અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં હુમલો:તાલિબાને સેનાની ચેક પોસ્ટ પર ઘાત લગાવીને કર્યો હુમલો, 16 સૈનિકોના મૃત્યુ

કાબુલ15 મિનિટ પહેલા
અફઘાનિસ્તાનના લોગાર પ્રાંતમાં સૈન્ય બેઝ પર હાજર સૈનિકો. અહીંથી થોડે દૂર જ કુન્દૂજ પ્રાંતનો તે વિસ્તાર છે, જ્યાં ગુરુવારે રાત્રે તાલિબાને હુમલો કર્યો હતો. તેમાં 16 સૈનિકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. 2 સૈનિકોનું અપહરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. (ફાઇલ)
અફઘાનિસ્તાનના લોગાર પ્રાંતમાં સૈન્ય બેઝ પર હાજર સૈનિકો. અહીંથી થોડે દૂર જ કુન્દૂજ પ્રાંતનો તે વિસ્તાર છે, જ્યાં ગુરુવારે રાત્રે તાલિબાને હુમલો કર્યો હતો. તેમાં 16 સૈનિકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. 2 સૈનિકોનું અપહરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. (ફાઇલ)

અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં તાલિબાને ગુરુવારે સેનાની એક ચેક પોસ્ટ પર ઘાત લગાવીને કુમાળો કર્યો હતો. આ હુમલામાં 16 સૈનિકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. આ ઘટના કંદૂજ પ્રાંતના ખાન આબાદ જિલ્લાની છે. સ્થાનિક વહીવટી અધિકારી રબ્બાની રબ્બાનીએ કહ્યું- આ હુમલો ખાન આબાદ જિલ્લાના તાપ એ અખ્તર વિસ્તારમાં થયો હતો. આ વિસ્તાર ઘણો દૂર છે. આ હુમલામાં 16 સૈનિકો માર્યા ગયા હતા. 2 સૈનિકોને તાલિબાન તેની સાથે લઈ ગયા હતા. આ વિસ્તારમાં સેનાની એક ટુકડી તૈનાત કરવામાં આવી છે. હુમલો કરનારા આતંકીઓની શોધ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

અમેરિકા પાસે માંગ
અમેરિકામાં ટ્રમ્પ પ્રશાસને ચૂંટણી હાર્યા પહેલા અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાંથી સૈન્ય વાપસી માટે મે સુધીની સમયમર્યાદા નક્કી કરી હતી. આ માટે તાલિબાન સાથે આ શાંતિ સમજૂતી પણ કરવામાં આવી હતી. હવે બાઇડેન એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશને આ સમજૂતી રદ્દ કરી છે, પરંતુ તેના કારણે અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં આતંકવાદી હુમલાઓ વધી ગયા છે.

હવે અમેરિકાના સહયોગી દેશોએ બાઈડેન પ્રશાસનને અપીલ કરી છે કે અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં મે મહિના બાદ પણ નાટો સૈનિકો તૈનાત રહેવા જોઇએ. ન્યૂઝ એજન્સી સાથેની વાતચીતમાં નાટોના એક અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે, જો એપ્રિલ અને મે મહિના વચ્ચે નાટોના સૈનિકો અહીંથી ચાલ્યા જાય છે તો આ દેશ ભયાનક હિંસાથી ઘેટાઈ જશે. પરિસ્થિતી તે પ્રકારની નથી કે અહીં સૈન્યની વાપસી કરવી જોઈએ. અમેરિકા આ બાબતે ફરી વિચાર કરે.

પાકિસ્તાન-ચીન એક સાથે
CNNએ ગુરુવારે પોતાના અહેવાલમાં સૂત્રોના હવાલેથી જણાવ્યું છે કે પાકિસ્તાન અને ચીન અફઘાનિસ્તાનથી નાટો સૈનિકોની વાપસી થવાની રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છે. જો આમ થાય તો, તેઓ તાલિબાન દ્વારા અફઘાનિસ્તાનની ચૂંટાયેલી સરકારને નીચે પાડી શકે છે અને આ દેશમાં હિંસાના નવા તબક્કાની શરૂઆત કરશે. બે મહિનાઓ પહેલા ટ્રમ્પ વહીવટીતંત્રે એક અહેવાલમાં સ્વીકાર્યું હતું કે પાકિસ્તાન દ્વારા ચીન અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં દખલ વધારી રહ્યું છે.

