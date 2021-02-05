તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:ચીનમાં 2015માં 15% ઓછાં બાળકો જન્મ્યાં, જે 1949 પછીનો સૌથી નીચો દર, કોરોનાના ડરથી પરિવાર વધુ નાના થઇ ગયા

બેઈજિંગ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ઝડપથી વૃદ્ધ થઇ રહેલા ચીનમાં લોકો ઉછેરની તકલીફોના કારણે બાળક પેદા કરવાનું ટાળે છે

વિશ્વમાં પ્રસારવાદી વલણ ધરાવતા ચીનમાં હવે એક બાળકની નીતિ ન હોવા છતાં વસતી વધવાનું નામ નથી લઇ રહી. 2020માં તો ચીનમાં બાળકોના જન્મદરમાં ઘણો ઘટાડો જોવા મળ્યો છે. ચીનની મિનિસ્ટ્રી ઑફ પબ્લિક સિક્યુરિટીએ જણાવ્યું કે ગત વર્ષે જન્મદર 14.8% ઘટ્યો છે. ગત વર્ષે ચીનમાં કુલ 1,00,35,000 બાળકોનો જન્મ થયો જ્યારે 2019માં 1,01,75,000 બાળકો જન્મ્યા હતા. 72 વર્ષમાં આ જન્મદરમાં સૌથી મોટો ઘટાડો છે. આ અગાઉ 1949માં મોટો ઘટાડો થયો હતો.

જન્મદર ઘટવા પાછળનું કારણ ચીનમાં લાંબા સમય સુધી (2015 સુધી) લાગુ રહેલી એક બાળકની નીતિ છે. તેના કારણે લોકો બાળક પેદા કરવા માટે ઉત્સુક નથી. સાથે જ કામ કરતી વસતી ઘટી છે. બાળકોના ઉછેર, સ્વાસ્થ્ય, શિક્ષણ, ઘરોની સમસ્યા પણ વધી રહી છે. તેના કારણે પણ લોકો પરિવાર મોટો રાખવા નથી ઇચ્છતા. તદુપરાંત, ગત વર્ષે જન્મદર ઘટવાનું એક કારણ કોરોના મહામારી પણ રહ્યું.

કોરોનાની ચીનના અર્થતંત્ર પર બહુ ખરાબ અસર થઇ છે. નાણાકીય અનિશ્ચિતતાની સ્થિતિમાં લોકો વધુ બાળકો પેદા કરતા ખચકાય છે. ચીનમાં વૃદ્ધોની વસતી વધી રહે છે. આજે ત્યાં દર પાંચમી વ્યક્તિ 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વયની છે. તેમની વસતી અંદાજે 25 કરોડ છે. વૃદ્ધોને સ્વાસ્થ્ય સેવા સાથે પેન્શન આપવાના કારણે સરકાર દબાણમાં છે. ચીનનું નેશનલ બ્યૂરો ઑફ સ્ટેટિસ્ટિક્સ વસતી સંબંધી આંકડા એપ્રિલમાં જારી કરશે.

નિયંત્રણ નીતિના કારણે માતા-પિતા બાળકોનું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન નથી કરાવતાં
ચીનના સરકારી આંકડા વાસ્તવમાં જન્મેલાં બાળકોથી ઓછા હોય છે. તેનું કારણ એ છે કે ઘણાં માતા-પિતા દેશમાં લાગુ બે બાળકની નીતિ તથા વસતી નિયંત્રણ નીતિના કારણે પોતાના બાળકોનું સરકારી વિભાગમાં રજિસ્ટ્રેશન જ નથી કરાવતા. એક અંદાજ મુજબ 2019માં દેશમાં અંદાજે 1.465 કરોડ બાળકો જન્મ્યા હતા, જેની સામે માત્ર 1.179 કરોડનું જ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થયું હતું.

