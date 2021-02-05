તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • In Canada, Jigar Patel Of Gujarati Descent Left The Party In Support Of The NDP And Its MPs, Joining The Conservative Party.

છેવટે છેડો ફાડ્યો:કેનેડામાં NDP અને તેના સાંસદે ખાલિસ્તાની ચળવળને સમર્થન આપતા ગુજરાતી મૂળના જીગર પટેલે પક્ષ છોડ્યો, કન્ઝર્વેટીવ પાર્ટી સાથે જોડાયા

43 મિનિટ પહેલા
જીગર પટેલ (ફાઈલ ફોટો) - Divya Bhaskar
જીગર પટેલ (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
  • જીગર પટેલ ન્યુ ડેમોક્રેટીક પાર્ટી (NDP) સાથે ઘણા વર્ષોથી જોડાયેલા હતા
  • મૂળ અમદાવાદના પાલડી વિસ્તારના રહેવાશી જીગર પટેલ આશરે 21 વર્ષ પહેલાં ગુજરાતમાંથી કેનેડા શિફ્ટ થયા હતા

કેનેડામાં ન્યુ ડેમોક્રેટીક પાર્ટી (NDP)ના સભ્ય જીગર પટેલે પક્ષના સભ્યપદ પરથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધુ છે. તાજેતરમાં NDP તેમ જ પક્ષના સાંસદ જગમીત સિંહે ભારતમાં ખાલિસ્તાનીઓને સમર્થન આપતા તેના વિરોધમાં જીગર પટેલે પક્ષના સભ્યપદ પરથી રાજીનામુ આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. આ સાથે તેઓ કન્ઝર્વેટીવ પાર્ટી ઓફ કેનેડા સાથે જોડાયા છે અને પક્ષનું સભ્યપદ ગ્રહણ કર્યું છે. આ અંગે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર જીગર પટેલે માહિતી આપી હતી કે મે જેક લેયટનના NDP સાથે જોડાઈ કેનેડામાં રાજકીય ક્ષેત્ર શરૂઆત કરી હતી.

સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર તેમણે કહ્યું કે કમનસિબે જેક લેયટનના NDPમાં વિશેષ કંઈ રહ્યું નથી. છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોથી એક ઉમેદવાર અને વફાદાર તરીકે ઘણુંબધુ કહ્યું છે પણ મારી એક અસંતુષ્ટ સૈનિક તરીકે પક્ષમાં મારી ગણતરી કરવામાં આવતી હતી. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે કેનેડાના સાંસદ સભ્ય જગમીત સિંહે ખાલિસ્તાન ચળવળને સમર્થન આપ્યું હતું તેમ જ ભારતમાં કૃષિ કાયદાના વિરોધમાં ચાલી રહેલા દેખાવોનું સમર્થન આપ્યું છે. ભારતમાં ચાલી રહેલા ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સમર્થનમાં કેનેડાના કેટલાક શહેરો ટોરન્ટો, વાનકુંવર જેવા શહેરોમાં રેલીઓ અને દેખાવો યોજાયા હતા.

જીગર પટેલ મૂળ અમદાવાદના છે અને 21 વર્ષ અગાઉ કેનેડા શિફ્ટ થયા હતા
મૂળ અમદાવાદના પાલડી વિસ્તારના રહેવાશી જીગર પટેલ આશરે 21 વર્ષ પહેલાં ગુજરાતમાંથી કેનેડા શિફ્ટ થયા હતા. ગુજરાતમાં મિકેનિકલ એન્જિનિયર થયેલાં જીગર પટેલે વિદ્યાર્થીકાળ દરમિયાન NSUIમાં સક્રિય ભાગ લીધો હતો. ગુજરાતમાંથી શીખેલા રાજકારણના ગુણ તેમણે કેનેડામાં પણ જાળવી રાખ્યા હતા. કેનેડામાં તેમણે મલ્ટી-બિઝનેસમેન તેમજ સમાજસેવક તરીકે નામના મેળવી છે. હંમેશા બધાને મદદ માટે તત્પર રહેતાં જીગર પટેલ સ્થાનિક સ્તરે ખૂબ જ મોટું નામ ધરાવે છે. તેમના ફેમિલીમાં પત્ની નિશા અને પુત્રી શિખા તેમજ ભાઈ ઉમંગ અને બહેન રૂપલ છે.

અનેક સામાજિક સંસ્થાઓ સાથે જોડાયેલા છે જીગર પટેલ
જીગર પટેલ બિઝનેસની સાથે સોશિયલ લાઇફમાં પણ એટલાં જ એક્ટિવ છે. તેઓ 9થી વધુ સંગઠનોમાં સક્રિય કે વોલેન્ટીયર તરીકે જોડાયેલા છે.

1. કેનેડિયન બ્લ્ડ સોસાયટી 1. સ્પ્રિન્ટ ફ્રી ફ્રોમ રેસિઝમ 3. સાસ્કેચ્વાન એસોસિએશન ઓન હ્યુમન રાઇટ 4. રજાઇના ફૂડ બેંક 5. ન્યૂકમર સપોર્ટ પોગ્રામ્સ 6. મોઝેઇક મલ્ટીકલ્ચરલ ઇવેન્ટ્સ 7. હૅબિટટ ફોર હ્યુમૅનિટી 8. ગુજરાતી સમાજ ઓફ રજાઇના 9. ઈન્ડો-કેનેડા એસોસિએશન, રજાઇના

કોણ છે જગમીત સિંહ?
જગમીત સિંહ કેનેડાના સંસદસભ્ય છે, જેના પર ખાલિસ્તાની કેમ્પેનનું સમર્થન કરવાનો અને આતંકી ગ્રુપને સમર્થન કરવાનો આરોપ છે. તેમને કેનેડાના એક કટ્ટર ખાલિસ્તાની સમર્થક તરીકે જોવામાં આવે છે. ભારતના આંતરિક મુદ્દાઓ પર તેમના રાજકીય દ્રષ્ટિકોણને કારણે તેમને 2013માં ભારત સરકારે વિઝા આપવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો હતો. તેઓ સતત મોદી સરકારના નિર્ણયોની નિંદા કરે છે.

