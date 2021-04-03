તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગ્રીન કેપિટલ:ફિનલેન્ડમાં બરફવર્ષામાં અવરજવર માટે સાઇકલ શૅરિંગની જેમ સ્કી-શૅરિંગ સર્વિસ શરૂ, તેનાથી લોકો કાર્યસ્થળે પહોંચી શકશે

હેલસિન્કી2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કાર્બન ઉત્સર્જન દૂર કરવા વિશ્વની પહેલી પબ્લિક સ્કી-શૅરિંગ યોજના લાગુ
  • લોકો સ્ટેન્ડમાંથી સાઇકલની જેમ સ્કી લઇ જાય છે અને પછી ઓફિસ નજીકના સ્ટેન્ડ પર મૂકી દે છે

વિશ્વના ખુશહાલ દેશોમાં સામેલ ફિનલેન્ડમાં ભારે બરફવર્ષાથી લોકોને કામ પર જવામાં તકલીફ પડી રહી છે. તેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને અનોખી પહેલ કરાઇ છે. સ્કી શૅરિંગ સર્વિસ દ્વારા લહતી શહેરે ઉકેલ શોધ્યો છે. સ્કી બરફ પર ચાલતું ઉપકરણ છે. લહતીમાં આ સર્વિસ અંતર્ગત લોકો ઘરની નજીકના સ્ટેન્ડ પરથી સ્કી લઇને ઓફિસે પહોંચે છે અને ત્યાંની નજીકના સ્ટેન્ડ પર મૂકી દે છે. રિપોર્ટ્સ મુજબ, આ વિશ્વમાં આ પ્રકારનો પહેલો પ્રયોગ છે. તેનાથી બરફમાં ફસાતાં-ફસાતાં ચાલતા વાહનોથી મુક્તિ મળશે.

પ્રોજેક્ટ મેનેજર એના હટને જણાવ્યું કે, ‘અમે કંઇક નવું કરવા ઇચ્છતા હતા. તેથી શહેરમાં એક જગ્યાએથી બીજી જગ્યાએ જવા માટે ટકાઉ સાધન પર કામ કર્યું. તેના પરિણામરૂપે આ વિચાર આવ્યો. સ્કીના માધ્યમથી મુસાફરી કરનારા લોકોનું સ્વાસ્થ્ય પણ સારું રહેશે. સાથે જ બરફવર્ષા દરમિયાન સસ્તી અને ટકાઉ સર્વિસ પણ મળશે. આનાથી બે મોરચે રાહત મળશે. પરિવહનમાં સરળતાની સાથોસાથ કાર્બન ઉત્સર્જન ઘટાડવાની દિશામાં સફળતા.’ સ્કી સર્વિસ હાલ હંગામી છે પણ એક હકીકત એ પણ છે કે આવા જ અન્ય પ્રયોગોના કારણે લહતીને ગત વર્ષે યુરોપની ‘ગ્રીન કેપિટલ ઑફ ધ યર’ (એવું શહેર કે જ્યાં વાતાવરણમાં ઝેરી ગેસ સૌથી ઓછા હોય)નું સન્માન મળ્યું હતું. વર્ષ 2025 સુધીમાં કાર્બન ઉત્સર્જન શૂન્ય કરવું લહતી શહેરના મુખ્ય લક્ષ્યાંકોમાં સામેલ છે.

લોકોને કાર ન ચલાવવા અપીલ
રાજધાની હેલસિન્કીથી અડધા કલાકના અંતરે આવેલા આ ઉપનગરમાં આ સર્વિસનો લાભ લેવા લોકો હવે સ્કીઇંગ શીખી પણ રહ્યા છે. શહેરના અધિકારીઓનું કહેવું છે કે આ સર્વિસ બાદ અમે ઇચ્છીશું કે લોકો બરફવર્ષા વખતે કાર લઇને ન નીકળે. સ્કીઇંગ પણ સાઇક્લિંગ જેટલું જ સહેલું છે. થોડી પ્રેક્ટિસ બાદ તે ઓફિસે પહોંચવાનું રોમાંચક સાધન બની શકે છે.

