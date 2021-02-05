તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચોંકાવનારો કિસ્સો:અમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું

પેન્સિલવેનિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
ઘટનાની માહિતી મળ્યા પછી પોલીસ પ્લેનસ ટાઉનશીપ ખાતે આવી પહોંચી હતી.
  • સ્ક્રેનટોનથી 15 માઈલ દક્ષિણપશ્ચિમમાં આવેલી પ્લેનસ ટાઉનશીપમાં 2 ફુટ જેટલો બરફ પડ્યો હતો

અમેરિકાના પૂર્વોતર રાજ્ય પેન્સિલવેનિયાના સ્ક્રેનટોન શહેરમાં એક વિચિત્ર ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી છે. અહીં ભારે હિમવર્ષાના પગલે બરફને હટાવવા મુદ્દે પાડોશીઓ વચ્ચે તકરાર થતા એક પાડોશીએ આવેશમાં આવીને તેમની જ બાજુમાં રહેતા બંને પતિ-પત્નીની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી અને પછીથી પોતાની જાતને પણ ગોળીથી વીંધીને મોતને વહાલું કરી લીધું હતું.

સ્ક્રેનટોન શહેરમાં ભારે વરસાદના પગલે કાર પાર્કિંગમાં મોટા પ્રમાણમાં બરફ જામી ગયો હતો.
બરફને હટાવવા મુદ્દે થઈ બોલાચાલી
એક અધિકારીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ સ્ક્રેનટોનથી 15 માઈલ દક્ષિણપશ્ચિમમાં આવેલી પ્લેનસ ટાઉનશીપમાં 2 ફુટ જેટલો બરફ પડ્યા પછી ગોળીબારની ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી હતી. પ્રાપ્ત મહિતી મુજબ, સોમવારે સવારે 9 કલાકે પ્લેન્સ ટાઉનશીપના પોલીસ અધિકારીને નજીકમાં ગોળીબાર થયો હોવાની માહિતી મળી હતી. ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચ્યા પછી પોલીસને જેમ્સ ગોય(50) અને તેમની પત્ની લિઝા ગોય(48) મૃત અવસ્થામાં પડેલા મળ્યા હતા.

પાર્કિંગમાંથી બરફ દૂર કરવા મુદ્દે પહેલા પાડોશીઓ વચ્ચે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી.
જેમ્સે પોતાની જ બંદૂકથી પોતાની હત્યા કરી
સ્થાનિકોએ પોલીસને દંપતિના ઘરેથી તેમની પર ગોળીબાર કરનાર જેમ્સ સ્પાઈડ(47)નું ઘર બતાવ્યું હતું પરંતુ પોલીસ જેવી જેમ્સના ઘરના આગલા દરવાજે પહોંચી તો ગોળીબારનો અવાજ સંભળાયો હતો. બાદમાં પોલીસને જેમ્સ તેના જ ઘરમાંથી ગોળીના ઘાથી મૃત્યુ પામેલી સ્થિતિમાં મળ્યો હતો.

શાબ્દિક બોલાચાલી બાદ ઉશ્કેરાયેલો જેમ્સ સ્પાઈડ બંદૂક લઈને નીકળી પડ્યા હતા.
દંપતિ પર સંખ્યાબંધ વખત પાડોશીએ ફાયરિંગ કર્યું
સ્થાનિકોએ પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે સ્પાઈડ અને ગોય વચ્ચે બરફને દુર કરવાના મુદ્દે બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી. ગોય દંપતિ પાર્કિંગમાંથી બરફને દૂર કરીને તેને સ્પાઈડની પ્રોપર્ટી પર ફેંકી રહ્યાં હતા. આ અંગે ઘટના સ્થળે હાજર લોકોએ કહ્યું હતું કે સ્પાઈડે ગોય દંપતિને આમ કરવાનું ના પાડતા બંને વચ્ચે શાબ્દિક બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી. પછીથી જેમ્સ ગોયે કાર પાસેથી બરફને દૂર કરવાનો પાવડો છુટ્ટો સ્પાઈડ પર ફેંક્યો હતો. બાદમાં જેમ્સ ગોય જ્યારે મુઠ્ઠી વાળીને સ્પાઈડને ધમકાવવા પહોંચ્યા ત્યારે ગુસ્સે ભરાયેલા સ્પાઈડ તેમના ઘરમાંથી બંદૂક લઈ આવ્યા હતા અને તેનાથી દંપતિ પર સંખ્યાબંધ વખત ફાયરિંગ કર્યું હતું. પછીથી સ્પાઈડે તેમના ઘરે પરત જઈને પોતાના પર જ બંદૂકથી ફાયરિંગ કર્યું હતું. જેમાં તેમનું મોત થયું હતું.

અમેરિકાના પૂર્વોતર રાજ્ય પેન્સિલવેનિયાના સ્ક્રેનટોન શહેરમાં હિમવર્ષાના પગલે ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો.
