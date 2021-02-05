તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્લભ બીમારી:બાળકની જીભ 2 ઇંચ કાપ્યા બાદ પણ વધતી જાય છે, અજીબોગરીબ બીમારી સામે લડી રહ્યું છે બાળક

એક કલાક પહેલા
અમેરિકામાં ત્રણ વર્ષનું બાળક ઓવેન થોમસને અત્યંત દુર્લભ બીમારી થઈ છે. તેને Beckwith-Wiedemann સિન્ડ્રોમ (બીડબ્લ્યુએસ) કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ એક એવી પરિસ્થિતી સર્જાય છે જ્યારે શરીરના કેટલાક અંગોમાં ખુબ જ ઘણી વૃદ્ધિ થવા લાગે છે. આ સ્થિતિ 15 હજારમાંથી એક બાળકને અસર કરે છે. ઓવેનના કિસ્સામાં તેની જીભ છે જે જન્મથી જ વધતી જાય છે. ઓવેનની જીભ સામાન્ય કરતા ચાર ગણી વધારે લાંબી છે.

ઓવેનનો જ્યારે જન્મ થયો ત્યારે તેની માતા થેરેસાએ ડોક્ટરોને તેની જીભ વિશે પૂછ્યું, ત્યારે તેમણે ઇગ્નોર કરતાં કહ્યું કે તે એટલા માટે આટલી લાંબી છે કારણ કે તેની જીભ એકદમ સોજી ગયેલી છે. જો કે, થેરેસાની નર્સે કહ્યું હતુ કે તેણે આ બાબતે તપાસ કરાવવી જોઈએ અને ત્યાર બાદ ડોકટરોએ તપાસ શરૂ કરી હતી અને ઓવેનમાં BWS સમસ્યા મળી આવી હતી.

ઓવેનનો જન્મ 7 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2018ના રોજ થયો હતો. બાળપણથી જ તેની જીભ ખૂબ મોટી હતી. તેને શ્વાસ લેવામાં પણ તકલીફ થઈ રહી હતી. ઘણી વખત આ બાળક રાત્રે સૂતી વખતે શ્વાસ લેવાનું અટકી જતું હતુ અને તેનું ગળું રૂંધાવા લાગતું હતુ. આ કારણે તેને સૂતી વખતે ઉલટી પણ થતી હતી. આ ઘટના બાદ થેરેસા અને તેના પતિ ઘરે એક ડિજિટલ મોનિટર પણ લાવ્યા હતા જે ઓવેનના હાર્ટ રેટ અને ઓક્સિજનના સ્તરને તપાસે છે અને કંઇપણ અસામાન્ય થવાની જાણ કરે છે.

થેરેસાએ જણાવ્યું કે આ ડિજિટલ મોનિટર લાવ્યા પછી, તેમને ઘણી વખત ચેતવણી મળી હતી કે તેના પુત્રને ઓક્સિજન યોગ્ય રીતે નથી મળી રહ્યો અને આ મોનિટરે અનેક વખત તેનું જીવન બચાવ્યું છે. થેરેસાના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર ઓવેનની સ્થિતિને કારણે તેના કેન્સર થવાની સંભાવના પણ ઘણી વધી છે. માટે દર ત્રણ મહિને તેના અલ્ટ્રાસાઉન્ડ અને લોહીની તપાસ કરવામાં આવે છે.

ઓવેનની એક સર્જરી થઈ ચૂકી છે, જેમાં તેની બે ઇંચની જીભ કાપવામાં આવી હતી. આ પછી ઓવેનની ઉંઘમાં શ્વાસ લેવાની સમસ્યા સમાપ્ત થઈ ગઈ છે. અત્યારે તેની જીભને કારણે ઓવેનને કોઈ જોખમ નથી. જો કે, ડોકટરો કહે છે કે તેની જીભનો વિકાસ હજી પણ ઓછો થયો નથી અને તેઓ એક કાયમી સારવારની શોધ કરી રહ્યા છે જેથી આ બાળકની જીભની વૃદ્ધિમાં ઘટાડો કરી શકાય.

