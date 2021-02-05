તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • PM Imran Khan Said, "Before, When I Was Returning To Pakistan From India, I Used To Feel Like Coming From A Poor Country To A Rich Country."

પડોશીનો બફાટ:PM ઈમરાન ખાને કહ્યું- પહેલા હું ભારતથી પાકિસ્તાન પરત આવતો હતો ત્યારે મને ગરીબ દેશમાંથી અમીર દેશમાં આવવાનો અનુભવ થતો હતો

એક કલાક પહેલા
ઈમરાન ખાને આવતીકાલે વિશ્વાસમત મેળવવાનો છે. ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
ઈમરાન ખાને આવતીકાલે વિશ્વાસમત મેળવવાનો છે. ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • પાકિસ્તાન કરતા ભારતની અર્થવ્યવસ્થા 10 ગણી મોટી છે

દેવામાં ડૂબેલું પાકિસ્તાન વિશ્વભરમાં મદદ માટે હાથ ફેલાવી રહ્યું છે, ત્યારે ત્યાંના પ્રધાનમંત્રી ઈમરાન ખાન વાણી વિલાસ કરતા થાકતા નથી. તેઓએ ગુરુવારે દેશને સંબોધન કરતા કહ્યું હતું કે પહેલા જ્યારે હું ભારતથી પાકિસ્તાન પરત ફરતો હતો ત્યારે મને લાગતું હતું કે કોઈ ગરીબ દેશમાંથી અમીર દેશમાં આવી ગયો છું, પરંતુ હવે મને શરમ આવે છે. આપણો દેશ ધીમે ધીમે ગરીબ થઈ રહ્યો છે.

ભારતની ઈકોનોમી પાકિસ્તાનથી 10 ગણી વધારે
199માં ભારતની GDP 34.37 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા હતી. જ્યારે પાકિસ્તાનની GDP ભારત કરતા 629% ઓછી હતી, એટલે કે 4.71 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા હતી. હવે 22 વર્ષ પછી પાકિસ્તાન કરતા ભારતની અર્થવ્યવસ્થા 10 ગણી મોટી છે.

ઈમરાન ખાને આવતીકાલે વિશ્વાસમત મેળવવાનો છે
ઈમરાન ખાને કહ્યું હતું કે હું પૈસા કમાવવા માટે રાજકારણમાં નથી આવ્યો. મારી પાસે પહેલાજ એટલા પૈસા હતા કે હું મારું સમગ્ર જીવન આરામથી વિતાવી શકત. હું ભ્રષ્ટાચારી લોકો સાથે સમજૂતી નહીં કરું. ઈમરાને આ વાતે વિશ્વાસમતના પહેલા કહી છે. ઈમરાન સરકાર 6 માર્ચના રોજ વિશ્વાસમત સાબિત કરશે. હાર થશે તો વિપક્ષમાં બેસવું પડશે.

સેનેટમાં નાણામંત્રીની હારથી ઈમરાન પર દબાણ
ઈમરાન સરકારના નાણામંત્રી અબ્દુલ હફીઝ સેખ બુધવારે સેનેટમાં હારી ગયા હતા. તેઓને પાકિસ્તાનના પૂર્વ પ્રધાનમંત્રી યૂસુફ રજા ગિલાનીએ હરાવ્યા હતા. ત્યારે પછી ઈમરાન પર રાજીનામુ આપવાનું દબાણ વધી ગયું છે. આથી તેણે વિશ્વાસમત સાબિત કરવો પડશે.

