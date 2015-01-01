તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

POKમાં ગેરકાયદે ચૂંટણી:ગિલગિટ-બાલિસ્તાન ચૂંટણીમાં કોઈને બહુમતી નહીં, ઈમરાનની પાર્ટીએ 8 બેઠક જીતી

ઈસ્લામાબાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મતદાન ખતમ થયું તે પહેલાં પીપીપી અને પીએમએલ-એનએ પીટીઆઈને ફાયદો પહોંચાડવા મેટ ચૂંટણીમાં ગરબડ કરવાનો આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે

ભારતના વિરોધ છતાં POKના ગિલગિટ-બાલિસ્તાનમાં ઈમરાન સરકાર દ્વારા કરાવવામાં આવેલી ચૂંટણીમાં એક પણ પાર્ટીને બહુમતી નથી મળી. ત્યાંની વિધાનસભાની 24માંથી 23 બેઠક પર થયેલી ચૂંટણીમાં 9 પર ઈમરાનની પાકિસ્તાન તહરીક-એ-ઈન્સાફ (PTI)ની જીત થઈ છે કે તેના પર આગળ ચાલી રહી છે.

જિઓ ટીવીના રિપોર્ટ મુજબ PTIએ 8, અપક્ષને 6 અને પાકિસ્તાન પીપલ્સ પાર્ટી (PPP)ને 5, પાકિસ્તાન મુસ્લીમ લીગ-નવાઝ (PMLN-N)ને 2, જમીયત ઉલેમા-એ-ઈસ્લામ ફઝલ (JIU-F) અને મજલિસ વહદતુલ મુસ્લમીન (MVVM)ને એક-એક સીટ મળી છે. ચૂંટણીમાં ચાર મહિલાઓ સહિત કુલ 330 ઉમેદવર ચૂંટણી મેદાનમાં છે. મતદાન પૂર્ણ થયા તે પહેલાં PPP અને PML-N અને PTIને ફાયદો પહોંચાડવા માટે ચૂંટણીમાં ગરબડ કરવાના આરોપ લગાડ્યા છે.

2010માં PPPએ 15, જ્યારે 2015માં PML-Nને 16 સીટ મળી હતી

ગિલગિટ-બાલિસ્તાનમાં આ ત્રીજી ચૂંટણી છે. ત્યાં પહેલી ચૂંટણી 2010માં કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારે PPPએ 15 સીચ જીતીને સત્તામાં આવી હતી. જે બાદ 2015ની ચૂંટણીમાં PML-Nને 16 સીટ પર જીત મળી હતી. જણાવી દઈએ કે આ વર્ષની શરૂઆતમાં પાકિસ્તાનની હાઈકોર્ટે ઈમરાન સરકારને 2018ના પ્રશાસનિક આદેશમાં સંબોધન કરવા અને ક્ષેત્રમાં સામાન્ય ચૂંટણી કરાવવાની મંજૂરી આપી હતી. ભારતે ગિલગિટ-બાલિસ્તાનમાં ચૂંટણી કરાવવાના પગલાંનો વિરોધ કર્યો છે. ભારતે કહ્યું કે સૈન્ય કબજાવાળા આ ક્ષેત્રની સ્થિતિને બદલવા માટે ઉઠાવવામાં આવેલા પગલાનો કોઈ કાયદાકીય આધાર નથી.

