US ચૂંટણી નોલેજ ગાઇડ:અમેરિકાના ઇતિહાસના 5 રાષ્ટ્રપતિ, જેને જનતાએ નકારી દીધા, પણ ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજે ચૂંટ્યા

વોશિંગ્ટન3 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

લોકતંત્રમાં જનતા જ ભાગ્ય વિધાતા હોય છે. પોતાના શાસક અને શાસન સ્વયં જાતે જ ચૂંટે છે. પ્રક્રિયા અલગ-અલગ હોઇ શકે છે. અમેરિકાની વાત કરીએ તો અહીં અત્યારસુધી પાંચ વખત એવું થયું જ્યારે જનતા (પોપ્યુલર મત) કોઈ બીજાને રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બનાવવા ઈચ્છે છે, પરંતુ જનપ્રતિનિધિઓ (ઈલેક્ટર્સ અથવા ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ) એ કોઈ બીજાને રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બનાવી દીધા હતા. ચાલો જાણીએ આ પાંચ નસીબદાર અમેરિકન રાષ્ટ્રપતિઓ વિશે.

અમેરિકામાં આ 58મી રાષ્ટ્રપતિની ચૂંટણી છે. 53 વખત એવું થયું જ્યારે જે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા તેને પોપ્યુલર અને ઇલેક્ટોરલ મત વધુ મળ્યા, પણ, 5 વખત એવા નેતા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા જે ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજથી જીત્યા. તેઓ જનતાને પસંદ ન હતા.

જોન ક્વિંસી એડમ્સ (1825-29)
આ ચૂંટણીમાં બંને પાર્ટીના બે-બે એટલે કે કુલ ચાર ઉમેદવાર હતા. તેમનાં નામ હતાં- એડ્રય જેક્સન, જોન ક્વિંસી એડમ્સ, વિલિયમ ક્રોફર્ડ અને હેનરી કલે. આ અમેરિકન બંધારણમાં 12મા સંશોધન પહેલાંની વાત છે. જ્યારે મામલો ગૂંચવાયો ત્યારે એને ગૃહના પ્રતિનિધિઓને મોકલવામાં આવ્યો. નિયમ મુજબ ટોચના 3 ઉમેદવાર ચૂંટાયા હતા. રેસમાંથી હેનરી ક્લે બહાર થઈ ગયા હતા. ગૃહમાં મતદાન યોજાયું ત્યારે એડમ્સ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ તરીકે ચૂંટાયા હતા.

રદરફોર્ડ બી. હાયેસ (1877-81)
અહીં એડમ્સની જેમ મામલો જટિલ બન્યો. મતદારોને બદલે કોંગ્રેસે નિર્ણય કર્યો. રિપબ્લિકન પાર્ટીમાંથી રદરફોર્ડ બી. હાયેસ અને ડેમોક્રેટ્સ તરફથી સેમ્યુઅલ ટિલ્ડેન ઉમેદવાર હતા. એ સમયે ટિલ્ડેનને 184 ઇલેક્ટોરલ મત (ત્યારે બહુમતી કરતાં એક ઓછો)મળ્યા હતા. હાયેસને 165 મત મળ્યા. 20 મતને લઈને વિવાદ થયો હતો. બંધારણીય સંકટ ઊભું થઈ ગયું હતું. કોંગ્રેસે એક કમિશન બનાવ્યું હતું, કારણ કે બંને પક્ષો 20 વિવાદાસ્પદ મતોનો દાવો કરી રહ્યા હતા. તેણે 20 મત હાયેસને આપ્યા હતા. તેમણે માત્ર એક જ મતથી ચૂંટણી જીતી હતી. કેટલાક રાજકીય ઇતિહાસકારોનું માનવું છે કે બંને પાર્ટીઓ વચ્ચેના એક સિક્રેટ સોદા હેઠળ હાયેસ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા હતા.

બેંજામિન હેરિસન (1889-93)
1888માં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ગ્રોવાલ ક્લિવલેંડ અને રિપબ્લિકન ઉમેદવાર બેંજામિન હેરિસન વચ્ચે મુકાબલો હતો. બંને પાર્ટીઓ પીઆર આરોપ લાગ્યા હતા કે તેમણે "નોટના બદલે વોટ" જેવાં ખોટાં કામ કર્યાં છે. મતદારોને રૂપિયા આપીને મત ખરીદ્યા છે. દક્ષિણનાં રાજ્યોમાં ડેમોક્રેટ્સનો વિજય થયો જ્યારે પૂર્વ અને પશ્ચિમમાં રિપબ્લિકનનો વિજય થયો. ક્લિવલેંડને હેરિસનથી 90 હજાર પોપ્યુલર મતો વધુ મળ્યા હતા. જોકે ઇલેક્ટોરલ મત હેરિસનને 233 મળ્યા, જ્યારે ક્લિવલેંડને માત્ર 168 મળ્યા. હેરિસન રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા. ચાર વર્ષ પછી તેણે હેરિસનને કરારી હાર આપી હતી.

જોર્જ ડબ્લ્યુ બુશ (2001-2009)
હેરિસનનો ઇતિહાસ 112 વર્ષ પછી પુનરાવર્તિત થયો હતો. નવેમ્બર 2000માં રિપબ્લિકન જ્યોર્જ ડબ્લ્યુ. બુશ (બુશ જુનિયર) અને ડેમોક્રેટ અલ ગોર વચ્ચે મુકાબલો હતો. ગોર બિલ ક્લિન્ટનના સમયમાં ઉપ-રાષ્ટ્રપતિ હતા. ઓરેગન, ન્યૂ મેક્સિકો અને ફ્લોરિડામાં મામલો અટવાયો હતો. ફ્લોરિડામાં મતની ગણતરી બીજી વખત કરાઇ હતી. કેસ પહેલાં ફ્લોરિડા કોર્ટ અને બાદમાં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ પહોંચ્યો. 9માંથી 5 ન્યાયાધીશ બુશ અને 4 ગોરની તરફેણમાં હતા. ઈલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજમાં બુશને 271 અને 266 અલ ગોરને મત મળ્યા છે. જોકે પોપ્યુલર મત 5 લાખથી વધુ અલ ગોરને મળ્યા હતા.

ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ (2016-20)
આ તો ગત ચૂંટણીની જ વાત છે. પોપ્યુલર મતની બાબતમાં વર્તમાન રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ ઘણા પાછળ હતા. ડેમોક્રેટ ઉમેદવાર હિલેરી ક્લિન્ટનને ટ્રમ્પ કરતાં 28 લાખ વધુ પોપ્યુલર મત મળ્યા હતા. તેમણે કેલિફોર્નિયા અને ન્યૂયોર્કમાં શાનદાર પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું, પરંતુ વિસ્કોન્સિન, પેન્સિલવેનિયા અને મિશિગનમાં થોડા અંતરથી ટ્રમ્પ આગળ નીકળી ગયા હતા. ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજના મતની ગણતરી થઈ તો ટ્રમ્પને 304, જ્યારે હિલેરીને માત્ર 227 મત મળ્યા. હવે ટ્રમ્પ ફરી મેદાનમાં છે. પોલ્સ બાઈડનને આગળ બતાવી રહ્યા છે. હિલેરી સાથે પણ આવું જ બન્યું, પરંતુ આખરે ઇલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ ટ્રમ્પ માટે 'ટ્રમ્પ કાર્ડ' સાબિત થયા હતા.

