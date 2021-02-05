તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મ્યાનમારમાં સ્થિતિ બગડી:દેખાવકારીઓ પર રબર બુલેટ અને ટિયર ગેસનો ઉપયોગ, કર્મચારીઓએ ઓફિસ જવાનું બંધ કર્યુ

નેપિતા12 મિનિટ પહેલા
મંગળવારે મ્યાનમારમાં બળવા વિરુદ્ધ સતત ચોથા દિવસે લોકો રસ્તા પર ઉતર્યા. ફોજે પણ સખતાઈ કરી. જો કે, તેની અસર નથી થઈ. બુધવારે સવારે અહીં વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન શરૂ થઈ ગયા. - Divya Bhaskar
મ્યાનમારમાં બુધવારે પણ સેના વિરુદ્ધ પ્રદર્શન ચાલી રહ્યું છે.દેશના અલગ અલગ ભાગમાં સવારથી જ લોકો રસ્તા પર ઉતરી ગયા હતા. બીજી બાજુ ફોજે પણ સખતાઈ શરૂ કરી દીધી. પ્રદર્શનકારીઓ વિરુદ્ધ સતત બીજા દિવસે રબરની ગોળીઓ, ટીયર ગેસ અને પાણીના ફુવારાનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

લોકતાંત્રિક સરકારનો બળવો કરનાર ફોજ માટે વધુ એક મુશ્કેલી ઊભી થઈ ગઈ છે. અહીં ઘણા સરકારી કર્મચારીઓએ ઓફિસ જવાનું બંધ કરી દીધું છે. આ એટલા માટે મહત્વનું બની જાય છે કારણ કે સેના પ્રમુખ મિંગ ઓન્ગ હેન્ગે સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ પાસે કોઈ આંદોલન અથવા વિરોધ પ્રદર્શનમાં સામેલ ન થવા માટે કહ્યું હતું.

ત્રણ ટુકડીમાં છે સૈનિક
thenationalnewsના એક રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, બુધવારે સવારે જેવું જ ફોજ વિરુદ્ધ પ્રદર્શન શરૂ થયું તો ફોજે પણ સખતાઈ દેખાડવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું. રાજધાની નેપિતાના મોટાભાગના રસ્તા પર વોટર કેનલ વ્હીકલ્સ જોવા મળ્યા. ફોજીઓને ત્રણ ટુકડીઓમાં વહેંચવામાં આવ્યા છે. સૌથી આગળ રહેતા સૈનિકોના હાથમાં ડંડા છે. બીજી કતારમાં ટિયર ગેસ છોડનાર સૈનિક છે તો ત્રીજી લાઈનમાં રબર બુલેટ અને વોટર કેનન ઓપરેટ કરનારી ટુકડી છે.

મ્યાનમારમાં પ્રદર્શનકારોએ પોલીસ અને ફોજને ગુલાબના ફુલ ગિફ્ટ કર્યા. જેના દ્વારા તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, તે પોતાનો લોકતાંત્રિક અધિકાર મેળવવા માટે આંદોલન કરી રહ્યા છે.
‘ડોન્ટ ગો ઓફિસ’
આર્મી ચીફે ત્રણ દિવસ પહેલા જ સરકારી કર્મચારીઓને ધમકી આપી હતી કે જો તેમને ફોજ વિરુદ્ધ કોઈ પ્રદર્શનમાં ભાગ લીધો તો કડક કાર્યવાહી કરાશે. જેની કોઈ અસર નથી જોવા મળી રહી. અમુક સામાજિક સંગઠનોના કાર્યકર્તાઓએ સરકારી કર્મચારીઓને ઓફિસ ન જવાની અપીલ કરી. આ દરમિયાન ‘ડોન્ટ ગો ટૂ ધ ઓફિસ’ના નારા લાગ્યા. ઓફિસમાં કર્મચારીઓની સંખ્યા ઘણી ઓછી થઈ ગઈ છે. આનાથી ફોજ દબાણમાં આવી શકે છે.

બે લોકોની હાલત ગંભીર મંગળવારે ફોજની કાર્યવાહીમાં બે લોકો ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલ થયા છે. જેમાંથી એક કોમ્પ્યુટર સાયન્સનો વિદ્યાર્થી અને એક મહિલા ડોક્ટર હોવાનું કહેવાઈ રહ્યું છે. યાંગૂનમાં UN ઓફિસ અને જાપાન એમ્બેસી સામે લોકોએ નારાબાજી કરી હતી. આ દરમિયાન ફોજે રબર બુલેટ ફાયર કરી હતી.

એક દેખાવકારીએ દાવો કર્યો કે, બુધવારે રાજધાનીમાં જ એક લાખથી વધુ લોકો ફોજ વિરુદ્ધ રસ્તા પર ઉતરશે. જેમાં બૌદ્ધ ભિક્ષુ, ટીચર્સ અને સરકારી કર્મચારી પણ સામેલ થશે.

