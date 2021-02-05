તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાકિસ્તાનમાં સેના પર હુમલો:વજીરિસ્તાનમાં તાલિબાને સૈન્ય ચોકી પર ફાયરિંગ કર્યું, ચાર સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા, અનેક ઘાયલ

ઇસ્લામાબાદએક કલાક પહેલા
વજીરિસ્તાનમાં સૈન્ય ચોકી પર હાજર પાકિસ્તાની સૈનિકો. અહીં ચાર મહિનામાં સૈન્ય ચોકી પર ઘણા હુમલા થયા છે અને તેમાં 50થી વધુ પાકિસ્તાની સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા છે. (ફાઇલ) - Divya Bhaskar
વજીરિસ્તાનમાં સૈન્ય ચોકી પર હાજર પાકિસ્તાની સૈનિકો. અહીં ચાર મહિનામાં સૈન્ય ચોકી પર ઘણા હુમલા થયા છે અને તેમાં 50થી વધુ પાકિસ્તાની સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા છે. (ફાઇલ)

પાકિસ્તાનમાં સૈન્ય પણ સલામત નથી. આતંકવાદી સંગઠન તાલિબાને ગુરુવારે રાત્રે અહીં એક ચેક પોસ્ટ પર હુમલો કર્યો હતો. તેમાં ચાર સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા અને અનેક ઘાયલ થયા હતા. ઇન્ટર સર્વિસ પબ્લિક રિલેશન (ISPR) દ્વારા આની પુષ્ટિ કરવામાં આવી છે. ISPRએ પાકિસ્તાન આર્મીની મીડિયા વિંગ અને તેના દ્વારા જ સેના સંબંધિત માહિતી મીડિયા અને લોકો સુધી પહોંચે છે.

અંધારામાં હુમલો
'ડોન ન્યૂઝ' અનુસાર, ઘટના ગુરુવારે રાત્રે દક્ષિણ વજીરિસ્તાનના માકેન વિસ્તારમાં બની હતી. અહીં સૈન્યની એક ચેક પોસ્ટ છે. આતંકીઓએ તેના પર ફાયરિંગ કર્યું હતું. સેનાએ આનો જવાબ આપ્યો. આ હુમલામાં ચાર સૈનિકોના ઘટનાસ્થળ પર જ મૃત્યુ નીપજ્યાં હતાં. 16 સૈનિકો ઘાયલ થયા છે, જેમાંથી 7ની હાલત ગંભીર છે. ઘટના બાદ સેનાની ટુકડી અહીં મોકલવામાં આવી હતી. સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ આરિફ અલ્વીએ આ હુમલાની નિંદા કરી છે.

કેટલાક અહેવાલોમાં કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે સૈનિકો એક સર્ચ ઓપરેશન પર નીકળ્યા હતા. આ દરમિયાન તેમના પર હુમલો થયો હતો.

તાલિબાન ઉપર શંકા
વજીરિસ્તાનમાં ઘણા આતંકવાદી સંગઠનો હાજર છે. આમાંથી મોટા ભાગના જૂથો તાલિબાન અથવા તેના અન્ય સંગઠનો સાથે સંકળાયેલ છે. ગયા અઠવાડિયે એક એન્કાઉન્ટરમાં ચાર આતંકવાદીઓ માર્યા ગયા હતા. આ પછી, આતંકી સંગઠનોએ બદલો લેવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. અહીં ઘણી વખત આતંકીઓ અપહરણ પણ કરે છે. અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં થતાં આતંકવાદી હુમલામાં આ જ ક્ષેત્રના સંગઠનોનો હાથ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. 'સમા ટીવી'ના એક રિપોર્ટમાં જણાવાયું છે કે સૈનિકો પર તાલિબાન જૂથ દ્વારા હુમલો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ત્રણ મહિના પહેલા 20 સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા હતા
ઓક્ટોબર 2020માં પણ વજીરિસ્તાનમાં સૈનિકો પર હુમલો કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ત્યારે 20 સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા હતા. આ પહેલા ખૈબર પખ્તુનખ્વામાં પણ હુમલો થયો હતો. આ હુમલામાં 14 સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા હતા.

