તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રૂઢીવાદ વિરુદ્ધ એક મહિલાની અનોખી પહેલ:યમનમાં પ્રથમ મહિલા કાફે શરૂ થયું, અહીં ફૂરસદના સમયે મહિલાઓ આરામથી બેસીને પોતાનો સમય વિતાવી શકે છે

સાના34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઇસ્લામિક દેશમાં મોર્નિંગ આઈકોન કાફે, અહીં તમામ કામ મહિલાઓ જ સંભાળે છે

ઇસ્લામિક દેશ યમનમાં પ્રથમ મહિલા કાફે શરૂ થયું છે. અહીં માત્ર મહિલાઓ જ આવી શકશે અને ફૂરસદનો સમય વિતાવી શકશે. આ કાફે શરૂ કરનારી ઉમ ફેરાજ નામની મહિલા કહે છે કે તે પોતાના કામ દ્વારા મહિલાઓને બિઝનેસ તરફ આકર્ષી રહી છે. તે કહે છે કે મહિલાઓ માટે યમનમાં એવી કોઈ જગ્યા નથી કે જ્યાં તેઓ આરામથી બેસીને પોતાનો સમય વિતાવી શકે. તેણે આ કાફે યમનના રૂઢીવાદીઓ વિરુદ્ધ જઈને શરૂ કર્યું છે.

અહીંના કેટલાક લોકો તેના આ કામથી બિલકુલ ખુશ નથી. તેમને આ કામ અજીબ લાગે છે. ફેરાજ કહે છે કે તેને ખબર છે કે તેના આ કામ અંગે લોકોમાં અલગ-અલગ મત છે. પણ તે પોતાની મહેનત દ્વારા સાબિત કરવા માગે છે કે એક મહિલા પણ સફળતાની સાથે બિઝનેસ કરી શકે છે. મહિલાઓની સુવિધાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને કાફેમાં કર્મચારીઓ તરીકે પણ મહિલાઓને જ રાખવામાં આવે છે. આ કાફેનું નામ મોર્નિંગ આઈકોન કાફે છે. અહીંના સેન્ટ્રલ યમનના મરીબમા તે શરૂ કરાયું છે.

અહીં ઇન્ટરનેટ સરળતાથી મળે છે
કાફેમાં આવનારી એક ગ્રાહક વાદદ કે જે મેડિકલ સ્ટુડન્ટ્સ છે. તે કહે છે કે મરીબ એવું ક્ષેત્ર છે કે જ્યાં ઇન્ટરનેટ કનેક્શન નહીં પરંતુ આ કાફેમાં ઇન્ટરનેટની સુવિધા સરળતાથી મળી જાય છે. વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓ માટે આ શ્રેષ્ઠ જગ્યા છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોથી યમનમાં બગડેલી પરિસ્થિતિને કારણે અહીં વારંવાર હિંસા થતી રહે છે. કોરોના અને આર્થિક તંગીને કારણે કાફેની શરૂઆત કરવી સરળ નહોતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે, અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિ.માં મૃતદેહની અદલાબદલીથી હોબાળો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો