અધિકારોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરવાના કેસ સામે આવી રહ્યા છે તે અંગે કાર્ય કરવા અમેરિકાને ફરી તૈયાર કરી શકાય.

આ સાથે તેઓ ઈરાન સાથે પરમાણુ સમજૂતી ફરી અમલી બનાવવાના વિવિધ માર્ગ શોધે. પરમાણુ હથિયારોને મર્યાદિત કરવા માટે ન્યૂ સ્ટાર્ટ સંધિ (સ્ટ્રેટેજીક આર્મ્સ રિડક્શન ટ્રીટી) માટે રશિયાને તૈયાર કરે. આશા છે કે બાઈડન યમનના ગૃહયુદ્ધમાં સાઉદી અરેબિયાની દરમિયાનગીરીને અમેરિકાના સમર્થનનો અંત લાવે.

સેનેટમાં રિપબ્લિકની બહુમતીથી મુશ્કેલી થશે
ટીમ બાઈડનની વાતોથી એવું લાગી રહ્યું છે કે તેઓ દેશની વિદેશ નીતિના અનુભવી અને પ્રોફેશનલ લોકોને જ જવાબદારી સોંપશે. જો ટ્રમ્પની રિપબ્લિક પાર્ટી સેનેટમાં બહુમતી યથાવત રાખે છે તો બાઈડન તરફથી કરવામાં આવતી નિમણૂંકને તેમની મંજૂરીની જરૂર પડશે. આ સંજોગોમાં રિપબ્લિકના સભ્યો અવરોધરૂપ બની શકે છે.

આ મુદ્દાઓ પર બાઈડન ટ્રમ્પ જેવા જ હશે
ડેમોક્રેટની બહુમતીવાળી સેનેટ પણ અમેરિકાની નીતિમાં મોટું નાટ્યાત્મક પરિવર્તન નહીં કરે. બાઈડન ચીન સાથે ટ્રેડ વોર ઓછું કરી શકે છે, પણ 5G નેટવર્ક અથવા દક્ષિણ ચીન સમુદ્રમાં ચીનના દાવા જેવા વિવાદાસ્પદ મુદ્દાને લઈ મતભેદ યથાવત રહેશે.

ટ્રમ્પ સરકાર તરફથી રશિયા પર લગાવવામાં આવેલા પ્રતિબંધો બાઈડનના રાજમાં પણ દૂર થાય તેવી કોઈ આશા નથી. ટ્રમ્પ કાર્યકાળમાં ઉત્તર કોરિયાને લઈ અમેરિકાના વલણમાં ઘણુ પરિવર્તન આવ્યું હતું. ઈઝરાયલ-પેલેસ્ટાઈન વિવાદને લઈ ટ્રમ્પનું વલણ તદ્દન એક તરફી હતું. આ મુદ્દે અમેરિકાને કોઈ જ ફર્ક પડતો નથી કે વ્હાઈટ હાઉસમાં કોણ છે.

કોઈ નવા યુદ્ધમાં ઉતરવાથી બચશે
હવે એવી આશા રાખવામાં આવે છે કે બાઈડન વિદેશમાં ચાલી રહેલા યુદ્ધોથી દૂર થવા તથા કોઈ નવા યુદ્ધમાં સામેલ નહીં થવાની ટ્રમ્પની નીતિને આગળ ધપાવશે. જોકે, આ પ્રકારના નિર્ણયોમાં તેઓ પોતાના સહયોગીઓની પૂરતી કાળજી રાખશે.

કારોબારને લગતા મુદ્દા પર બાઈડન ચોક્કસપણે ટ્રમ્પના માર્ગે નહીં ચાલે. ટ્રમ્પે ટેરિફ લગાવતી વખતે મિત્ર અને સ્પર્ધક વચ્ચેનો ભેદ જ ખતમ કરી નાંખ્યો હતો. આ જ કારણથી મોટાભાગના નાટો સહયોગી અને યુરોપિયન સંઘના સભ્ય ટ્રમ્પ સત્તામાંથી ફેકાયા તેનો આનંદ મનાવી રહ્યા છે. આ સાથે અમેરિકા એ વાત પર ભાર આપશે કે નોર્થ એટલાંટીક ટ્રીટી ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશન (નાટો)ના સહયોગી સુરક્ષામાં યોગ્ય હિસ્સેદારીની શરૂઆત કરશે.

બાઈડનનો માર્ગ એટલો સરળ નથી

હવે વિશ્વ એવું રહ્યું નથી કે જે વર્ષ 2016માં હતું. તે સ્થિતિમાં પરત પણ આવી શકે તેમ નથી. ઉત્તર કોરિયાના મુદ્દાને ઉકેલવા તથા કાર્બન ઉત્સર્જનને ઓછું કરવા તથા ચીનની આક્રમકતાનો સામનો કરવા માટે એક નવા દ્રષ્ટિકોણની જરૂર છે. આ ઉપરાંત બાઈડનને બ્રાઝીલમાં દક્ષિણપંથી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ તથા વેનેઝુએલાના તાનાશાહનો પણ સામનો કરવાનો છે. નિયંત્રણોને યથાવત રાખી રશિયા સાથે પરમાણુ હથિયારોમાં ઘટાડો લાવવા વાતચીત કરવાની રહેશે. પોતાના કટ્ટર દુશ્મન ઈરાન સાથે સમજૂતીને ફરી માર્ગે ચડાવવાની છે.

બિનજરૂરી બાબતોથી દૂર રહેશે બાઈડન-હેરિસ એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન

અમેરિકાના સહયોગી દેશોને આશંકા છે કે ટ્રમ્પનું સત્તામાંથી જવું તે ખરેખર સારું છે. ટ્રમ્પ સત્તામાં રહેવા માટે સતત ખોટા નિવેદનો આપતા રહ્યા. જોકે હવે આશા છે કે બાઈડન-હેરિસ એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન ઓછામાં ઓછા ચાર વર્ષ સુધી નિરથક બાબતો અંગે ચર્ચામાં રહેલા શાસનનો અંત કરશે.

અમેરિકાની ખરી શક્તિ તેનું લોકશાહી, મુક્ત વિચારો અને મૂલ્યોને લગતી બાબત છે અને યુદ્ધ શબમરીન અને ડ્રોન સાથે પણ ઘનિષ્ઠ સંબંધ ધરાવે છે. બાઈડને સ્પષ્ટ સંકેત આપ્યા છે કે તેઓ અમેરિકાને વૈશ્વિક સ્તર પર મજબૂતપણે પુનઃસ્થાપિત કરવાનું મક્કમ વલણ ધરાવે છે.

