તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

ઈરાનનો આક્રોશ:પેગમ્બરના કાર્ટૂન અંગે ફ્રાન્સ પર ઉશ્કેરાયું ઈરાન, કહ્યું- મુસલમાન હજી ‘જીવે’ છે; ફ્રાન્સની અભિવ્યક્તિની સ્વતંત્રતાની દલીલને ફગાવી

તેહરાન2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઈરાનના સુપ્રીમ લીડર અલી હુસૈન ખામનેઈએ ફ્રાન્સના પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મદના કાર્ટૂનને સમર્થન આપવાના નિર્ણયની નિંદા કરી છે. ઈરાને ફ્રાન્સની અભિવ્યક્તિની સ્વતંત્રતાની દલીલને પણ ફગાવી છે. મંગળવારે ટેલિવિઝન પર આપેલા સંબોધનમાં ઈરાનના સુપ્રીમ નેતાએ ફ્રાન્સના પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મદનું કાર્ટૂન છાપનાર મેગેઝિનને સમર્થન કરવાને મૂર્ખતા ગણાવી દીધી. તેમણે મુસ્લિમોના આક્રોશ અને દેખાવને યોગ્ય ગણાવતાં કહ્યું હતું કે આનાથી ખબર પડે છે કે હજી મુસલમાન ‘જીવે’ છે. તો આ તરફ મેન્ક્રોને તેમના એક નિવેદનમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ઈસ્લામ સંકટમાં છે, આ અંગે ઘણા મુસ્લિમ દેશોમાં વિરોધ-દેખાવ થયા હતા. ફ્રાન્સના સામાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની અપીલ પણ કરવામાં આવી. ઈરાનમાં ફ્રાન્સના દૂતાવાસ સામે પણ 28 ઓક્ટોબરે દેખાવ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ઈરાનના નેતાએ કહ્યું હતું કે આ માત્ર ફ્રાન્સની કલાનું જ પતન નહીં, પણ ત્યાંની સરકાર પણ આ ખોટા કામનું સમર્થન કરી રહી છે. ફ્રાન્સના મુખ્ય રાજનેતા(રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઈમેન્યુઅલ મેન્ક્રોન)જ પેગમ્બરના કાર્ટૂન છાપવાનું સમર્થન કરી રહ્યા છે.

ફ્રાન્સના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ઈમેન્યુઅલ મેન્ક્રોને ઘણી વખત કહ્યું હતું કે તેમનો દેશ અભિવ્યક્તિની સ્વતંત્રતાની રક્ષા કરતો રહેશે, ભલે ગમે તેટલા વિરોધ સહન કેમ ન કરવા પડે. મેન્ક્રોને પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મદનું કાર્ટૂન છાપવાના નિર્ણયનું પણ મજબૂતાઈથી સમર્થન કર્યું હતું. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ગત મહિને ફ્રાન્સમાં ક્લાસરૂમમાં પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મનું કાર્ટૂન દેખાડનાર એક અધ્યાપક્ષ સેમ્યુઅલ પેટીની ધોળા દિવસે હત્યા કરી દેવાઈ હતી. ત્યાર પછી ફ્રાન્સના નીસ શહેરમાં પણ આતંકી હુમલા થયા હતા.

મુસલમાન હજી જીવે છેઃઈરાન
ઈરાનના સુપ્રીમ નેતાએ મંગળવારે કહ્યું હતુંકે ફ્રાન્સની સરકારે પીડિત પ્રત્યે સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરવી જોઈતી હતી, પણ પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મદનું કાર્ટૂન દેખાડવું ખોટું હતું. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ કહે છે કે એક માણસની હત્યા કરી દેવાઈ. તો તેના માટે શોક અને સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરો, પણ તમે પેગમ્બર મહોમ્મદના કાર્ટૂનને સમર્થન શા માટે કરી રહ્યા છો? તેમણે મુસ્લિમોના આક્રોશ અને દેખાવને યોગ્ય ગણાવતાં કહ્યું હતું કે આનાથી ખબર પડે છે કે હજી મુસલમાન ‘જીવે’ છે.

પેગમ્બરનું કાર્ટૂન કોઈ સરકારી પ્રોજેક્ટ નથીઃ મેન્ક્રોન
ફ્રાન્સના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ મેન્ક્રોને તેમના એક નિવેદનમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ઈસ્લામ સંકટમાં છે, આ અંગે ઘણા મુસ્લિમ દેશોમાં વિરોધ-દેખાવ થયા હતા. ફ્રાન્સના સામાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની અપીલ પણ કરવામાં આવી. ઈરાનમાં ફ્રાન્સના દૂતાવાસ સામે પણ 28 ઓક્ટોબરે દેખાવ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. એક ન્યૂઝ ચેનલને આપેલા ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં મેન્ક્રોને કહ્યું હતું કે તે મુસ્લિમોની ભાવનાને સમજે છે પણ તેઓ કટ્ટર ઈસ્લામ સામે લડવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યા છે, જે મુસ્લિમો માટે એક જોખમ છે. મેન્ક્રોને એવું પણ કહ્યું હતું કે પેગમ્બરનું કાર્ટૂન કોઈ સરકારી પ્રોજેક્ટ નથી, પણ સ્વતંત્ર છાપામાં છપાયા હતા.

ફ્રાન્સે સદામ હુસૈનને આર્થિક અને અન્ય મદદ કરી હતી: ખામનેઈ
ખામનેઈએ કહ્યું હતું કે ફ્રાન્સ એવા દેશોમાંથી એક હતો, જેણે ‘લોહીના તરસ્યા વરુ ’સદામ હુસૈનને આર્થિક અને અન્ય મદદ પહોંચાડી હતી. ઈરાકના પૂર્વ નેતા સદામ હુસૈને વર્ષ 1980માં ઈરાન પર હુમલો કર્યો હતો.1979ની ઈસ્લામિક ક્રાંતિના ઠીક પછી ઈરાન પર હુમલો થયો હતો. ઈરાન-ઈરાક વચ્ચે લગભગ 8 વર્ષ સુધી યુદ્ધ ચાલ્યું, જેમાં બન્ને પક્ષોને ભયંકર નુકસાન થયું હતું. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે આ એક જ સિક્કાની બે બાજુ છે. સાંસ્કૃતિક ગુલામીનું સમર્થન કરવું અને કેરિકેચર બનાવવાની ગુનાહિત પ્રવૃત્તિનું સમર્થન કરવું. MKE અને સદામ હુસૈનને સંરક્ષણ આપવું એ સિક્કાની બીજી બાજુ છે. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે પશ્વિમી સંસ્કૃતિનો ગંદો ચહેરો છે, જેને તે આધુનિક પદ્ધતિથી અને ટેક્નિકથી ઉપયોગ કરીને સંતાડી રહ્યા છે.

હસન રુહાનીએ પણ ફ્રાન્સના વલણની નિંદા કરી
ઈરાનના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ હસન રુહાનીએ પણ ઈસ્લામ પ્રત્યે ફ્રાન્સના વલણની નિંદા કરી હતી અને કહ્યું હતું કે કાર્ટૂનનું સમર્થન કરવું ખોટું છે અને મુસલમાનોનું અપમાન છે. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે પેગમ્બરનું અપમાન દરેક મુસ્લિમનું અપમાન છે. પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મદને અપમાનિત કરવા તમામ પેગમ્બરો, માનવીય મૂલ્યો અને નૈતિકતાનું અપમાન કરવા જેવું છે. ઈરાનના વિદેશમંત્રી મોહમ્મદ જાવેદ જરીફે એક નિવેદનમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ફ્રાન્સના આવાં કામોથી ઉગ્રવાદની આગ ભડકી રહી છે. મેન્ક્રોનની ટિપ્પણી અંગે વિરોધ નોંધાવવા માટે ઈરાને ફ્રાન્સના રાજદૂતને પણ સમન પાઠવ્યું હતું.

ઈરાન સિવાય તુર્કીના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રેચેપ તૈય્યપ પણ ફ્રાન્સ વિરુદ્ધ મોરચો ચલાવી રહ્યા છે. તેમણે મંગળવારે આપેલા એક નિવેદનમાં કહ્યું હતું કે જ્યારે કોઈ હુમલો થાય છે અને હુમલાખોર મુસલમાન હોય છે તો તે આતંકી ઘટના બની જાય છે, પણ જ્યારે એ જ હુમલાખોર જો બિનમુસ્લિમ હોય તો પછી એને એક ઘટનાનું નામ આપી દેવાય છે અથવા હુમલાખોરને માનસિક રીતે અસ્વસ્થ જાહેર કરી દેવાય છે.

પાકિસ્તાન, તુર્કી, બાંગ્લાદેશ સહિત ઘણા મુસ્લિમ દેશમાં પેગમ્બર મોહમ્મદના કાર્ટૂન અંગે ફ્રાન્સ વિરુદ્ધ વિરોધ દેખાવ થઈ રહ્યા છે, તો આ તરફ UAEએ મેન્ક્રોનનું સમર્થન કર્યું છે. UAEએ કહ્યું હતું કે મેન્ક્રોન નથી ઈચ્છતા કે તેમના દેશમાં મુસ્લિમ અલગ અલગ થઈ જાય.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમાં કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં બ્લાસ્ટ થતાં કાપડ ફેક્ટરી સહિત 4 ગોડાઉનની છત ધરાશાયી, 9નાં મોત, 14ને બચાવ્યા, PM મોદીએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો