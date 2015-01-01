તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નાસા અને સ્પેસએક્સની જુગલબંદી:સ્પેસએક્સના રોકેટમાં 4 એસ્ટ્રોનોટ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સ્પેસ સેન્ટર માટે રવાના, ક્રુ ડ્રેગનની આ પહેલી ઓપરેશનલ ફ્લાઈટ

વોશિંગ્ટન2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમેરિકન સ્પેસ એજન્સી નાસાએ રવિવારે સાંજે સાડા સાત વાગ્યે (ભારતીય સમય પ્રમાણે સોમવારે સવારે 6 વાગ્યે) 4 એસ્ટ્રોનોટને ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સ્પેસ સ્ટેશન મોકલ્યા છે. આ મિશન સ્પેસએક્સના ક્રુ ડ્રેગન સ્પેસક્રાફ્ટ દ્વારા પુરુ કરવામાં આવશે. ક્રુ ડ્રેગનની આ પહેલી ઓપરેશનલ ફ્લાઈટ છે.

સ્પેસ સ્ટેશન જનાર અમેરિકન અંતરિક્ષ યાત્રિ માઈકલ હોપકિંસ, વિક્ટર ગ્લોવર અને શેનન વોકર છે. તેમની સાથે જાપાનના સોઈચી નોગુચી ફ્લોરિડાના કેનેડી સ્પેસ સેન્ટરથી રવાના થયા. આ તમામ સ્પેસ સ્ટેશનમાં બે રશિયન અને એક અમેરિકન એસ્ટ્રોનોટ સાથે જોડાશે અને ત્યાં 6 મહિના સુધી રહેશે.

લોન્ચિંગ વખતે ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ હાજર હતા
લોન્ચિગ વખતે અમેરિકાના ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ માઈક પેન્સ અને સેકન્ડ લેડી કરેન પેન્સ હાજર હતા. નાસાને આશા છે કે મિશન સફળ રહેશે તો આવનારા સમયમાં પણ તેઓ ઘણા રૂટીન મિશન મોકલી શકશે.આ લોન્ચિંગના એક પહેલા થવાનું હતું, પણ ખરાબ વાતાવરણના કારણે તેને ટાળી દેવાયું હતું.

રશિયન રોકેટ પર નિર્ભરતા ઓછી હશે
મે મહિનામાં સ્પેસએક્સે એક ડેમો મિશન પુરું કરીને દેખાડ્યું હતું કે, તે અંતરિક્ષ યાત્રિઓને સ્પેસ સ્ટેશન મોકલી શકે છે અને તેમને સુરક્ષિત પાછા પણ લાવી શકે છે.આ ક્ષમતા હાંસિલ કર્યા પછી કંપની તેના મિશન માટે અમેરિકાની નિર્ભરતા રશિયાના સોયૂજ રોકેટથી ખતમ કરી શકે છે.

સ્પેસએક્સના CEO એલન મસ્કે 2002માં આ કંપની બનાવી હતી. જેના પછીથી તે તેમના જૂના પ્રતિદ્વંદ્ધી બોઈંગ કરતા ઘણા આગળ નીકળી ગયા છે. ગત વર્ષે બોઈંગનું એસ્ટ્રોનેટ વાળું સ્ટારલાઈન પ્રોગ્રામ પરીક્ષણ નિષ્ફળ થઈ ગયું હતું.

રશિયા સાથે મિશન ચાલતા રહેશે
નાસાના એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેટર જિમ બ્રાઈડેનસ્ટાઈને શુક્રવારે કહ્યું હતું કે, આ વખતે ઈતિહાસ રચવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.જેને આપણે ઈન્ટરનેશનલ સ્પેસ સ્ટેશન માટે આપણી ઉડાન કહી શકીએ છીએ. જો કે, બ્રાઈડેનસ્ટાઈનનું કહેવું છે કે સ્પેસએક્સની સફળતાનો અર્થ એ નહીં હોય કે અમેરિકા રશિયા સાથે ઉડાન બંધ કરી દેશે.

તેમણે કહ્યું કે, અમે એવી વ્યવસ્થા બનાવવા માગીએ છીએ કે અમેરિકન એસ્ટ્રોનટ રશિયાના સોયૂજ રોકેટ દ્વારા અંતરિક્ષમાં અને રશિયા એસ્ટ્રોનોટ કોમર્શિયલ ક્રુ વ્હીકલ્સ દ્વારા જઈ શકે છે. ઘણા વખતથી અમેરિકા અને રશિયા વચ્ચે સંબંધ અનિશ્વિત અને સૌથી ખરાબ સમયમાં છે. તેમ છતા સ્પેસ મિશનના મામલામાં બન્ને દેશો વચ્ચે ઘણો સારો મેળ છે.

નાસા 8 બિલિયન ડોલર ખર્ચ કરશે
આ સપ્તાહની શરૂઆતમાં ક્રૂ ડ્રેગનને નાસાએ સર્ટિફાઈડ કર્યું છે. આ લગભગ 40 વર્ષ પછી નાસામાંથી સર્ટિફાઈડ થનારું પહેલું અંતરિક્ષ યાન બની ગયું છે. જેની બનાવટ એક કેપ્સૂલ જેવી છએ. જેના સ્પેસએક્સના ફાલ્કન 9 રોકેટથી લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવશે. ફાલ્કન 9ની ખાસિયત છે કે તેને વારંવાર ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય છે.

એજન્સીએ 2024 સુધી કોમર્શિયલ ક્રૂ પ્રોગ્રામ પર 8 બિલિયન ડોલર કરતા વધુ ખર્ચ કરવાની યોજના બનાવી છે. તેને આશા છે કે પ્રાઈવેટ સેક્ટર ધરતીની નીચલી કક્ષામાં મોકલવામાં આવતા તેના મિશનને સંભાળી લેશે. જેનાથી નાસા પોતાનું પુરે પુરુ ધ્યાન ચંદ્રમા અને પછી મંગળ પર વાપસી વાળા મિશન પર ધ્યાન લગાવી શકશે.

