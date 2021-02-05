તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • International
  • Pakistan's Wasim Lata Sings Like Mangeshkar, Popularly Known As 'Wasim Lata' On Social Media. Who Is Waseem Lata? All You Need To Know About

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સરહદ પાર સુર સંગમ:પાકિસ્તાનના વસીમ લતા મંગેશકરની જેમ ગાય છે, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર 'વસીમ લતા'ના નામે પ્રખ્યાત

21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વસીમ 8 વર્ષની ઉંમરના હતા ત્યારથી લતાજીના ગીતો સાંભળતા અને ગાતા આવ્યા છે

લતા મંગેશકરને કોઈ ઓળખની જરૂર નથી. દુનિયામાં તેમના કરોડો ફેન્સ છે. પરંતુ એક નામ અત્યારે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ખાસ ચાલી રહ્યું છે, અને તે નામ છે- વસીમ લતા. હા પાકિસ્તાનમાં 29 વર્ષના વસીમ ખાનને હાલ આ નામે ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. અત્યારે આંતરે દિવસે દરેક પાકિસ્તાની ટીવી ચેનલ પર વસીમ લતાનો ઈન્ટરવ્યુ જોવા મળે છે. તેઓ 8 વર્ષની ઉંમરથી લતા મંગેશકરના ગીતો ગાઈ રહ્યા છે. આ શોખ હવે તેમને નામ અને પૈસા બંને અપાવી રહી છે.

નસીબમાં જ સ્ટ્રગલ લખી હતી
DailyPakistanના એક રિપોર્ટમાં જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, વસીમ હૈદરાબાદ (પાકિસ્તાન)ના એક ગરીબ પરિવારમાંથી આવે છે. પિતાને અસ્થમા છે, જેથી ઘરની બધી જવાબદારી વસીમ પર આવી ગઈ. પિતા પેઈન્ટર હતા, તેથી વસીમે પણ પેઈન્ટિંગ શીખી. તેને કમાણીનો રસ્તો બનાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો, પરંતુ કમાણી ન થતાં મજૂરી કરવા લાગ્યા.
વસીમ જણાવે છે કે- એક ટ્રક લોડ અથવા અનલોડ કરવાના બદલામાં માત્ર 20 રૂપિયા મળતા હતા. તેમાં કેવી રીતે ગુજરાન ચાલે? સ્ટ્રગલ કરવી તો મારા નસીબમાં હતું, પરંતુ ખુદાએ મારી તકદીરમાં કઈક અલગ જ લખી રાખ્યું હતું.

વ્યવસાય તરીકે પેઈન્ટિંગમાં ફાવટ ના આવતા શોખને જ વ્યવસાય બનાવ્યો
વ્યવસાય તરીકે પેઈન્ટિંગમાં ફાવટ ના આવતા શોખને જ વ્યવસાય બનાવ્યો

એક મોકો અને બદલાઈ ગયું નસીબ
વસીમ જણાવે છે કે, બાળપણમાં કઈક સારુ લાગતું હતું તો એ છે લતાજીનો અવાજ. તેમના ગીતો સાંભળતો હતો અને સાથે સાથે ગાતો ગતો. ઘણી વખત કામ છોડીને પણ આવું કર્યું છે. તેના કારણે તો ઘણી વાર માતા-પિતા લઢતા પણ ખરા. તેનો અફસોસ ત્યારે પણ નહતો અને અત્યારે પણ નથી. લોકો કહે છે- તમારો અવાજ લતા મંગેશકર જેવો છે.

ભાવુક થઈ ગયા વસીમ...
એક ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં વસીમ ભાવુક થઈ ગયા હતા અને તેમની આંખમાં પાણી આવી ગયા હતા. તેઓ કહે છે- હું આ અવાજ દ્વારા કઈક મોટું કરવા માંગતો હતો અને પછી નસીબે સાથ આપ્યો. પડોશીમાં એક મ્યુઝીક કાર્યક્રમ હતો. ત્યાં મેં પરફોર્મ કર્યું. બહુ બધા ઈનામ અને વખાણ મળ્યા. ત્યારપછી અમારા વિસ્તારના મ્યુઝીક કમ્પોઝર નદીમ નૂરે મને મળવા બોલાવ્યો. મારા બે ગીતો સાંભળ્યા. તેનાથી વધારે શું કહું- હવે તમારી સામે છું. હવે એટલો વ્યસ્ત થઈ ગયો છું કે, ઘરે રહેવાનો પણ સમય નથી મળતો.

મારો વિશ્વાસ તો કરો
વસીમના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે- એક કાર્યક્રમમાં લોકોને શંકા થઈ કે હું માત્ર લિપ સિંગિંગ કરુ છું. મેં લોકોને કહ્યું કે, તમે મારો વિશ્વાસ કરો, હું એવું નથી કરતો. પરંતુ લોકો માન્યા નહીં અને તેમણે આખી મ્યુઝિક સિસ્ટમ ચેક કરી લીધી.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરામાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ચોધાર આંસુએ રડ્યાં, કહ્યું: '35 વર્ષથી પાર્ટીએ મને કશું આપ્યું નથી, પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે' - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો