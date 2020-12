ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:PM મોદીના 'બહેન' કરીમા બલોચની કેનેડામાં હત્યા થઈ ગઈ; બલુચિસ્તાનમાં કઈ વાતને લઈ સંઘર્ષ કરતા હતા તે જાણો

Baloch activist #KarimaBaloch escaped Pakistan in 2016 to seek refuge in Canada. Her dead body was found today at Harbourfront.



My deepest condolences to her husband @HammalHaidar and the Baloch community in US-Canada and in Occupied #Balochistan. https://t.co/qhaFcoISTM pic.twitter.com/dSB36YKcTQ