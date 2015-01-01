તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉત્તરાખંડનાં ચારધામ:આજે સવારથી કેદારનાથ ધામનાં કપાટ શિયાળા સુધી બંધ, આ વર્ષે 1.35 લાખથી વધુ શ્રદ્ધાળુઓએ દર્શન કર્યાં

5 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કેદારનાથ ધામમાં શિયાળાના સમયે હવામાન પ્રતિકૂળ બની જાય છે, જેને કારણે મંદિરનાં કપાટ બંધ કરી દેવાય છે.
  • ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના મુખ્યમંત્રી યોગી આદિત્યનાથ અને મુખ્યમંત્રી ત્રિવેન્દ્ર સિંહ રાવત કેદારનાથમાં હાજર હતા
  • કેદારનાથ ધામમાં સવારથી બરફવર્ષા થઈ રહી છે, ભગવાન પંચમુખી મૂર્તિ શિયાળાના સિંહાસન ઉખીમઠ માટે રવાના

સોમવારની સવારે ઉત્તરાખંડના ચારધામમાંથી એક કેદારનાથ ધામનાં દ્વાર શિયાળા માટે બંધ થઈ ગયાં છે. આજે બપોરે યમુનોત્રી ધામ અને 19 તારીખે બદ્રીનાથ ધામનાં કપાટ બંધ થઈ જશે. આ પહેલાં રવિવારે ગંગોત્રી મંદિરનાં કપાટ બંધ થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. કેદારનાથમાં કપાટ બંધ થતાં પહેલાં વિશેષ પૂજા-અર્ચના કરવામાં આવી છે. હવે આગામી વર્ષે મહાશિવરાત્રિ પર મંદિરનાં કપાટ ખોલવાની તારીખ નક્કી કરાશે.

કેદારનાથમાં સોમવારે સવારથી જ બરફવર્ષા થઈ રહી છે. મંદિર સવારે 3 વાગ્યે ખૂલી ગયો હતો. મુખ્ય પૂજારી શિવશંકર લિંગે ભગવાનની સમાધિ પૂજા કરી. 6.30 વાગ્યે ભગવાન ભૈરવનાથજીને સાક્ષી માનીને ગર્ભગૃહને બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યો અને 8.30 વાગ્યે સભા મંડપ, મુખ્ય દ્વાર બંધ કરી દેવાયાં છે.

આજે કેદારનાથ મંદિરમાં યોજાયેલી વિશેષ પૂજામાં મુખ્યમંત્રી યોગી આદિત્યનાથ, રાજ્યના મુખ્યમંત્રી ત્રિવેન્દ્ર સિંહ હાજર રહ્યા હતા.
આ વર્ષે 1 લાખ 35 હજારથી વધુ લોકોએ દર્શન કર્યાં
દેવસ્થાનમ બોર્ડના મીડિયા પ્રભારી ડો. હરીશ ગૌડે જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ વર્ષે 1 લાખ 35 હજારથી વધુ લોકોએ કેદારનાથનાં દર્શન કર્યાં છે. આજે સવારે કપાટ બંધ થયા પછી ભગવાનની ડોલી રામપુર માટે રવાના થઈ હતી. 17 નવેમ્બરે ભગવાનની ડોલી એટલે પાલખી ગુપ્તકાશી, વિશ્વનાથ મંદિર પહોંચશે. 18 તારીખે ઉત્સવ ડોલી શિયાળાના સિંહાસન સ્થળ ઓંકારેશ્વર મંદિર ઉખીમઠ પહોંચી જશે. ત્યાર પછી કેદારનાથની શિયાળાની પૂજા આ મંદિરમાં કરવામાં આવશે.

કપાટ બંધ થતાં પહેલાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ભક્તોએ મંદિરમાં દર્શન કર્યાં.
અન્ય મંદિરોના કપાટ બંધ થવાની સ્થિતિ
ગંગોત્રી ધામના કપાટ 15 નવેમ્બરે બંધ થઈ ગયાં છે. યમુનોત્રીનાં આજે 12.15 બંધ થશે. બદ્રીનાથ ધામનાં કપાટ 19 નવેમ્બરની સાંજે 3.35 વાગ્યે બંધ થશે. દ્વિતીય કેદાર મધ્યમહેશ્વરનાં કપાટ 19ની સવારે 7 વાગ્યે બંધ થઈ રહ્યાં છે. મધ્યમહેશ્વર મેળા 22ના રોજ આયોજિત થશે. તૃતીય કેદાર તુંગનાથનાં કપાટ પણ બંધ થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે.

દર વર્ષે વૈશાખ મહિનામાં ખૂલે છે કેદારનાથનાં કપાટ
કેદારનાથ ઉત્તરાખંડનાં 4 ધામમાંથી ત્રીજું છે. આ 12 જ્યોતિર્લિંગમાંથી સૌથી વધુ ઊંચાઈ પર બનેલું 11મું મંદિર છે. મંદિર 3,581 મીટરની ઊંચાઈ પર અને ગૌરીકુંડની નજીક 16 કિમી દૂર છે. દર વર્ષે મહાશિવરાત્રિ પર મંદિરનાં કપાટ ખોલવાની તિથિ નક્કી થાય છે. સામાન્ય રીતે વૈશાખ મહિનામાં એટલે કે માર્ચ-એપ્રિલમાં મંદિર ભક્તો માટે ખોલી દેવામાં આવે છે. ત્યાર પછી લગભગ 6 મહિના સુધી દર્શન અને યાત્રા ચાલે છે. કાર્તિક મહિનામાં એટલે કે ઓક્ટોબર-નવેમ્બરમાં ફરી કપાટ બંધ થઈ જાય છે.

શિયાળામાં કેદારનાથની પૂજા ઉખીમઠમાં થશે.
