બાઇડન શાસન સમક્ષ ભારતવંશી સંસ્થાની માગ:ગ્રીન કાર્ડ પર કન્ટ્રી કેપ ન હટે ત્યાં સુધી ભારતીયોને H-1B વિઝા જારી ન કરે સરકાર

વોશિંગ્ટનએક કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય-અમેરિકનોનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરનાર એક ઈમિગ્રેશન એડવોકસી ગ્રુપે બાઇડન શાસન પાસેથી ગ્રીન કાર્ડ પરથી કન્ટ્રી કેપ ન હટાવાય ત્યાં સુધી કોઈપણ ભારતીયને એચ1બી વર્ક વિઝા જારી ન કરવાનો આગ્રહ કર્યો છે.

ઈમિગ્રેશન વોઈસ નામની સંસ્થાના અમન કપૂરે કહ્યું હતું કે અમેરિકામાં અગાઉથી રહેલા ભારતીયોને ભેદભાવપૂર્ણ રીતે ગ્રીન કાર્ડ અપાયા હોવાથી પર્મેનન્ટ રેસિડેન્ટ માટે દાયકાઓ સુધી રાહ જોવી પડે છે. એવામાં જો વધુમાં વધુ ભારતીયોને નવા એચ1બી વિઝા જારી કરવામાં આવશે તો આ સમસ્યા વધુ મોટી થશે, આથી એના પર પ્રતિબંધ હોવો જોઈએ.

શું છે ગ્રીન કાર્ડ પ્લાન?
બીજા દેશોથી કામ કરવા આવનારા લોકોને અમેરિકા ગ્રીન કાર્ડ જારી કરે છે. એની વેલિડિટી 10 વર્ષની હોય છે. એ પછી એને રિન્યુ કરાવવાનું હોય છે. આ એક રીતે અમેરિકાનું પર્મેનન્ટ રેસિડેન્ટ કાર્ડ છે. એનો રંગ લીલો હોય છે, તેથી એને ગ્રીન કાર્ડ કહેવામાં આવે છે.

ગ્રીન કાર્ડ માટે લાંબું વેઈટિંગ
અત્યારસુધીમાં અમેરિકાએ દરેક દેશ માટે સાત ટકાનો ક્વોટા નક્કી રાખ્યો હતો. બાકીના લોકો વેઈટિંગ લિસ્ટમાં જતા રહે છે. સમયની સાથે વેઈટિંગ લિસ્ટ લાંબું થતું ગયું. એક અંદાજ પ્રમાણે, લગભગ 20 લાખ લોકો એવા છે જેઓ ગ્રીન કાર્ડ મળવાની રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છે. નવા કાયદાથી આ લિમિટ હટી જશે. હવે મેરિટના આધારે ગ્રીન કાર્ડ મળતું રહેશે.

ભારતીય આઈટી પ્રોફેશનલ્સને સૌથી વધુ ફાયદો
દર વર્ષે અમેરિકા 85000 નવા એચ1બી વિઝા આપે છે. તેમાંથી લગભગ 70% એટલે કે 60000 વિઝા ભારતીય આઈટી પ્રોફેશનલ્સ માટે જારી કરવામાં આવે છે. નવા વિઝાનું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન 9 માર્ચથી શરૂ થશે જે 25 માર્ચ સુધી ચાલશે. 31 માર્ચના રોજ લોટરી સિસ્ટમથી સફળ અરજદારોની ઘોષણા કરવામાં આવશે.

