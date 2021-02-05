તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાકિસ્તાન:ઇમરાન ખાને ફરી આલાપ્યો કાશ્મીર રાગ, ઇમરાને કહ્યું- UN સમજૂતીથી થાય કાશ્મીર મુદ્દે સમાધાન

ઇસ્લામાબાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પાક.PMએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે પાકિસ્તાન પોતાના તરફથી શાંતિ માટે બે પગલા આગળ વધવા માટે પણ તૈયાર છે.- ફાઇલ - Divya Bhaskar
પાક.PMએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે પાકિસ્તાન પોતાના તરફથી શાંતિ માટે બે પગલા આગળ વધવા માટે પણ તૈયાર છે.- ફાઇલ

પાકિસ્તાનના વડાપ્રધાન ઈમરાન ખાન પોતાની આદતથી મજબૂર છે. વૈશ્વિક મંચ પર અનેક વાર કાશ્મીરનો મુદ્દો ઉઠાવીને પોતાની હરકતોથી પાછું વળી રહ્યું નથી. હવે ફરી એક વખત મિયાં ઇમરાને કાશ્મીરનો રાગ આલાપ્યો છે. પાકિસ્તાનના વડાપ્રધાને શુક્રવારે ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું કે ભારત છેલ્લા સાત દાયકાઓથી કાશ્મીરના લોકોનો અવાજ દબાવી રહ્યું છે. પરંતુ પાકિસ્તાન કાશ્મીરના લોકોને સાથ આપશે.

મિયાં ઈમરાન માંગે- કાશ્મીર સમાધાન, શાંતિ માટે પણ પાક. તૈયાર
ઇમરાન ખાને જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરને લઈને સતત અનેક વાર ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું. તેમણે કહ્યું કે પાકિસ્તાન સંયુક્ત રાષ્ટ્રના નિયમો હેઠળ જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરના મુદ્દાનો ઉકેલ મેળવવા ઈચ્છે છે. ભારતને ફરી એકવાર ઇમરાને કહ્યું કે કાશ્મીરની નવી પેઢી પોતાની લડાઈ લડી રહી છે અને પાકિસ્તાન તેમની સાથે છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, પાકિસ્તાન પોતાના તરફથી શાંતિ માટે બે પગલા આગળ ભરવા માટે પણ તૈયાર છે.

કાશ્મીર મુદ્દે પાકિસ્તાનને મળી ચૂકી છે અનેક વખત પછડાટ
આપને જણાવી દઈએ કે મિયાં ઇમરાન ખાન જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરનો મુદ્દો અનેક વખત ઉઠાવી ચૂક્યા છે. તેમણે દેશમાં પોતાના ભાષણોમાં અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મંચ ઉપર સંબોધન દરમિયાન પણ અનેક વખત કાશ્મીરનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે. જો કે, તેમને દરેક વખતે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મંચ ઉપર પણ કાશ્મીર મુદ્દાને લઈને અનેક વખત પછડાટ મળી છે, કારણ કે ભારતે સ્પષ્ટ કહ્યું છે કે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર ભારતનું અભિન્ન અંગ છે અને તે ચર્ચાનો વિષય નથી.

બાજવાએ કહ્યું હતું કે તમામ વિવાદોનું શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે સમાધાન લાવવું જોઈએ.
બાજવાએ કહ્યું હતું કે તમામ વિવાદોનું શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે સમાધાન લાવવું જોઈએ.

પાક. સેનાધ્યક્ષ બાજવાનું નિવેદન- શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે સમાધાન લાવવું જોઈએ
ઈમરાન ખાને એવા સમયે આ ટ્વીટ કર્યું છે જ્યારે હાલમાં જ પાકિસ્તાનના સેનાધ્યક્ષ જનરલ કમર બાજવાએ પોતાના નિવેદનથી તમામને ચોંકાવી દીધા હતા. બાજવાએ નિવેદન આપતા જણાવ્યુ હતું કે સમય આવી ગયો છે કે ક્ષેત્રના તમામ વિવાદોનું શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે સમાધાન લાવવું જોઈએ, જેથી દોસ્તીનો હાથ આગળ વધારી શકાય.

